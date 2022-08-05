Read on www.fantasypros.com
Related
fantasypros.com
Justin Tucker signs four-year extension with Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens announced they have reached a four-year extension with All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker reportedly worth $24 million. (Baltimore Ravens on Twitter) The $24 million extension, which contains $17.5 million in guarantees, makes him the highest paid kicker ever. The 32-year-old made 67-of-69 kicks (35-for-37 FG, 32-for-32 XP) in 2021 and set an NFL record with a 66-yard game-winning field goal against the Lions in Week 3. Tucker’s 91.1% field goal percentage is the best in NFL history (min. 100 attempts) and he is coming off a season where he made a career high 94.6%. It’s astounding to think that Tucker was undrafted out of the University of Texas after he has ascended to the status of being arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history.
fantasypros.com
Lamar Jackson will not play in first preseason game Thursday
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play in Baltimore’s first preseason game on Thursday night against the Titans according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This move is purely precautionary for the former MVP who is sitting...
fantasypros.com
7 Ideas for a Great Live Draft (2022 Fantasy Football)
Live drafts are one of the best parts of fantasy football. Getting people together in a room to draft their fantasy teams is a tradition like no other. But what makes for a great live draft? Here are some things I have found from my 20+ years as a fantasy manager:
fantasypros.com
Thor Nystrom’s College Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings (2022)
Thor Nystrom is digging deep to provide early analysis ahead of the 2022 college fantasy football season. As he dives into early betting lines and odds at BettingPros, he’s also compiling 2022 college fantasy football rankings. Let’s take a look at his college fantasy football tight end rankings.
RELATED PEOPLE
fantasypros.com
Kareem Hunt returns to practice Monday
Hunt has requested either a trade or a new contract, but the team isn't inclined to give him either for the time being and he has returned to practice. There may still be some tensions, but as long as he is practicing, there shouldn't be much of an issue for fantasy. Hunt likely won't get traded, and he will continue to act as the receiving back behind Nick Chubb for this offense.
fantasypros.com
Framber Valdez earns 10th win of season in win vs. Guardians
Framber Valdez improved to 10-4 Friday as Houston beat Cleveland, 9-3. He tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and three walks, with three strikeouts. Fantasy Impact:. It was far from Valdez' best performance of the season. Nevertheless, the Astros lefty earned his 17th consecutive quality...
fantasypros.com
Nico Collins 'turning heads' for the Texans
Collins has had a lot of chatter this offseason surrounding his expected success this upcoming season. If Collins can put it together in the Texans offense this year he could be a very solid number two option behind Brandin Cooks this year. Collins is probably worth a late-round flyer, with a boost in dynasty formats.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Matthew Stafford, J.K. Dobbins, Donald Parham Jr., Boston Scott (2022)
It’s never too early to check in on player injury statuses ahead of the 2022 season, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around the NFL. Get the FantasyPros News App for iOS and Android now >>
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vikings Training Camp Night Practice Recap: No Lewis Cine; Kellen Mond Struggles
Everything you need to know from the Vikings' night practice at TCO Stadium on Monday.
fantasypros.com
Josh Jacobs is not actively being shopped for a trade
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels squashed any speculation that the team has been or is currently shopping running back Josh Jacobs according to RaidersNation.com's Vincent Bonsignore. (Vincent Bonsignore on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Rumors have been popping up that Las Vegas was trying to move Jacobs via trade but, for now...
fantasypros.com
Mekhi Becton suffers ‘concerning’ knee injury
According to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Mekhi Becton’s knee injury is “more concerning than the team originally believed.” (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Becton left the Jets training camp session early on Monday after suffering a knee injury. Following practice, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Becton was “fine” but that tune has now changed after further testing. The third-year lineman’s new injury is unrelated to past issues with the same knee. Becton has medical appointments scheduled for tomorrow, so there will be more clarity shortly.
fantasypros.com
4 RB Dead Zone Running Backs to Avoid (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s important to be flexible as you prepare and complete your fantasy football draft. There are a bevy of fantasy football draft strategies to consider, but flexibility and the ability to take what the draft board gives you is key. It’s good to know of the different strategies so you can keep calm and build a solid roster even as your leaguemates and sniping you and otherwise throwing you curves with their picks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
3 Second-Tier Running Backs to Draft (2022 Fantasy Football)
Beyond grabbing excelling expert fantasy football rankings, it’s important to use tiers as you navigate your draft. Here is more info on using tiers to dominate your competition. And check out a few second-tier running backs experts are targeting this fantasy football draft season. Here’s a look at the...
fantasypros.com
Baker Mayfield has 'inside track' to winning QB job
Baker Mayfield appears to be winning the Panthers' QB battle against Sam Darnold, though HC Matt Rhule states no official announcement will be made for a couple of weeks. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Most sources believe the reluctance to give the job to Mayfield officially is due to...
fantasypros.com
4 Dynasty Trade Targets (2022 Fantasy Football)
I have found that accusing a fantasy football manager of having “take lock” is similar to asking a child if he or she is tired or inquiring a woman about when she is expecting her baby to arrive. The result is always a regretful level of backlash. Take lock occurs when a fantasy manager obsesses myopically about a certain player to the point where they eventually fail to acknowledge any flaws that player might have. It isn’t as easy to avoid as one might think.
fantasypros.com
6 Wide Receivers Experts Like Less Than ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)
A great way to get a sense of players to target and a void is to see how our expert rankings compare to average draft position (ADP). If the ADP is higher than the expert rankings, you may want to consider these players at their current draft-day cost. Let’s take a look at players our expert consensus likes less than ADP.
fantasypros.com
20 Players to Avoid at ADP From The Most Accurate Fantasy Football Experts (2022)
It’s important to know who to target and who to pass on when it comes to your fantasy football draft. To get a better sense of players to avoid and others to reach for, use our Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and compare them to a player’s average draft position (ADP). Players that are going higher in ADP versus ECR are likely those that you want to reconsider at their current cost. On the flipside, players that experts are higher on versus ADP are those that could be worth reaching for, or at least targeting at their current ADP.
fantasypros.com
9 Late-Round Quarterbacks to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s important to be flexible as you prepare and complete your fantasy football draft. There are a bevy of fantasy football draft strategies to consider, but flexibility and the ability to take what the draft board gives you is key. It’s good to know of the different strategies so you can keep calm and build a solid roster even as your leaguemates and sniping you and otherwise throwing you curves with their picks.
fantasypros.com
Lirim Hajrullahu leads way in Cowboys' kicking race
According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, K Lirim Hajrullahu has consistently been the leading kicker for the Dallas Cowboys in practice. (Michael Gehlken, Dallas Morning News) Fantasy Impact:. As of Saturday, August 6 when Gehlken's article was posted, former CFL kicker Hajrullahu was easily leading the way...
fantasypros.com
J.K. Dobbins activated off PUP, on track for Week 1
Dobbins suffered a torn ACL during the preseason last year and has been working his way back from that injury since that time. He has been adamant that he will be ready for Week 1, and this latest move by the Ravens gives an indication he may have been right. Fantasy managers should feel a lot more confident about drafting Dobbins around his ADP with this latest development, and the third-year RB should have the lead role in one of the league's best rushing offenses.
Comments / 0