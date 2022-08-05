Safety a priority in Bozeman schools

BOZEMAN, MONT. - It is back to school month and with how the last school year ended there is national concern with safety measures inside our schools.

Bozeman School District is aiming to be proactive to make sure kids in this district feel safe and secure while learning. Deputy Superintendent of Instruction Marilyn King listed several measures the school district uses to keep their schools safe. Staff trainings, an anonymous communication system students can use, safety drills and learning from other situations around the country to prevent them here.

The best safety measure King said is the student resource officers. The SRO's are visible at every school in the district and use a triad method in their work.

The first part of their job being law enforcement, making sure students and everyone in the school area are following rules and being safe. Second is teaching, the SRO's will go into classrooms and teach kids about laws and how to stay safe. Lastly, what student resource officer Hal Richardson said was most important, is counseling. Talking and connecting with students to work through problems in their life or handle a situation so that it doesn't turn into a bigger problem.

"We're just another set of ears for a student. To come talk about issues that they may have in life, or advice. Maybe just how to handle any kind of situation and we're really just there to provide a resource to the students, the staff and the parents," said Richardson.

They send SRO's and other staff to trainings to make sure they are up to date on how to keep schools as safe as possible throughout the year. Richardson says there is a school safety conference in Butte next week, more information on that can be found here .

On top of SRO's, patrol officers are typically in school zones to potentially spot any threat before it gets to the school. The district also has an instant notification system for families that has improved communication and transparency.

Bozeman School District also has a program called "Project Connect" where parents are at the schools saying hello, chatting and holding doors for students. A way to make students feel safer and happier while at school.

One topic of concern after the tragedy in Uvalde is entry points into schools. Richardson says every school in the district only has one point of entry except for Bozeman High School which has two, in the mornings, simply due to size.

For more of a complete, detailed explanation of all of Bozeman School District's safety measures you can go to their website here .