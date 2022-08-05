The Story of St. Joseph’s Deadly Bar Fight At Brunke’s Saloon

Read on mix957gr.com
Girl, 11, dies in St. Joseph County crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – An 11-year-old girl was killed Sunday, Aug. 7, in a two-vehicle crash in Constantine Township. The victim’s name has not been released.
WNDU
Crews respond to St. Joseph County house fire
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 20 crews were sent to a house fire Monday morning in St. Joseph County. It happened in the 22000 block of State Road 23 near Four Winds Casino South Bend. Fire officials say the call came in around 6:30 a.m. and the house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.
WNDU
Truck crashes into Indian Village home
INDIAN VILLAGE, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews in St. Joseph County were called after a truck crashed into a home in Indian Village on Monday morning just north of the roundabout at Douglas Road and Juniper Road. Juniper Road was briefly blocked off, but has since reopened to traffic. Stay...
WNDU
Funeral, visitation arrangements made for Walorski staffers killed in crash
(WNDU) - Funeral and visitation arrangements have been made for two staffers for Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski after all three of them died in a crash last week in Elkhart County. Zachery Potts, 27, was Walorski’s district director and chair of the St. Joseph County Republican Party. Potts will...
WNDU
2nd Chance: Alastor Moody
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday morning we got to meet Alastor Moody, who is currently at the Saint Joseph County Humane Society who is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Alastor Moody or any other animal from the Humane Society you can reach them at 574-255-4726, or you can visit them at 2506 Grape Road in Mishhawaka.
Is Driving With Your Dog On Your Lap Illegal In Michigan?
As Michiganders, I think we all appreciate what summer provides us in terms of driving. There's no snow to drive through, no ice to worry about, and there's just something about going with all your windows down and cranking up your favorite jam. However, there's something about summer driving that I see way more often that I cannot abide by, and it's people driving with their dogs on their laps.
Have You Met Michigan’s Most Famous Cats?
There are holidays every single day of the year whether or not you realize it. Not all of them are "bank holidays" that give us an excuse to stay home, but we still love to celebrate the little days along the way. And today is a very special day if you consider yourself a "cat person".
Michigan driver dies after rolling vehicle over while swerving to avoid deer
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – One person is dead after rolling their vehicle over while swerving to avoid a deer, according to authorities. St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies about 4:17 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, were dispatched to the area of Duce and Beard roads in Kenockee Township following reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
Historic Black church in southern Indiana rededicated after being saved by volunteers
WEST BADEN SPRINGS, Ind. — A historic Indiana church, once declared an endangered landmark, celebrated its rededication this weekend with a ribbon cutting, church services and a tree planting ceremony. "It's called the First Baptist (Colored) Church of West Baden Springs, Indiana. This is the last structure and the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Special prosecutor asked to investigate alleged tampering of 2020 election tabulators in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan AG Nessel requests special prosecutor in 2020 tabulator probe. The Michigan Attorney General’s office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican...
Deputies: 2 girls found after going missing in St. Joseph County, mom in custody
Two young girls have been found safe after being reported missing out of Centreville on Thursday. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office adds one person is in custody.
We Are The Champions! Two West Michigan Teens Win National Cornhole Title
Two Grand Rapids teens are national cornhole champions after winning the 2022 USA National Junior Cornhole Champions. 17-year-old Evan Vanos and 13-year-old Jayden Ellis qualified through the 2022 American Cornhole League Final Chase tournament held in Bedford, Park Illinois last month. According to Wood TV After qualifying, they went through a bracket of 50 teams to get to the national championship in South Carolina.
Three men sentenced for bank fraud and identity theft
Three men from Miami, Florida have been sentenced for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. They are Cedric Smith, Daja Smith, and Devonte Hoskins.
indyschild.com
Top 5 Locations to Go Glamping in Indiana
Does your family like the idea of camping, but not the idea of “roughing it”? Then you might like glamping! Glamping is all about making camping comfy and luxurious, so you’re able to enjoy the great things about nature without having to deal so much with the downsides.
2 Indiana State Troopers struck by driver who was allegedly intoxicated
GARY, Ind. - Two Indiana State Troopers, who were conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 80, were struck by a driver who was allegedly intoxicated Saturday morning. At about 12:52 a.m., the two troopers were conducting a traffic stop on the westbound side of I-80 near the 8.0 mile marker, authorities said.
Don’t Go In The Water: 14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid
Michigan is the Great Lakes State and offers so many great ways to enjoy yourself out on the water. From fishing, swimming and boating there are so many things to do. But you need to make sure you avoid some of these bodies of water that could make you or your loved ones sick.
Police Search for Wanted West Michigan Woman
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a woman wanted for multiple felonies. Police say 33-year-old Megan Lea Stanton is wanted for an active arrest warrant on four felony counts for Forgery (Uttering and Publishing), Felony for Fraud (Illegal use Credit Card), and Failure to Appear (Criminal Bench) for Uttering and Publishing, and a misdemeanor traffic offense.
abc57.com
One dead, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash on McKinley Highway on Thursday, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. At 2:28 p.m., police were called to the crash on McKinley near Hoosier Avenue. The initial investigation determined 30-year-old Trevor Reasonover of...
Are Cornfields to Blame for the Humid Indiana Summers?
How often have you said, or heard on a hot, Indiana summer day, "It wouldn't be so bad if it weren't so humid." I know I've said it numerous times, especially on those days when you walk outside and it feels like you've walked straight into a sauna. After about two minutes, sweat starts beading up on your forehead around your hairline, then it runs down your nose, your cheeks, or both, and you haven't even moved. You're just standing there. It's the worst. You'd think those of us who have lived here for years, if not our entire lives, would be used to it by now, but nope, every year it hits us like a blast furnace, and I won't say we're surprised by it, more like disappointed that it's happening again. As if one year it just won't. While there are multiple meteorological and atmospheric reasons the Hoosier state bathes in its own sweat during the summer months, another contributing factor is apparently one of the things the state is well-known for — corn.
1051thebounce.com
Beloved Michigan Cider Mill Changing Owners After 100 Years
In Michigan, fall is way too short a season, in my opinion. I love fall, but it seems to be over in the blink of an eye. That said, although there’s plenty of summer left, I’m already starting to look around at fall things to do in the Mitten, and there are plenty of options.
