Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient DNA Suggests That Native Americans Originate From China

Black Foot, Standing Bear, Big Eagle, Sioux. Three members of the Sioux tribe pose in Indian Village, 1898Boston Public Library/Unsplash. There have been previous studies that speculated on the origin of Ancient Native Americans. It is said that Native Americans came to America about 15,000 years ago, but their exact location from where they originated has always been foggy due to the lack of evidence.
AOL Corp

Sotheby’s $6.1 Million Sale of a Rare Dinosaur Skeleton Has Sparked Outrage Among Scientists

The unearthing of a complete Gorgosaurus was a rare discovery that could advance dinosaur research—which is why scientists are not happy to see it fall into private hands. Sotheby’s New York announced that they auctioned a finished dinosaur skeleton this month for $6.1 million. It’s the first Gorgosaurus skeleton that has been sold and the first time the company has sold a complete dinosaur fossil since the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago bought Sue the T-Rex back in 1997 for $8.4 million. The auction house did not disclose the name of buyer or seller to the public.
Saurabh

The most expensive states in the United States to live in in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Despite the fact that inflation differs from state to state, the cost of living has been growing for a long time and at a rate not seen in many years. Families and businesses are more mobile than ever before and working from home has become the standard in many industries. Many individuals are seeking low-cost venues and moving out from their present expensive states to an affordable alternative. So, if you're aiming for a cheap place to live, you should avoid these states.
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Famous Firsts in World History

Unless you’re a track and field aficionado, you’ve probably never heard of John Landy. In 1954, the Australian runner set the world record for running the mile, with a time of 3:57. He was the second person to run a sub-four-minute mile, though, so few remember him – while millions know the name of England’s […]
ceoworld.biz

The Power of Paradox

Frustrated by the pressure of ensuring that your people are delivering on today’s core process while at the same time needing to develop tomorrow’s best practices? Are you paying the price of focusing on the customer while employee grievances stack up in your Inbox? Maybe you feel all your time is spent fire-fighting urgent problems while your long-term planning languishes at the bottom of your to do list, never getting the full attention needed to stay competitive in the future.
