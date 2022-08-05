Woman who murdered husband is charged in multi-million-dollar fraud scheme

Read on cbsaustin.com
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Mother sentenced to 5 years in prison, could face life sentence after new indictment
SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County district judge sentenced a mother to five years in prison on a charge of tampering with evidence. The grand jury indicated D’Lanny Chairez, alleging, she caused her son's death. Baby James who was 18 months old was found underneath his mother's west side...
KSAT 12
Bexar County juvenile detention officer back at work while out on bond, awaiting hearing on felony choking charge
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County juvenile detention officer arrested late last month on a felony family violence charge has been returned to duty, the chief probation officer for the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center confirmed Monday. Joshua Ortiz, 28, was recently returned from administrative leave and moved to...
KSAT 12
Landlord accused of setting house on fire because she was upset at tenants, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A landlord was arrested for allegedly torching an East Side home because she accused her tenants of not paying rent, according to court records. Bexar County Jail records show that Elizabeth Flores Romo, 35, was taken into custody overnight and charged with arson of a habitation/place of assembly.
CBS Austin
Landlord charged with arson after tenant's house set on fire
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a landlord was accused of setting a house on fire because tenants wouldn’t pay rent. The incident happened on August 4th at 1020 Lamar Street. Police were dispatched at 4:16 p.m. for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, police discovered that Elizabeth Flores...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
BCSO asking for public’s help in finding pink or rainbow-colored revolver used in shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a pink or rainbow-colored revolver that was used in a shooting on Sunday. Deputies said a 17-year-old male suspect shot a man in the 10000 block of Bonavantura, near Pue Road, and then fled the scene and threw away the gun.
KSAT 12
Police: Woman charged in murder after trying to clean up evidence
COMAL COUNTY – After self-reporting her crime, a woman has been charged in the murder of a 36-year-old man in Comal County. At 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman stating her boyfriend was dead due to a domestic dispute, according to CCSO.
Frances Hall charged with insurance fraud, could face prison time
SAN ANTONIO — Frances Hall, the co-owner of the Bill Hall Jr. Trucking company, turned herself in to authorities in Bexar County after having an outstanding warrant for fraud out of Travis County since June 30. Investigators with the Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation discovered that...
KSAT 12
San Antonio bookkeeper sentenced to nearly 3 years in federal prison for embezzling $291,000 from nonprofit
SAN ANTONIO – The office manager and bookkeeper for a nonprofit that provided services for the San Antonio Downtown Public Improvement District was sentenced Friday to 33 months in prison for financial and tax fraud. According to the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Western District of Texas, Alicia Henderson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Suspect holds multiple at gunpoint at Southwest Side store, flees with entire cash register
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a Southwest Side store. At approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday, the San Antonio Police Department responded to a robbery in progress call at the 6000 block of Old Pearsall Road, according to SAPD.
mycanyonlake.com
CCSO Investigating ‘Domestic Dispute’ That Left Spring Branch Resident Dead
Authorities are trying to get to the bottom of what really happened in the death of a 36-year-old Mexican national found dead Wednesday from a gunshot wound in a home in the 100 block of Navigator Lane in Spring Branch. The death was reported Wednesday by 53-year-old Eve Escobedo, who...
KSAT 12
Man sentenced to 46 years in prison for inappropriately touching 8-year-old girl in 2016
SAN ANTONIO – A jury sentenced a San Antonio man to 46 years in prison on Friday for touching an 8-year-old girl inappropriately in 2016. One day before, a jury found 53-year-old Arnoldo Diaz guilty on two counts of indecency with a child by contact and one count of indecency with a child by exposure, according to the Bexar County Attorney’s Office.
Young boy attacked in San Antonio store bathroom, sparking one-mile footchase with suspect
SAN ANTONIO — When a young boy ran from a south-side retail restroom, crying because he had just been attacked, his parents started screaming for help. Tyrone Turner answered the call. "Everyone started screaming and yelling and we all thought it was an active shooter," Turner said. "Everyone was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Homicide detectives investigating shooting death of man inside East Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found inside an East Side apartment early Monday morning. Officers initially were responding to a call around 1 a.m. for a cutting in progress in the 1300 block of Lamar Street.
freightwaves.com
Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud
A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
Texas man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl.
fox7austin.com
Hays County Most Wanted fugitive arrested, charged with 17 counts of vehicle burglary
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A Most Wanted fugitive in Hays County has been captured in Austin. Jeremy Rasco, 23, was wanted on 17 counts of Vehicle Burglary, four counts or Credit Card Abuse and two counts of Theft of Firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays County Sheriff's Office in...
KSAT 12
San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
KSAT 12
Man said he shook infant son because he was ‘tired and frustrated,’ police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he told San Antonio police that he violently shook his 2-month-old baby because he was “tired and frustrated,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Ryan Daniel Herrera, 21, was charged with injury of a child-serious bodily injury with intent...
Woman's body found in 'advanced discomposure' in San Antonio creek
The case is ongoing.
Spring Branch woman accused of cleaning up area where boyfriend was found shot, authorities say
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — A Spring Branch woman faces charges of tampering with evidence after authorities discovered she tried to clean up the area where her boyfriend was found shot dead this week, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. Eve Escobedo, 53, was also the one to call...
Comments / 0