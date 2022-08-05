Ribbon cutting for ‘Baby Lucy’ Saturday morning

Read on www.downbeach.com
‘Baby Lucy’ gets kids’ seal of approval
MARGATE – “Baby Lucy” received the kids’ seal of approval Saturday for being one of the best places to play in Margate. Children joined their parents at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 6 to dedicate the new Lucy the Elephant playground built between the tennis and basketball courts at the Sigmund Rimm Recreation Complex on Jerome Avenue. The playground was built on the site of the old T-ball field, which has been relocated to another area of the park.
Margate volunteers ensure children have ‘Tools for School’
MARGATE – Tools For Schools held its 10th back-to-school backpack filling event Sunday in the parking lot at Tomatoe’s restaurant on Amherst Avenue. The Margate City Police Department joined the volunteers for the annual packing event, which will provide a backpack filled with school supplies for students who need them.
Margate to amend city ordinance to require lead-based paint inspections
MARGATE – The Board of Commissioners Thursday, Aug. 4 introduced an ordinance amending its municipal code for rental properties to ensure children are safe from the dangers of lead-based paints. According to a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy last year, municipalities must perform, or require landlords to...
