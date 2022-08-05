ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martin Parish, LA

Classic Rock 105.1

Raingear Will be Needed as South Louisiana Returns to School

Parents and kids across South Louisiana are busy filling backpacks and pencils boxes ahead of the start of the new school year this week but one item you don't want to forget is the pocket umbrella or lightweight rain jacket. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles say rain chances will be on the increase as most of South Louisiana's school systems welcome students back to class.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend

If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
LOUISIANA STATE
County
Louisiana State
Louisiana Government
Classic Rock 105.1

$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

NOAA Adjusts Hurricane Forecast Downward for 2022 Season

Storm weary residents of coastal Louisiana got to breathe just a tiny bit easier following the release of the mid-season tropical forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration yesterday. NOAA, the folks who watch the weather and the tropics for us, has adjusted their prediction for the 2022 Hurricane Season downward by one named storm.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Lottery Reveals Two More Big Money Winners

Lottery players in Louisiana have really been cashing in on the two multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, that are available for play in the state. In fact, just days after a Louisiana convenience store sold a $1,000,000 winner in the Mega Millions game, it was announced the same location had sold yet another big money winner.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

