Here’s The Meaning Behind The Term “Green Door” For Kalamazoo’s Distillery

We like to think that our Kalamazoo here in Michigan is the go-to Kalamazoo in the world, and for the most part I would say that the statement is pretty accurate. We've had some serious influence all over the world and our city's name has been name-dropped or shouted out by so many different sources it's hard to keep track of sometimes. But one popped up recently that I just couldn't get out of my head. I needed to find out why there was a restaurant in the country of Jordan in the Middle East named Kalamazoo Grill.

