How Coronaviruses Exploit Host Defense Mechanisms To Replicate Efficiently Revealed
Researchers from Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine of The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) revealed insights into the mechanism of how coronaviruses including SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-1, and MERS-CoV exploit a host protease called ‘cysteine-aspartic protease 6’ (caspase-6) for efficient replication. The findings are peer reviewed and recently accepted for publication in the leading scientific journal Nature [link to publication].
Prototype mouse models for researching SEND-based mRNA delivery and gene therapy
One of the major challenges of gene therapy-an approach to treat diseases caused by faulty genes-is a lack of technologies that deliver healthy gene copies to target tissues and cells. Some commonly used approaches include viral vectors or coating therapeutic nucleic acids with lipid-based nanoparticles to pass through cell membranes, but these technologies have had limited success. A revolutionary tool, the CRISPR"“Cas gene-editing system, offers tremendous promise, but it too suffers from problems with delivery. Another tool, called 'SEND' (for 'selective endogenous encapsidation for cellular delivery'), seems to offer a better solution. The SEND system uses endogenous genetic components to package mRNA cargoes to deliver them to other cells via virus-like particles (VLPs). The SEND-VLP tool has enormous potential as a gene-therapy tool, if the endogenous components of SEND can be repurposed to produce VLPs containing therapeutic cargoes. However, several aspects of this newly identified phenomenon are not yet fully understood. Genetically engineered mouse (GEM) models, expressing different combinations of SEND components in a controllable and inducible fashion, could serve as valuable tools to understand more about this tool and to repurpose it for gene-therapy applications. In this Perspective, we discuss how GEM models and mouse molecular genetics tools could be used for SEND-VLP research.
Relationships between genome-wide R-loop distribution and classes of recurrent DNA breaks in neural stem/progenitor cells
Recent studies revealed classes of recurrent DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) in neural stem/progenitor cells, including transcription-associated, promoter-proximal breaks and recurrent DSB clusters in late-replicating, long neural genes that may give rise to somatic brain mosaicism. The mechanistic factors promoting these different classes of DSBs in neural stem/progenitor cells are not understood. Here, we elucidated the genome-wide landscape of RNA:DNA hybrid structures called "R-loops" in primary neural stem/progenitor cells undergoing aphidicolin-induced, mild replication stress to assess the potential contribution of R-loops to the different, recurrent classes of DNA break "hotspots". We find that R-loops in neural stem/progenitor cells undergoing mild replication stress are present primarily in early-replicating, transcribed regions and in genes with promoter GC skew that are associated with cell lineage-specific processes. Surprisingly, most long, neural genes that form recurrent DSB clusters do not show R-loop formation under conditions of mild replication stress. Our findings are consistent with a role of R-loop-associated processes in promoter-proximal DNA break formation in highly transcribed, early replicating regions but suggest that R-loops do not drive replication stress-induced, recurrent DSB cluster formation in most long, neural genes.
Scientists manage to combine human muscle genes into yeast cells
Scientists have combined human muscle genes with yeast cells. This process should provide a helpful method of studying how things like cancer develop in the human body. The DNA of baker's yeast has been successfully altered by biotechnologist Pascale Daran-Lapujade and her team at Delft University of Technology. A vital human trait has been successfully transplanted into a yeast cell for the first time.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells
Heart damage is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, leading many to wonder how the virus affects the heart. Now, researchers have found that the spike protein from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can lead to heart muscle injury through the inflammatory process, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in Chicago on July 25-28, offers the latest research on basic and translational cardiovascular science.
The Human Mind Is Not Meant to Be Awake After Midnight, Scientists Warn
In the middle of the night, the world can sometimes feel like a dark place. Under the cover of darkness, negative thoughts have a way of drifting through your mind, and as you lie awake, staring at the ceiling, you might start craving guilty pleasures, like a cigarette or a carb-heavy meal. Plenty of evidence suggests the human mind functions differently if it is awake at nighttime. Past midnight, negative emotions tend to draw our attention more than positive ones, dangerous ideas grow in appeal and inhibitions fall away. Some researchers think the human circadian rhythm is heavily involved in these critical changes...
Vitamin K Prevents Form of Cell Death
A team of researchers located at Helmholtz Munich reports on a novel function of vitamin K, which is generally known for its importance in blood clotting. The researchers discovered that the fully reduced form of vitamin K acts as an antioxidant efficiently inhibiting ferroptotic cell death. Ferroptosis is a natural form of cell death in which cellular iron plays an important role and which is characterized by the oxidative destruction of cellular membranes. In addition, the team identified FSP1 as the warfarin-insensitive enzyme reducing vitamin K, the identity of which had been postulated but remained unknown for more than half a century.
Human Longevity: How Your Grandparents Are the Secret to Your Long Life
Researchers believe that elderly people have contributed to the long human lifespan. Natural selection is mercilessly selfish, according to a long-standing canon in evolutionary biology, preferring features that increase the likelihood of successful reproduction. This often indicates that the so-called “force” of selection is well-equipped to eliminate harmful mutations that manifest during childhood and throughout the reproductive years.
Helping cells become better protein factories could improve gene therapies and other treatments
The cells in your body are not all the same. Each of your organs has cells with very different functions. For example, liver cells are top-notch secretors, as their job requires them to make and export many of the proteins in your blood. By contrast, muscle cells are tasked with facilitating the contractions that allow you to move.
Competition between hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells controls hematopoietic stem cell compartment size
Cellular competition for limiting hematopoietic factors is a physiologically regulated but poorly understood process. Here, we studied this phenomenon by hampering hematopoietic progenitor access to Leptin receptor+ mesenchymal stem/progenitor cells (MSPCs) and endothelial cells (ECs). We show that HSC numbers increase by 2-fold when multipotent and lineage-restricted progenitors fail to respond to CXCL12 produced by MSPCs and ECs. HSCs are qualitatively normal, and HSC expansion only occurs when early hematopoietic progenitors but not differentiated hematopoietic cells lack CXCR4. Furthermore, the MSPC and EC transcriptomic heterogeneity is stable, suggesting that it is impervious to major changes in hematopoietic progenitor interactions. Instead, HSC expansion correlates with increased availability of membrane-bound stem cell factor (mSCF) on MSPCs and ECs presumably due to reduced consumption by cKit-expressing hematopoietic progenitors. These studies suggest that an intricate homeostatic balance between HSCs and proximal hematopoietic progenitors is regulated by cell competition for limited amounts of mSCF.
New injectable gel offers promise for tough-to-treat brain tumors
Like the hardiest weed, glioblastoma almost always springs back—usually within months after a patient's initial brain tumor is surgically removed. That is why survival rates for this cancer are just 25 percent at one year and plummet to 5 percent by the five-year mark. One of the challenges of...
Integrating human brain proteomic data with genome-wide association study findings identifies novel brain proteins in substance use traits
Despite the identification of a growing number of genetic risk loci for substance use traits (SUTs), the impact of these loci on protein abundance and the potential utility of relevant proteins as therapeutic targets are unknown. We conducted a proteome-wide association study (PWAS) in which we integrated human brain proteomes from discovery (Banner; N"‰="‰152) and validation (ROSMAP; N"‰="‰376) datasets with genome-wide association study (GWAS) summary statistics for 4 SUTs. The 4 samples comprised GWAS of European-ancestry individuals for smoking initiation [Smk] (N"‰="‰1,232,091), alcohol use disorder [AUD] (N"‰="‰313,959), cannabis use disorder [CUD] (N"‰="‰384,032), and opioid use disorder [OUD] (N"‰="‰302,585). We conducted transcriptome-wide association studies (TWAS) with human brain transcriptomic data to examine the overlap of genetic effects at the proteomic and transcriptomic levels and characterize significant genes through conditional, colocalization, and fine-mapping analyses. We identified 27 genes (Smk"‰="‰21, AUD"‰="‰3, CUD"‰="‰2, OUD"‰="‰1) that were significantly associated with cis-regulated brain protein abundance. Of these, 7 showed evidence for causality (Smk: NT5C2, GMPPB, NQO1, RHOT2, SRR and ACTR1B; and AUD: CTNND1). Cis-regulated transcript levels for 8 genes (Smk"‰="‰6, CUD"‰="‰1, OUD"‰="‰1) were associated with SUTs, indicating that genetic loci could confer risk for these SUTs by modulating both gene expression and proteomic abundance. Functional studies of the high-confidence risk proteins identified here are needed to determine whether they are modifiable targets and useful in developing medications and biomarkers for these SUTs.
Skin cancer cells harness nerve cell gene to drill through and invade new tissues
Melanoma skin cancer cells harness a gene usually used by growing nerves to escape from their immediate area and spread through tissues, new research has found. Scientists found that melanoma cells use the gene ARHGEF9 to create "molecular drills" that help them attach to, and punch holes through, surrounding cells and structures. These molecular drills, also called filopodia, are also involved in the growth and development of new nerves.
New Study Shows Common Viruses in Dormant Neurons Could be Responsible for Causing Alzheimer's Disease
Common viruses, such as the herpes simplex virus (HSV) and varicella zoster virus (VZV), dormant in neurons could be causing inflammation and accumulation of proteins in the brain related to Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study. Laboratory models on the human brain shows that activation or re-infection of VZV could cause neuroinflammation and awaken HSV, leading to the mental disorder.
Affinity Chromatography Solutions for Commercial Adeno-Associated Virus Manufacturing
Gene therapy can include efforts to fix dysfunctional genes or to deliver DNA to a target cell. One way to deliver DNA is to use viral vectors – viruses that don’t cause disease in humans – that have been engineered to efficiently deposit their genetic information in targeted human cells.
Locusts can ‘smell’ human cancer cells
Researchers have shown that locusts can not only “smell” the difference between cancer cells and healthy cells, but they can also distinguish between different cancer cell lines. However, patients need not worry about locusts swarming their doctors’ offices. Rather, the researchers say this work could provide the basis...
Inflammation accelerates aging of the hematopoietic system
In mice, inflammation in early to mid-life leads to a permanent decline in functional blood stem cells, according to a recent publication by scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and the Stem Cell Institute HI-STEM. The ability of the blood stem cells to regenerate was suppressed for at least one year after challenge with inflammation, suggesting that infection and inflammation may act as a prominent driver of age-associated functional decline in tissues. In line with this, mice exposed to such challenges in early life developed clinically relevant features of aging that are often observed in elderly humans.
The Race for Reproducible Data
Data reproducibility is an essential goal of modern research. In this infographic, we review the principles of reproducible data, why it has proved so difficult for science to achieve and the steps researchers can take to enhance the reproducibility of their data. Download this infographic to:. Discover the facts behind...
Extinct Pathogens Ushered The Fall of Ancient Civilizations, Scientists Say
Thousands of years ago, across the Eastern Mediterranean, multiple Bronze Age civilizations took a distinct turn for the worse at around the same time. The Old Kingdom of Egypt and the Akkadian Empire both collapsed, and there was a widespread societal crisis across the Ancient Near East and the Aegean, manifesting as declining populations, destruction, reduced trade, and significant cultural changes.
