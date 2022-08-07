ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Grandmother, 93, completes fifth wing-walk after being inspired by chocolate ad

By Klara Kropsch
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

A 93-year-old grandmother who has just completed her fifth wing-walk for charity said she was first inspired to strap herself to a plane by a chocolate bar advert on TV.

Betty Bromage, from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, performed a full loop strapped to a plane over Rendcomb Airfield, near Cirencester on Thursday, as she raised funds for the palliative care charity Sue Ryder.

Ms Bromage, who took on the fundraising challenge with wing-walking team AeroSuperBatics, said the idea to take to the skies first came to her when she was watching an advert for a Cadbury’s Crunchie bar.

“I wanted to do this to prove to myself that I still can,” Ms Bromage said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJh3y_0h68yEsi00

“Wing-walking is not something I had ever really thought about, but I wanted to raise funds for charity so I started to look into the things I could do.

“At my age I can’t run, so I looked for other ideas and took inspiration from the Crunchie wing-walking advert.

“I thought ‘I reckon I could do that’ and that’s what started me off.”

Ms Bromage, who has arthritis in her neck and a pacemaker, has been fundraising since the age of 87 and has already raised more than £23,000 for local charities.

She decided to take on her latest challenge to raise money for Sue Ryder Leckhampton Court Hospice as a thank-you for caring for her sister-in-law.

At my age I can’t run, so I looked for other ideas and took inspiration from the Crunchie wing-walking advert.

Wing-walker Betty Bromage

“Sue Ryder Leckhampton Court Hospice helps so many people,” she said.

“They looked after my sister-in-law and they were so kind to her.

“They cared for a few of my friends over the years too. They are such a genuine charity.”

She added that she is “lucky” to have the support of her family, particularly her daughter-in-law and grandsons, who “back me up all the way”.

She said she wants to inspire others to “do some good” and hopes her fifth wing walk will leave a lasting impression.

“I think we should all do some good and we need to help one another – that is what we are here for,” she said.

“There are a lot of very kind people out there and if we can help our neighbour and help our friend then we should.

“I have always tried to do that as it was the way I was brought up.”

To donate to Ms Bromage’s high-flying fundraiser visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bettyswingwalk2022

Comments / 5

Related
Indy100

Couple slammed for stopping neighbours' children playing in garden because it annoys their dog

A woman has explained her she felt forced to stop her children playing in their garden for fear of annoying her neighbour's dog. Writing on Mumsnet, she explained that a couple in their late 40s had recently moved in. They came round "to complain that the sound of our teen boys playing in the garden was upsetting their dog who is a rescue, very nervous and reactive to sound.""I'm really torn on what to do," she said. "I'm sympathetic to their situation and I really don't want to fall out with them. I know the dog has problems because it...
KIDS
BBC

Prestatyn girl makes homeless blankets from crisp packets

A 12-year-old girl has made hundreds of survival blankets for homeless people out of crisp packets. Alyssa, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, flattens them out, cleans them and uses an iron to fuse them together into a single sheet. During the past year, she has made more than 200 blankets using almost...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Bar#Cadbury#Crunchie
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

Family of teenager, 18, who died after falling 50 feet from a cliff reveal their devastation and pay tribute to the 'much-loved daughter, sister, and friend to many'

The family of a teenager who died after falling 50ft from a cliff in Caithness, Scotland, say they are 'absolutely devastated' over her death. Alesha Wright, 18, tragically died after the horror incident in Thurso on Monday evening (July 11). Alesha's family, which includes three younger siblings, told of their...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Dutch 'Indiana Jones' recovers one of the most-sacred Catholic artefacts ever stolen: Relic 'containing drops of Jesus's blood' is returned six weeks after it was taken from French church

An art detective known as the 'Dutch Indiana Jones' has recovered one of the most-sacred artefacts ever stolen from the Catholic Church. Arthur Brand, who is known for his incredible skills in tracking down stolen art, has found the 'Precious Blood of Christ' relic - a reliquary said to contain Jesus's blood - six weeks after it was taken from an abbey in northern France.
RELIGION
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Maya Devi

Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts

Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
The Independent

‘Beautiful little boy’ Archie Battersbee dies in hospital, mother announces

Archie Battersbee has died in hospital after weeks of legal battles.The 12-year-old had been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother Hollie Dance in April and was being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments.Speaking outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, Ms Dance said her “beautiful little boy” died at 12.15pm on Saturday.Archie’s parents had fought a long-running legal battle over the withdrawal of treatment and in recent days made bids to the High Court, Court of Appeal and European Court of Human Rights to have him...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

186K+
Followers
14K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy