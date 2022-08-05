ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Alstyne, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Allen ISD sells last working farm to city

A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
ALLEN, TX
KTEN.com

Texoma water restrictions vital in drought conditions

(KTEN)—This summer in Texoma is one of the driest in recent years, prompting measures in several Grayson County cities to conserve limited water resources. While restrictions are not uncommon in dry Texan summers, AgriLife extension agent Chad Cummings said this is the worst drought the region has seen since 2011.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
City
Van Alstyne, TX
Local
Texas Government
starlocalmedia.com

End of an era: after Lewisville Fishing Barge closes, council votes to terminate contract

In its Monday meeting, the Lewisville City Council approved an early termination of a concession contract between the city and Lewisville Fishing Barge. While the contract was originally slated to expire in April 2025, city documents cited a November 2021 inspection by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers wherein officials ordered an evacuation “due to unsafe conditions.” The barge has remained closed to the public ever since, prompting its owners to announce its closure in April.
LEWISVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Firefighters battle blaze in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Firefighters battled a blaze in Love County Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded around 3 p.m. on the Red River Wildlife Management Area. The fire was several hundred yards away from the closest road in dense vegetation. Officials said a fire line measuring 1.17 miles was cut...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Body found at fire scene near Savoy

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Police are investigating after skeletal human remains were found Friday at the scene of a 75-acre wildfire north of Savoy in Fannin County. The Bonham Fire Department said the discovery was made as firefighters were working to contain the flames. Savoy police investigators believe...
SAVOY, TX
News Break
Politics
KTEN.com

Bonham man battles cavernous hemangioma

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — In 2017, Ashley Fondren and James Douglas met each other for the first time at their job in Whitewright. The next year they tied the knot. But just two short years after they wed, their lives began to change. "He started to have his seizures...
BONHAM, TX
easttexasradio.com

Savoy Firefighters Discover Body Of Missing Person

Firefighters found human skeletal remains after battling a fire on FM 1752 near Savoy in Fannin County. Authorities believe the remains are those of Jesse Hagood, who was reported missing in August of 2021. After his wrecked vehicle was found in Fannin County, Savoy police began a search. More than a year went by with no sign of Hagood.
SAVOY, TX
KTEN.com

Denison police seize fake IDs, drugs with suspects

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two people are jailed after Denison police said they found them with drugs, fake identification and a fake ID maker in their vehicle. Officers were called about a welfare concern on Friday. The suspects, identified as Ashley Love of San Saba, Texas, and Joshua Lane of Arlington, Texas, were found in a vehicle with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and the bogus IDs.
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Fannin Co. rollover sent one to the hospital

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital yesterday after a crash in Fannin County. Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle crash on FM 981. Bonham EMS says the car had rolled and entrapped the driver inside the truck. The...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Three Local Hospitals Recognized as ‘Best Hospitals’

Texas Health is a leader in the North Texas healthcare market, according to an annual report by U.S. News & World Report. Three Texas Health Resources hospitals made it into the 33rd annual 2022-2023 Best Hospitals report. These included Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas ranked third; Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth, ranked fifth; and Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth, ranked eighth.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

4 injured in crash at Plano gas station

PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Rent in Texas: How much you need to make per hour to afford it

DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local pastor accompanies parishioners on Judgment Day bike ride

Late last month, a local pastor joined two of his parishioners on a “how tough are you” challenging bike ride called Judgment Day. Once a year in late August, the road cyclist community holds an annual event called Hotter than Hell where they ride 100 miles of mostly flat roads around Wichita Falls. Not to be outdone, the local mountain bike community, Dallas Off-Road Bicycle Association, chooses the last weekend in July to hold their version of such an event called Judgment Day.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano ISD names seven new principals

New campus administrative appointments made over the summer were introduced to the Board of Trustees at an Aug. 2 school board meeting. The district has welcomed seven new principal appointees and 34 newly appointed assistant principals.
PLANO, TX
KXII.com

Neighbors wanting change at dangerous intersection after fatal crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Wednesday night News 12 reported about a fatal accident on Preston Rd in Denison, on Thursday, neighbors spoke out on wanting change on that road. Five people in an SUV were traveling down Preston Rd going north, when they lost control, crashed into a tree, and...
DENISON, TX

