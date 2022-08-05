ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Here are three things Lewisville ISD parents and students should know as back to school season approaches

By Garrett Gravley
starlocalmedia.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on starlocalmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

North Texas school districts still searching for teachers as students return

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Summer break is nearly over, and school districts across Texas are still scrambling to hire teachers."I had no idea what to expect," said Frank Pittenger, who stopped by a Dallas ISD job fair.It's been decades since he worked as a teacher, but with his ESL certification, he got an offer on the spot."I'm gonna get hired, after about an hour," said Pittenger.Across the state, there have been dire warnings of a teacher shortage."I know schools are struggling with this trying to open," said State Representative Gary VanDeaver at a hearing of the Texas House Public Education...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Arlington ISD launches new safety alert system

Arlington schools increase security this year with a new safety alert system and website for parents and students. Good Day talked to Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos about that site that's going live a week before school starts.
ARLINGTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know a Plano student who provides for those in need while expressing his creativity

Vijay Shivnani is a rising eighth grader in Plano. He is an active member of his school community and participates in all the extracurriculars that he can. Recently, Shivnani combined his love for art and desire to help his community to make an impact. He started knitting miniature beanies this year for premature babies (preemies). In August, he donated all of them to the Baylor-Frisco NICU. Shivnani hopes the beanies go to those who need it most.
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrollton, TX
City
Flower Mound, TX
City
Lewisville, TX
City
Mound, TX
Carrollton, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Lewisville, TX
Education
starlocalmedia.com

Plano ISD names seven new principals

New campus administrative appointments made over the summer were introduced to the Board of Trustees at an Aug. 2 school board meeting. The district has welcomed seven new principal appointees and 34 newly appointed assistant principals.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet an Allen resident who has had four careers including training Olympic swimmers, working for a congressman and economic development

Robert Winningham is in his fourth career as an economic development director for the city of Carrollton. His economic development career began in Greenville, Texas, in 1998. He then moved to the Allen Economic Development Corporation before moving onto Prosper then to Carrollton's economic development department. While in Allen, he worked closely with former Mayor Steve Terrell and current Allen EDC director Dan Bowman. Before working in economic development, Winningham worked as a swim coach where he trained Olympic swimmers before working for former U.S. Congressman Lee Hamilton.
ALLEN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Some Schools Narrow Teacher Shortage Gap; Retention Still Significant Issue

Teachers across North Texas are hard at work, readying their classrooms as the start of school inches closer for more students. Teachers, like just about everyone else in the workforce, are hard to find. But an increasing number of district leaders are saying they're ready. From Sunnyvale ISD to Hurst-Euless-Bedford...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#School Zone#Isd#Flowers#Highschool
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney North rekindles old, new rivalries in travel-heavy district

Although realignment kept the McKinney North football team in District 7-5A Division I, the landscape around the Bulldogs has changed quite a bit. The UIL swapped out former district bunkmates Highland Park, Sherman and Wylie East and welcomed Forney, Lancaster, Lufkin and North Mesquite into the fold, creating a district where road games become road trips more often than not. North's closest commute would be approximately 40 miles to Mesquite, with lengthy excursions in store against Tyler (120 miles), Longview (156) and Lufkin (209).
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Pigskin pregame: Subplots, questions aplenty for 6-6A football teams heading into 2022 season

High school football practices begin in earnest at the Class 6A level on Monday, clearing one more hurdle in the lead-up to the start of the 2022 season later this month. That includes the eight programs in District 6-6A, all of whom have dealt a myriad of challenges throughout the offseason — be it graduating a wealth of talented seniors or, in the case of Coppell, Hebron and Plano East, breaking in a new head coach.
COPPELL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
starlocalmedia.com

Allen ISD sells last working farm to city

A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
ALLEN, TX
fox4news.com

4 injured in crash at Plano gas station

PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

WATCH LIVE: High-Speed Police Chase in Dallas County

A driver is leading officers from Mesquite and Dallas on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. As of about 1:30 p.m., police were chasing a vehicle through neighborhood streets in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas. By 1:45, the driver had exited Interstate 635 and was heading south on Plano Road in Lake Highlands.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County Urges Small Business to Apply for COVID Relief

Tarrant County wants to get out the word that it still has millions of dollars in the pot to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19. "We want to help you as best we can. We want you to stay in Tarrant County. We want you to be successful in Tarrant County. We want to get the word out. And we want you to go apply," said Tarrant County Economic Development Manager Maegan South as she talked about a new grant program.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy