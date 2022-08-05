Read on classicrock1051.com
Raingear Will be Needed as South Louisiana Returns to School
Parents and kids across South Louisiana are busy filling backpacks and pencils boxes ahead of the start of the new school year this week but one item you don't want to forget is the pocket umbrella or lightweight rain jacket. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles say rain chances will be on the increase as most of South Louisiana's school systems welcome students back to class.
Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Louisiana?
Look, I'll be honest, I do it all the time. I'm talking about eating while I drive. I should probably slow down on the fast food. Or simply simmer down from just eating on the go. We complain all the time about when people text and drive, or in some...
Louisiana Man Videos Extremely Rare Albino Nutria on Vermilion River
Ever seen an albino nutria? They're so rare, probably not...but you're about to!. Nutria rats in Louisiana are a well-known problem. They love to hang out in our swamps and marshlands, feasting on the vegetation while destroying Louisiana's coast. To help combat the nutria problem, in November of 2021 the...
Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend
If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
St. Landry Parish School Board Bans Corporal Punishment
The St. Landry Parish School Board voted unanimously to ban corporal punishment in schools across the Parish. In a unanimous vote this past Thursday (7/4/22) the St. Landry Parish School Board passed a ban on corporal punishment in Parish classrooms according to KATC. Corporal punishment is defined as "the deliberate...
Did You Know That There Are Now More Breaux Bridges in Mississippi Than There Are in Louisiana?
Breaux Bridge used to be a charming place that was unique to Louisiana. As a matter of fact, Breaux Bridge, LA was recently named one of the most charming towns in the country—but the exclusivity to Louisiana changed back in 2018 when a restaurant named Breaux Bridge decided to open its doors in Mississippi.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
NOAA Adjusts Hurricane Forecast Downward for 2022 Season
Storm weary residents of coastal Louisiana got to breathe just a tiny bit easier following the release of the mid-season tropical forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration yesterday. NOAA, the folks who watch the weather and the tropics for us, has adjusted their prediction for the 2022 Hurricane Season downward by one named storm.
Louisiana OMV Reminds Residents to Get REAL ID Ahead of 2023 Implementation Date
The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles sent out a friendly reminder to residents yesterday regarding the looming enforcement date regarding the national implementation of the REAL ID. That date is right around the corner and now is a good time to get yours. Beginning May 3, 2023, citizens 18 years...
Recipes to Die For – TikToker Recreates Gravestone Recipes
Here in South Louisiana, we all have that one relative that cooks that special dish in that certain way. No matter how hard you try to recreate it, you just can't make it taste as good as hers. Unfortunately, for a lot of families, those recipes go to the grave with the loved one "who just couldn't trust anyone" with their special secret.
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Two More Big Money Winners
Lottery players in Louisiana have really been cashing in on the two multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, that are available for play in the state. In fact, just days after a Louisiana convenience store sold a $1,000,000 winner in the Mega Millions game, it was announced the same location had sold yet another big money winner.
‘American Idol’ Holding Virtual Auditions for Louisiana Residents on August 15
"American Idol" is gearing up for yet another season as they search for the next singing superstar. And of course, that starts with the first round of auditions. For the third straight year, producers of the show will be holding "Idol Across America," which are live virtual nationwide auditions in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.
