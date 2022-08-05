Read on www.vanalstyneleader.com
fox4news.com
4 injured in crash at Plano gas station
PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
starlocalmedia.com
One Preston Station in Celina goes vertical, aims to provide 'southern gateway' to downtown
A project that aims to provide a “southern gateway” to Celina’s downtown is going vertical. At the beginning of August, Washington D.C.-based real estate firm J Street Companies announced that its One Preston Station project in Celina had gone vertical. The announcement comes after the firm broke ground on the project in July 2021.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD sells last working farm to city
A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
KXII.com
Firefighters battle blaze in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Firefighters battled a blaze in Love County Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded around 3 p.m. on the Red River Wildlife Management Area. The fire was several hundred yards away from the closest road in dense vegetation. Officials said a fire line measuring 1.17 miles was cut...
KXII.com
Annual back to school bash at New Heritage Baptist Church
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -There are ten days left of summer for Sherman ISD. New Heritage Baptist Church in Sherman gave out a helping hand Sunday as students and parents are still grabbing those last minute school items. Debbie Semidey who helps with Children’s Ministries at New Heritage said, “we’re hoping...
KTEN.com
Denison police seize fake IDs, drugs with suspects
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two people are jailed after Denison police said they found them with drugs, fake identification and a fake ID maker in their vehicle. Officers were called about a welfare concern on Friday. The suspects, identified as Ashley Love of San Saba, Texas, and Joshua Lane of Arlington, Texas, were found in a vehicle with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and the bogus IDs.
KTEN.com
BBQ Showdown returns to Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — For the ninth year, the Valero refinery in Ardmore is hosting its annual BBQ Showdown at Regional Park. Keeping with tradition, they kicked off the two-day event Friday with Cajun Night. Yes, I tried the smoked alligator and liked it! Tasted kind of like chicken.
KXII.com
Man flown to Oklahoma hospital after Johnston County crash
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to an Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Johnston County. The crash happened around 3:47 p.m. Friday afternoon on Kirby Road near Wapanucka. According to Troopers, a pickup was taking a 90-degree turn, heading northbound on Kirby Road when it drifted...
KXII.com
Fannin Co. rollover sent one to the hospital
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital yesterday after a crash in Fannin County. Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle crash on FM 981. Bonham EMS says the car had rolled and entrapped the driver inside the truck. The...
KXII.com
Fatal crash leaves one dead in Grayson Co.
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Officials said a woman died after a single-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday morning. Troopers said Nichole Gray, 36, of Denison, was driving a Chrysler 300 southbound on F-M 1753 near Middle Road when her car veered off the east side of the roadway, and struck a tree around 11 a.m.
KXII.com
Denison suspect charged for tampering government documents
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested for reportedly tampering with government documents early morning Sunday. Denison Police said they were called for a welfare concern in the 500 block on North Highway 75. Upon arrival, officers said they found Joshua Lane inside a vehicle with methamphetamine,...
Plano, McKinney, Allen And Frisco Among 25 Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Disney And Hulu
On August 4, over two dozen Texas cities filed a lawsuit against Disney, Hulu and Netflix, alleging that the companies failed to pay millions of dollars in municipal franchise fees. As previously covered by Local Profile, Plano officials announced their intention of joining cities across the country suing the streaming...
KXII.com
Woman flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Marshall County. The crash happened around 11:26 p.m. Friday evening on Enos Road south of Kingston. Troopers said a motorcycle was driving southbound on Enos Road when it drove off the road to...
CandysDirt.com
These North Texas Counties Aren’t the Cheapest for New Construction Value, Report Finds
Collin and Denton counties are tops in Texas, and maybe in not such a good way. The ever-developing counties are the most expensive in Texas when it comes to average new construction value, according to a report by Construction Coverage. Researchers crunched numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Building Permits...
This North Texas BBQ place will leave you in a food coma
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world and there are plenty of places in North Texas to get your food fix, including Hard Eight Pit BBQ in the Colony.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Horse Stuck in Mud Saved by Denton Fire Officials, Volunteers
A horse stuck in the mud was rescued by Denton County Fire Department officials and volunteers Sunday. Officials said they received a call Sunday morning shortly after 7 a.m. and later arrived at the scene, where they found the horse, laying on its side and unable to get up. Firefighters...
Meat market coming to Flower Mound
Wild Fork Meat Market is coming to Flower Mound. Wild Fork Foods is renovating a former bank building in the southeast corner of Dixon Lane and FM 2499 in Flower Mound, according to town documents. The in-store and online meat and food shop is expanding the existing building and will sell pre-packaged food items, according to documents submitted to the town.
KTEN.com
Texoma water restrictions vital in drought conditions
(KTEN)—This summer in Texoma is one of the driest in recent years, prompting measures in several Grayson County cities to conserve limited water resources. While restrictions are not uncommon in dry Texan summers, AgriLife extension agent Chad Cummings said this is the worst drought the region has seen since 2011.
starlocalmedia.com
Our Neighbors: Our local growers need your help, support as they battle tough summer conditions
I know, I know... you are tired of reading articles and watching weather reports each day about how hot it is outside. We all get it, right: it's been one of the hottest and driest summers on record here in North Texas. This year ranks right up there with 1980 and 2011, and there is still barely any relief in sight as we near the middle of August.
KXII.com
Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
