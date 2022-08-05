Ada food pantry event benefits 200 families

Read on www.kten.com
publicradiotulsa.org
Wildlife rehab sees influx of raptors as summer temperatures rise in Oklahoma
This summer’s scorching temperatures haven’t just had an impact on Oklahoma’s human residents, but its wildlife residents too. At WildCare Oklahoma, a wildlife rehab facility in Noble, the heat is causing an influx of juvenile Mississippi kites. Mississippi kites are raptors that nest in the southern U.S....
KTEN.com
Tishomingo readies restrictions as water levels dip
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — Tighter water restrictions might soon be implemented for utility customers in Tishomingo. The reason? Pennington Creek is reaching dangerously low levels. The last time the City of Tishomingo had to implement Stage 3 water restrictions was in 1956. A town hall meeting is planned for...
KOCO
Multiple agencies battle several fires in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple agencies battled several fires in Pottawatomie County. Emergency managers in Pottawatomie County said every fire department in the county got called out on Friday afternoon to battle multiple fires burning inside county lines. Much of the burned area got close to a marijuana farm....
KXII.com
Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation collects DNA in missing persons investigation
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has collected DNA in a multi-county missing persons investigation.
KOCO
Person dead after hit by train Norman, officials say
NORMAN, Okla. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Norman, officials say. On Sunday, officials responded to an accident in Norman where a person had been hit by a train. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
KXII.com
Police investigating after shooting in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Police are investigating after a shooting occurred in Ardmore early Monday morning. Ardmore police captain Claude Henry said officers were called around 1 a.m. to the corner of 6th street Northwest and Commerce street. They found a car with the drivers side door open, and there...
Pottawatomie County deputies investigating interstate shooting
Authorities in Pottawatomie County are asking witnesses to come forward following a shooting.
KXII.com
Man flown to Oklahoma hospital after Johnston County crash
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to an Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Johnston County. The crash happened around 3:47 p.m. Friday afternoon on Kirby Road near Wapanucka. According to Troopers, a pickup was taking a 90-degree turn, heading northbound on Kirby Road when it drifted...
KXII.com
Man flown to the hospital after crashing a four-wheeler in Atoka County
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A 22-year-old man was flown to the hospital Sunday morning in critical condition. Conner Fain of McAlester was driving a four-wheeler on private property near Country Club Lake. OHP says Fain ran off the edge of a spillway, struck the front end of the four-wheeler and...
KXII.com
Garvin County man accused of hitting man in head with hammer
ELMORE CITY, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin county man has been charged with assault and battery after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a hammer. According to court documents, Clint Hernandez stabbed a man and hit another man in the head with a hammer. It happened in Elmore...
Arrest made in McAlester Tactical Supply theft
MCALESTER, Okla. — Federal authorities made an arrest in connection with a brazen theft at a McAlester gun store last month. Carl Ray Holland, 32, faces one count of a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records. Holland was found to be in possession of several...
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
News On 6
Road Rage Shooting That Injured Teen Investigated By Pott. County Sheriff's Office
Road rage along I-40 on Saturday led to gunfire and resulted in a teenager being hospitalized. Madison Gates and Adrianna O'Daniel were driving on I-40 near the Earlsboro exit when authorities O'Daniel says an SUV started tailgating them and someone inside started shooting. Gates was shot in the neck. "I...
Teenager Girl Shot, Injured During Pottowatomie County Road Rage Incident
A teenage girl is hospitalized with a critical injury following a road rage incident. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office says she and another teen were on I-40 around 11 Saturday night near the Grand Casino. That's when an SUV began tailgating them and one teen was shot near the Earlsboro...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Durant, Okla. police arrest Texas top-10 fugitive during traffic stop
The Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) says they have a top-10 most wanted fugitives back in custody thanks to help from Durant police. According to Texas DPS, the Durant (Okla.) Police Department arrested 52-year-old John Robert Havener during a traffic stop last month. Havener had been wanted since...
Norman Police Investigating After Shooting Victim Shows Up At Hospital
The Norman Police Department investigated a shooting after a man showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. NPD says the shooting was accidental. Two men were looking at a gun at a home when it went off, injuring one of the men. The second man drove the...
Oklahoma Department of Corrections releases suspect and victim names after inmate attack
HOLDENVILLE, Okla. — After a correctional officer died after an inmate attack at the Davis Correctional Facility, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) released the name of the slain officer and offending inmate. ODOC said on Sunday, July 31, Officer Alan Jay Hershberger was returning a group of inmates...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Three Arrested on Drug Charges in Caney
Three Caney residents were arrested on drug charges after a warrant was served last week. The Caney Police Department arrested the individuals after searching an apartment on the 300 block of North Bradley Street. 58-year-old Darla Breese and 31-year-old Gabriel Marceleno each received identical charges of possession and distribution of...
OU’s Cale Gundy resigns after saying “shameful and hurtful” word
Longtime University of Oklahoma assistant football coach and former Sooner quarterback Cale Gundy is resigning after he says he accidentally said a word that “I should never - under any circumstance - have uttered” during a film session. Gundy said in a statement he put on social media...
