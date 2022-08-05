ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Woman who murdered husband is charged in multi-million-dollar fraud scheme

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
CBS Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cbsaustin.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Landlord charged with arson after tenant's house set on fire

SAN ANTONIO – Police say a landlord was accused of setting a house on fire because tenants wouldn’t pay rent. The incident happened on August 4th at 1020 Lamar Street. Police were dispatched at 4:16 p.m. for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, police discovered that Elizabeth Flores...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bexar County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Bexar County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Compensation#Mutual Insurance#Violent Crime
mycanyonlake.com

CCSO Investigating ‘Domestic Dispute’ That Left Spring Branch Resident Dead

Authorities are trying to get to the bottom of what really happened in the death of a 36-year-old Mexican national found dead Wednesday from a gunshot wound in a home in the 100 block of Navigator Lane in Spring Branch. The death was reported Wednesday by 53-year-old Eve Escobedo, who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
freightwaves.com

Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud

A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy