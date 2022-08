Very light in the glass, this bottling is layered in aromas of wet cement and guava shavings on the nose. It's zippy on the palate with caviar lime and lemongrass flavors, plus a hint of rainy sidewalks. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. $32,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker...

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO