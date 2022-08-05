ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, OK

Ada food pantry event benefits 200 families

By Alexander Porter
KTEN.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kten.com

Comments / 1

Related
KTEN.com

Tishomingo readies restrictions as water levels dip

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — Tighter water restrictions might soon be implemented for utility customers in Tishomingo. The reason? Pennington Creek is reaching dangerously low levels. The last time the City of Tishomingo had to implement Stage 3 water restrictions was in 1956. A town hall meeting is planned for...
TISHOMINGO, OK
KOCO

Multiple agencies battle several fires in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple agencies battled several fires in Pottawatomie County. Emergency managers in Pottawatomie County said every fire department in the county got called out on Friday afternoon to battle multiple fires burning inside county lines. Much of the burned area got close to a marijuana farm....
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
ARDMORE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ada, OK
Ada, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
KOCO

Person dead after hit by train Norman, officials say

NORMAN, Okla. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Norman, officials say. On Sunday, officials responded to an accident in Norman where a person had been hit by a train. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
NORMAN, OK
KXII.com

Police investigating after shooting in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Police are investigating after a shooting occurred in Ardmore early Monday morning. Ardmore police captain Claude Henry said officers were called around 1 a.m. to the corner of 6th street Northwest and Commerce street. They found a car with the drivers side door open, and there...
ARDMORE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Distribution#The Pantry#Charity
KXII.com

Man flown to Oklahoma hospital after Johnston County crash

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to an Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Johnston County. The crash happened around 3:47 p.m. Friday afternoon on Kirby Road near Wapanucka. According to Troopers, a pickup was taking a 90-degree turn, heading northbound on Kirby Road when it drifted...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Garvin County man accused of hitting man in head with hammer

ELMORE CITY, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin county man has been charged with assault and battery after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a hammer. According to court documents, Clint Hernandez stabbed a man and hit another man in the head with a hammer. It happened in Elmore...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Arrest made in McAlester Tactical Supply theft

MCALESTER, Okla. — Federal authorities made an arrest in connection with a brazen theft at a McAlester gun store last month. Carl Ray Holland, 32, faces one count of a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records. Holland was found to be in possession of several...
MCALESTER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
foxsportstexarkana.com

Durant, Okla. police arrest Texas top-10 fugitive during traffic stop

The Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) says they have a top-10 most wanted fugitives back in custody thanks to help from Durant police. According to Texas DPS, the Durant (Okla.) Police Department arrested 52-year-old John Robert Havener during a traffic stop last month. Havener had been wanted since...
DURANT, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Three Arrested on Drug Charges in Caney

Three Caney residents were arrested on drug charges after a warrant was served last week. The Caney Police Department arrested the individuals after searching an apartment on the 300 block of North Bradley Street. 58-year-old Darla Breese and 31-year-old Gabriel Marceleno each received identical charges of possession and distribution of...
CANEY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy