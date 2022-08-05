Ribbon cutting for ‘Baby Lucy’ Saturday morning

MARGATE – “Baby Lucy” received the kids’ seal of approval Saturday for being one of the best places to play in Margate. Children joined their parents at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 6 to dedicate the new Lucy the Elephant playground built between the tennis and basketball courts at the Sigmund Rimm Recreation Complex on Jerome Avenue. The playground was built on the site of the old T-ball field, which has been relocated to another area of the park.

