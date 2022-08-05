Here are three things Lewisville ISD parents and students should know as back to school season approaches

Read on starlocalmedia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom Handy
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh Jurberg
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Related
North Texas school districts still searching for teachers as students return
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Summer break is nearly over, and school districts across Texas are still scrambling to hire teachers."I had no idea what to expect," said Frank Pittenger, who stopped by a Dallas ISD job fair.It's been decades since he worked as a teacher, but with his ESL certification, he got an offer on the spot."I'm gonna get hired, after about an hour," said Pittenger.Across the state, there have been dire warnings of a teacher shortage."I know schools are struggling with this trying to open," said State Representative Gary VanDeaver at a hearing of the Texas House Public Education...
fox4news.com
Arlington ISD launches new safety alert system
Arlington schools increase security this year with a new safety alert system and website for parents and students. Good Day talked to Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos about that site that's going live a week before school starts.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know a Plano student who provides for those in need while expressing his creativity
Vijay Shivnani is a rising eighth grader in Plano. He is an active member of his school community and participates in all the extracurriculars that he can. Recently, Shivnani combined his love for art and desire to help his community to make an impact. He started knitting miniature beanies this year for premature babies (preemies). In August, he donated all of them to the Baylor-Frisco NICU. Shivnani hopes the beanies go to those who need it most.
AOL Corp
How North Texas schools plan to keep your kids safe. ‘We don’t get a second chance’
Safety audits, security cameras and lockdown drills are among the steps North Texas school districts are taking to make sure students are safe when they return to classrooms. “We don’t get a second chance to get it right,” said Kevin Kinley, the director of safety and security for the Keller school district.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
Plano ISD names seven new principals
New campus administrative appointments made over the summer were introduced to the Board of Trustees at an Aug. 2 school board meeting. The district has welcomed seven new principal appointees and 34 newly appointed assistant principals.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet an Allen resident who has had four careers including training Olympic swimmers, working for a congressman and economic development
Robert Winningham is in his fourth career as an economic development director for the city of Carrollton. His economic development career began in Greenville, Texas, in 1998. He then moved to the Allen Economic Development Corporation before moving onto Prosper then to Carrollton's economic development department. While in Allen, he worked closely with former Mayor Steve Terrell and current Allen EDC director Dan Bowman. Before working in economic development, Winningham worked as a swim coach where he trained Olympic swimmers before working for former U.S. Congressman Lee Hamilton.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Some Schools Narrow Teacher Shortage Gap; Retention Still Significant Issue
Teachers across North Texas are hard at work, readying their classrooms as the start of school inches closer for more students. Teachers, like just about everyone else in the workforce, are hard to find. But an increasing number of district leaders are saying they're ready. From Sunnyvale ISD to Hurst-Euless-Bedford...
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville community profile: Have you enjoyed live music in Lewisville lately? You probably have Daren Watkins to thank for that.
Daren Watkins is the special events coordinator for the city of Lewisville's Community Relations and Tourism department. As he explains in this Q&A profile, he ventured into this line of work after working for one of Star Local Media's papers, Mesquite News. Small world, huh?
IN THIS ARTICLE
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney North rekindles old, new rivalries in travel-heavy district
Although realignment kept the McKinney North football team in District 7-5A Division I, the landscape around the Bulldogs has changed quite a bit. The UIL swapped out former district bunkmates Highland Park, Sherman and Wylie East and welcomed Forney, Lancaster, Lufkin and North Mesquite into the fold, creating a district where road games become road trips more often than not. North's closest commute would be approximately 40 miles to Mesquite, with lengthy excursions in store against Tyler (120 miles), Longview (156) and Lufkin (209).
NCTC opening new career training center in southern Denton County
North Central Texas College will open a new facility this month near Texas Motor Speedway that will offer specialized training for industries most affected by economic conditions sparked by the pandemic. NCTC was recently awarded a Texas Reskilling and Upskilling Education (TRUE) grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board...
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Glen Lang, Mesquite police sergeant who has served the community in several capacities.
Glenn Lang is a Mesquite Police Sergeant who started with the department in 2007. In his time at the Mesquite Police Department, he has filled a variety of roles including patrol, narcotics and a school resource officer at Mesquite High School.
starlocalmedia.com
Pigskin pregame: Subplots, questions aplenty for 6-6A football teams heading into 2022 season
High school football practices begin in earnest at the Class 6A level on Monday, clearing one more hurdle in the lead-up to the start of the 2022 season later this month. That includes the eight programs in District 6-6A, all of whom have dealt a myriad of challenges throughout the offseason — be it graduating a wealth of talented seniors or, in the case of Coppell, Hebron and Plano East, breaking in a new head coach.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD sells last working farm to city
A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
Zipline and climb through the treetops of Plano at GoApe!
We're taking you on an adventure through the treetops of the Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve in Plano.
fox4news.com
4 injured in crash at Plano gas station
PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: High-Speed Police Chase in Dallas County
A driver is leading officers from Mesquite and Dallas on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. As of about 1:30 p.m., police were chasing a vehicle through neighborhood streets in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas. By 1:45, the driver had exited Interstate 635 and was heading south on Plano Road in Lake Highlands.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Urges Small Business to Apply for COVID Relief
Tarrant County wants to get out the word that it still has millions of dollars in the pot to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19. "We want to help you as best we can. We want you to stay in Tarrant County. We want you to be successful in Tarrant County. We want to get the word out. And we want you to go apply," said Tarrant County Economic Development Manager Maegan South as she talked about a new grant program.
The COVID endgame: When and how will businesses and schools be able to treat the virus like the flu
DALLAS — It’s been two and a half years since COVID-19 shut down the country, and it’s still in the front of many Americans’ lives. But, that may be changing even as cases have surged. “It’s going to be with us for the long-term like flu...
Plano's Brandy Bottone, the Pregnant HOV Lady, gives birth to her second passenger
Plano resident Brandy Bottone’s second passenger has been born. Bottone went viral in June when she got a ticket for driving without a passenger in the Express Lane on Central Expressway near the High Five.
It was a deadly weekend on North Texas roads
A man is dead from a fiery crash in east Dallas over the weekend. The victim was driving on East Grand Avenue near Tenison Park when he veered over a curb and crashed into a tree and a light pole.
Comments / 0