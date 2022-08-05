ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, TX

fox4news.com

4 injured in crash at Plano gas station

PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen ISD sells last working farm to city

A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
ALLEN, TX
KXII.com

Firefighters battle blaze in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Firefighters battled a blaze in Love County Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded around 3 p.m. on the Red River Wildlife Management Area. The fire was several hundred yards away from the closest road in dense vegetation. Officials said a fire line measuring 1.17 miles was cut...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Annual back to school bash at New Heritage Baptist Church

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -There are ten days left of summer for Sherman ISD. New Heritage Baptist Church in Sherman gave out a helping hand Sunday as students and parents are still grabbing those last minute school items. Debbie Semidey who helps with Children’s Ministries at New Heritage said, “we’re hoping...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Denison police seize fake IDs, drugs with suspects

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two people are jailed after Denison police said they found them with drugs, fake identification and a fake ID maker in their vehicle. Officers were called about a welfare concern on Friday. The suspects, identified as Ashley Love of San Saba, Texas, and Joshua Lane of Arlington, Texas, were found in a vehicle with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and the bogus IDs.
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

BBQ Showdown returns to Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — For the ninth year, the Valero refinery in Ardmore is hosting its annual BBQ Showdown at Regional Park. Keeping with tradition, they kicked off the two-day event Friday with Cajun Night. Yes, I tried the smoked alligator and liked it! Tasted kind of like chicken.
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Man flown to Oklahoma hospital after Johnston County crash

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to an Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Johnston County. The crash happened around 3:47 p.m. Friday afternoon on Kirby Road near Wapanucka. According to Troopers, a pickup was taking a 90-degree turn, heading northbound on Kirby Road when it drifted...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Fannin Co. rollover sent one to the hospital

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital yesterday after a crash in Fannin County. Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle crash on FM 981. Bonham EMS says the car had rolled and entrapped the driver inside the truck. The...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Fatal crash leaves one dead in Grayson Co.

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Officials said a woman died after a single-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday morning. Troopers said Nichole Gray, 36, of Denison, was driving a Chrysler 300 southbound on F-M 1753 near Middle Road when her car veered off the east side of the roadway, and struck a tree around 11 a.m.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Denison suspect charged for tampering government documents

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested for reportedly tampering with government documents early morning Sunday. Denison Police said they were called for a welfare concern in the 500 block on North Highway 75. Upon arrival, officers said they found Joshua Lane inside a vehicle with methamphetamine,...
DENISON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Horse Stuck in Mud Saved by Denton Fire Officials, Volunteers

A horse stuck in the mud was rescued by Denton County Fire Department officials and volunteers Sunday. Officials said they received a call Sunday morning shortly after 7 a.m. and later arrived at the scene, where they found the horse, laying on its side and unable to get up. Firefighters...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Meat market coming to Flower Mound

Wild Fork Meat Market is coming to Flower Mound. Wild Fork Foods is renovating a former bank building in the southeast corner of Dixon Lane and FM 2499 in Flower Mound, according to town documents. The in-store and online meat and food shop is expanding the existing building and will sell pre-packaged food items, according to documents submitted to the town.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
KTEN.com

Texoma water restrictions vital in drought conditions

(KTEN)—This summer in Texoma is one of the driest in recent years, prompting measures in several Grayson County cities to conserve limited water resources. While restrictions are not uncommon in dry Texan summers, AgriLife extension agent Chad Cummings said this is the worst drought the region has seen since 2011.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
ARDMORE, OK

