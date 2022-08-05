Read on www.vanalstyneleader.com
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD sells last working farm to city
A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
KTEN.com
Texoma water restrictions vital in drought conditions
(KTEN)—This summer in Texoma is one of the driest in recent years, prompting measures in several Grayson County cities to conserve limited water resources. While restrictions are not uncommon in dry Texan summers, AgriLife extension agent Chad Cummings said this is the worst drought the region has seen since 2011.
starlocalmedia.com
One Preston Station in Celina goes vertical, aims to provide 'southern gateway' to downtown
A project that aims to provide a “southern gateway” to Celina’s downtown is going vertical. At the beginning of August, Washington D.C.-based real estate firm J Street Companies announced that its One Preston Station project in Celina had gone vertical. The announcement comes after the firm broke ground on the project in July 2021.
CandysDirt.com
These North Texas Counties Aren’t the Cheapest for New Construction Value, Report Finds
Collin and Denton counties are tops in Texas, and maybe in not such a good way. The ever-developing counties are the most expensive in Texas when it comes to average new construction value, according to a report by Construction Coverage. Researchers crunched numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Building Permits...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
End of an era: after Lewisville Fishing Barge closes, council votes to terminate contract
In its Monday meeting, the Lewisville City Council approved an early termination of a concession contract between the city and Lewisville Fishing Barge. While the contract was originally slated to expire in April 2025, city documents cited a November 2021 inspection by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers wherein officials ordered an evacuation “due to unsafe conditions.” The barge has remained closed to the public ever since, prompting its owners to announce its closure in April.
KXII.com
Firefighters battle blaze in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Firefighters battled a blaze in Love County Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded around 3 p.m. on the Red River Wildlife Management Area. The fire was several hundred yards away from the closest road in dense vegetation. Officials said a fire line measuring 1.17 miles was cut...
KTEN.com
Body found at fire scene near Savoy
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Police are investigating after skeletal human remains were found Friday at the scene of a 75-acre wildfire north of Savoy in Fannin County. The Bonham Fire Department said the discovery was made as firefighters were working to contain the flames. Savoy police investigators believe...
LIST: DFW-area cities under water restrictions due drought conditions
DALLAS — It's hot, really hot. So hot, in fact, with little rain coming our way that drought conditions have worsened, causing cities in the DFW area to enact water restrictions. We wanted to help keep track of which cities in our area have these designations. Here is a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTEN.com
Bonham man battles cavernous hemangioma
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — In 2017, Ashley Fondren and James Douglas met each other for the first time at their job in Whitewright. The next year they tied the knot. But just two short years after they wed, their lives began to change. "He started to have his seizures...
easttexasradio.com
Savoy Firefighters Discover Body Of Missing Person
Firefighters found human skeletal remains after battling a fire on FM 1752 near Savoy in Fannin County. Authorities believe the remains are those of Jesse Hagood, who was reported missing in August of 2021. After his wrecked vehicle was found in Fannin County, Savoy police began a search. More than a year went by with no sign of Hagood.
KTEN.com
Denison police seize fake IDs, drugs with suspects
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two people are jailed after Denison police said they found them with drugs, fake identification and a fake ID maker in their vehicle. Officers were called about a welfare concern on Friday. The suspects, identified as Ashley Love of San Saba, Texas, and Joshua Lane of Arlington, Texas, were found in a vehicle with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and the bogus IDs.
KXII.com
Fannin Co. rollover sent one to the hospital
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital yesterday after a crash in Fannin County. Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle crash on FM 981. Bonham EMS says the car had rolled and entrapped the driver inside the truck. The...
dallasexpress.com
Three Local Hospitals Recognized as ‘Best Hospitals’
Texas Health is a leader in the North Texas healthcare market, according to an annual report by U.S. News & World Report. Three Texas Health Resources hospitals made it into the 33rd annual 2022-2023 Best Hospitals report. These included Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas ranked third; Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth, ranked fifth; and Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth, ranked eighth.
fox4news.com
4 injured in crash at Plano gas station
PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
fox4news.com
Rent in Texas: How much you need to make per hour to afford it
DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for...
starlocalmedia.com
Our Neighbors: Our local growers need your help, support as they battle tough summer conditions
I know, I know... you are tired of reading articles and watching weather reports each day about how hot it is outside. We all get it, right: it's been one of the hottest and driest summers on record here in North Texas. This year ranks right up there with 1980 and 2011, and there is still barely any relief in sight as we near the middle of August.
Local pastor accompanies parishioners on Judgment Day bike ride
Late last month, a local pastor joined two of his parishioners on a “how tough are you” challenging bike ride called Judgment Day. Once a year in late August, the road cyclist community holds an annual event called Hotter than Hell where they ride 100 miles of mostly flat roads around Wichita Falls. Not to be outdone, the local mountain bike community, Dallas Off-Road Bicycle Association, chooses the last weekend in July to hold their version of such an event called Judgment Day.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano ISD names seven new principals
New campus administrative appointments made over the summer were introduced to the Board of Trustees at an Aug. 2 school board meeting. The district has welcomed seven new principal appointees and 34 newly appointed assistant principals.
KXII.com
Neighbors wanting change at dangerous intersection after fatal crash
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Wednesday night News 12 reported about a fatal accident on Preston Rd in Denison, on Thursday, neighbors spoke out on wanting change on that road. Five people in an SUV were traveling down Preston Rd going north, when they lost control, crashed into a tree, and...
Comments / 0