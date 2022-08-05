Here’s The Meaning Behind The Term “Green Door” For Kalamazoo’s Distillery

Read on k1025.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen Walters
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBattle Creek, MI
Related
George Clinton & Parliament Shout Out Kalamazoo In Recent Post
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic have a strong history in Michigan, dating back to one of my favorite live albums recorded on the same stage I graduated from in 2003, Funkadelic Live. The archive live-release from the Funk legends contains 10 previously unreleased tracks from their September 12, 1971 show at Meadowbrook, Rochester, Michigan, and includes a 14+ minute version of 'Maggot Brain', 'I Call My Baby Pussycat', 'Free Your Mind And Your Ass Will Follow' and 'Alice in My Fantasies'.
Remembering A Grand Rapids Civil War Hero Who Was A Enlistment Recruiter in Kalamazoo
Even though it had only officially been a state for only 24 years, Michigan not only sacrificed but put so much effort into preserving the United States of America during the Civil War. There are many West Michigan heroes who lost their lives across many battles, most notably in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. There is also the story of the African American Civil War soldier from Allegan, who sadly passed away from illness. But there was another Civil War hero we've never touched on before, and his name was Peter. A. Weber.
Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means
Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
12,000 Capacity Riverfront Amphitheater Has Been Approved for GR
An agreement has been approved for a 12,000-capacity riverfront amphitheater that will be in downtown Grand Rapids which means more shows for West Michigan. What The New Amphitheater Will Mean to West Michigan. For the last couple of years, there has been a lot of talk about a 12,000-capacity outdoor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evidence Still Remains of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
Michigan has some major highways in 131, I-94, and I-75, but there was once a time when Michigan was known for its wooden highways. In fact, US-131 used to be a plank road when it was first constructed. Many may be aware of the Old Plank Road Restaurant in Plainwell, MI. Well, if you've ever wondered what the inspiration behind that name was, it's pretty easy to see. In 1851, the Kalamazoo Gazzette actually posted an ad looking for people to help construct the plank turnpike:
Goose Island May Have Invented Bourbon Barrel Aged Beer But Biscotti?
Yes, this is the golden age of craft beer. Those of us in Kalamazoo take a particular interest with Bell's having become one of the biggest players in the craft beer arena, but Goose Island Beer Company has been around for a long while too, and they claim to have invented the bourbon-barrel-aged variant.
Kalamazoo Balloon Fest Returning For 10th Anniversary Event
The Kalamazoo Ballon Fest has been a staple event for the area now for a decade and in 2022 they're returning for the biggest event yet. Taking place on the weekend of August 26th, 27th, and the 28th at Gull Meadow Farms from dawn to dusk, it'll be a celebration for the end of Summer they're excited to host, as they recently shared:
Buy Your Pet Fish From Sea Mystic
One of the things that almost every family has is pets, but of course, most kids want a dog or cat, but some families are unique. Some families like to have more exotic animals as pets like snakes, large reptiles, and spiders, while others like to have calmer pets like birds, hamsters, bunnies, and fish. Of course, you can always go to a basic or exotic pet store to get these kinds of animals, but specialized stores are always the best.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cheap Trick Coming To Kalamazoo State Theatre November 5th, 2022
Somebody call the dream police because the band Cheap Trick is gonna' to be breaking into Kalamazoo on November 5th, 2022 and taking over the Kalamazoo State Theatre for an epic night playing all their hits. This comes as a surprise as the only Michigan show previously announced for this Fall was for November 4th of this year is on the east side of the state in Port Huron McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center. They recently played Pine Knob in Clarkston on July 27th.
Glei’s Orchard in Coldwater Has Sold. What’s Next?
It's been a rollercoaster of emotions for Coldwater-area residents since Glei's Orchards and Greenhouses announced they were put into "receivership" in December 2021. The Glei family-owned business has been serving the Hillsdale-area for over 100 years and its Coldwater store has been open since 2014. After the recent sale, what's next for Glei's?
Paw Paw Man Charged in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood Arson
A 25-year-old Van Buren county man is now facing Federal charges for allegedly attempting to burn down a Planned Parenthood building in Kalamazoo. The suspect, Joshua Brereton, posted a video on his youtube page calling abortion "a genocide of babies" before he allegedly set Planned Parenthood on fire Sunday. That video has since been removed from the suspect's youtube page. The FBI used his video to connect him to the fire which led to the arrest. In fact, the FBI gathered a lot of evidence in a short time that connected the 25-year-old Paw Paw man to the crime.
It’s Reptile Weekend at Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek
There is something appealing about reptiles. For some, it's the fact that they can have a pet without worrying about allergies as you would with a dog or cat. And for many kids, there's just something appealing about lizards and frogs, but also chameleons and geckos. You can also teach the kids to have a healthy respect for snakes, while they learn something about those snakes. And finally, it's more practical than having a shark.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Could Kalamazoo Replace Busses With Minivans?
I want to start by saying, this isn't a shot at the Kalamazoo Public Transit System. The busses and public transportation in this city function 10x better than any other city I've lived in. BUT... is there room for improvement?. Maybe. Because some cities - mostly smaller ones - are...
When Does Construction Begin With Kalamazoo’s Gibson Hard Rock Hotel?
Remember when we overhyped the fact that the legendary Gibson Guitar Factory was going to be transformed into a lavish Hard Rock Hotel?. Today, Monday, March 1st, 2021, that dream to one giant step closer to becoming reality. Hard Rock Hotels will redevelop the iconic Gibson Mandolin-Guitar Manufacturing Co. site as a new hotel property and entertainment venue.
Remembering When Southwest Michigan Felt The Effects of the 1980 Mag. 5.1 Earthquake
It is a day that will truly live in infamy. On July 27th, 1980, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocked Mount Sterling, Kentucky that sent tremors all the way up to Michigan, which was felt especially in Allegan, Coldwater, Flint, Hastings, and Mount Pleasant. What would transpire was a series of events that still rattles the people here in Michigan, as we are not used to earthquakes regularly. One person shared their experience on a historical page recently:
K102.5
Best Hairstylists in Southwest Michigan 2022
We're looking for the best hairstylists from South Haven to Marshall and all places in between. Nominate your favorite now. In my opinion, there are fewer people I show more loyalty to than the person that cuts and style my hair. So, let's take a minute and show our favorite hairstylists some much-deserved love by nominating them below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside the Kellogg Manor House That You Can Tour Free of Charge
At the highest point overlooking Gull Lake in Hickory Corners sits a historic home that you can tour for free. The Kellogg Manor was built in the mid-1920s and served as a summer home to W.K. Kellogg and his wife, Dr. Carrie Staines Kellogg. In an effort to preserve the legacy of W.K. Kellogg, his work, and his philosophies, the home was restored in 2000 and is now open to the public.
Restaurant Named Kalamazoo Grill Can Be Found In The Middle East In Jordan
We like to think that our Kalamazoo here in Michigan is the go-to Kalamazoo in the world, and for the most part I would say that the statement is pretty accurate. We've had some serious influence all over the world and our city's name has been name-dropped or shouted out by so many different sources it's hard to keep track of sometimes. But one popped up recently that I just couldn't get out of my head. I needed to find out why there was a restaurant in the country of Jordan in the Middle East named Kalamazoo Grill.
House For Sale In GA Shaped Like Kalamazoo Made Gibson Guitar
When Orville Gibson created the guitar named after himself in Kalamazoo, he most likely had no idea the profound impact it would have on the musical world. Over 100 years later and it is still The favorite guitar of many of the world's greatest guitar players. The car has changed quite a bit through the years but the culture has always stayed the same. What’s crazy is how much the influence has spread outside the music world.
The Last Witch Trial Happened in Kalamazoo in 1929
Did you know that a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors?. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
K102.5
Kalamazoo, MI
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT
K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0