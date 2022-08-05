ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana’s Drunk Tweets May Just Be the Absolute Best Ever

One can only assume drunken tweets will follow a long night of debauchery. Trust me, in my college days, I was there. So, I can say from experience that Montana's got some of the funniest and most amazing drunk tweets in the country. We like to have fun here in Big Sky Country, and I think these tweets sum up our enjoyment really well.
Single People Of Bozeman, Is This A Deal Breaker?

We've all been on some bad dates in our lifetimes, but one thing consistently comes up as a deal breaker, and I don't understand it. Dating these days is mainly started from apps such as Tinder, Hinge, and Bumble, and it's a whole new world. People can learn about your hobbies, interests, and whether you prefer the beach or mountains before the other person talks to you. These tips are all helpful tools to help you find a pattern that you might have a better match with, but there is one thing that constantly comes up, and I don't get it.
5 Of The Best Places For Fall Camping Near Bozeman

Summer is coming to an end, and fall will be here before you know it. Fall is a great time to get outside and enjoy Montana's beauty before the long winter arrives. If you are thinking about doing some fall camping this year, but gas prices keep you close to home, we're here to help. You don't have to travel far from Bozeman to find some incredible campgrounds that are perfect for autumn camping.
It’s Here! Bobcat Pride in Full Force at This Fun Bozeman Event

If you love the Montana State Bobcats, you can show off your Bobcat pride at this fun event in downtown Bozeman. Montana State University and the Downtown Bozeman Association have teamed up for the 10th Annual Cat Walk. The event is happening on Friday, August 19 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Bozeman.
Do You Think This Is The Best Bar in Montana?

What kind of bar do you like to drink at? Dive bars, sports bars, or something more relaxed? Luckily here in Montana, we have a lot of different bars to enjoy, but which one is the best?. Mashed put together a list of the Best Bar in Every State, and...
Love Hiking in Montana? You Should Check Out This App

If you want an easy way to find a hiking trail, this might be the app for you. Hiking in Montana is one of the most popular outdoor activities during warm months. The Gallatin Valley is covered with hiking trails near and far. Some hikes are short and easy, and some are long, arduous treks. The problem is not everyone knows where the trails are in the Gallatin Valley or Montana, but I might have found something to help.
This Montana Airbnb Is Cute As A Button And Priced Just Right

My son wants to head to Flathead Lake one of these weekends, so I have been looking at some Airbnb's in that area to see what is out there and hopefully find something that won't cost me an arm and a leg. He is pretty laid back when it comes to travel—doesn't expect the hotel with a waterpark, valet parking, or room service for a king.
This is One Major Improvement That Bozeman Needs Right Now

As the Bozeman area continues to grow, there's been an increasing problem. No, we're not talking about the housing market, we're talking about the infrastructure. On almost every corner in Bozeman, you'll see a new hotel, apartment complex, or condo. Developers have been buying up most of the available land and replacing historic neighborhoods with large multi-story buildings.
Helpful Guide to Picking Huckleberries For the First Time

Huckleberries and Montana go together like peas and carrots. If you stop into any gift shop in Montana, you're guaranteed to find a wide variety of huckleberry-themed products. Pre-made huckleberry products are great and all, but there's nothing quite like a homemade huckleberry pie made with berries you picked yourself....
8 Easy Ways to Help Prevent Wildfires in Montana

Thankfully, this year's fire season in Montana came a bit later than last year's, but it's safe to say that it's here in full force. Montana has recently experienced a number of hot summer days with little to no moisture. The abundance of undergrowth created by heavy rain in the spring is starting to dry out. Montana is one of the most beautiful places on earth, and we all need to do our part to protect it and help prevent wildfires.
Check Out The Best Amusement Park in Montana!

We might not have the best weather year-round, but we pack plenty of outdoor fun into the warmer months. Amusement parks are a great place to have fun with go-karts, mini golf, waterslides, and more. Unfortunately, Montana is limited to roughly five months of decent weather during which amusement parks can operate, so we don't have a very wide variety of parks. This only makes my question all the more important: which Montana amusement park is the best?
Do You Know This Famous Montana Urban Legend?

This urban legend was told to me my whole life growing up, and it's still a huge part of local lore today. Flathead Lake, located in Northwest Montana, is the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi, and is a popular destination during the summer. It's almost 30 miles long and 16 miles wide and has several islands within the lake where people camp out and have picnics. It's one of the best tourist attractions in Montana. Many don't know this, but Flathead Lake has an urban legend that lurks below the surface, dating back over 100 years.
Is Your Dog The Coolest In Montana? You Can Prove It

Do you have the cutest, cuddliest, smartest pup in the world? Well, most of us think that about our fur-babies, even if they did chew up our favorite pair of shoes...twice. Bozeman is a dog-crazy town and this event will show you that. With extra shakes, licks, and wags, you definitely want to get signed up.
Bozeman's Most Instagram Worthy Locations

Montana is a place that is filled with towns and cities with rich histories. The issue that some folks have is that these towns might seem tough to pronounce. Easy for locals, not for tourists.
96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

