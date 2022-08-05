ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

Memories of Shade Tree Park

By Dee Edge

Education Director

Adams-Brown Recycling

The 131st Adams County Fair has come and gone, and the Adams-Brown Recycling ‘Green Machine’ was once again a highlight of Shade Tree Park Natural Resource Area. Shade Tree Park has become a very popular area for fairgoers since, as it name suggests, it is the coolest place on the fairgrounds. Mature trees and a large shelter house provide a much needed reprieve on the hot days during the Fair. Adams Soil and Water Conservation District, as well as other local groups, conducted daily free activities that offered fairgoers a change of pace from the jam-packed schedule the Fair offers.

One very popular attraction is the archery trailer sponsored by the Wildlife Conservation Foundation for Ohio (WCFO). Since there is no cost to enjoy any activity in Shade Tree Park, the ‘Green Machine’ has a unique way of providing conservation education. In order for anyone to participate in the archery shoot, they must answer a question pertaining not only to recycling, but a variety of conservation and natural resource topics. Tokens are then given for a correct answer and that token is then traded in to shoot at a target in the archery trailer. Over 500 tokens were cashed in during the week. Wow! That’s a lot of kids.

When kids were not answering questions and shooting, they could make buckeye necklaces and keychains, play a variety of games, enjoy programs provided by Raptor Inc, Shawnee State Park, and COSI, just to name a few. Kickball and whiffle ball games sprung up whenever kids could get a group together. The ‘Green Machine’ made a great first base. Shade Tree Park is where a kid can be a kid.

This was my first year at the Fair and it was a blast. I am looking forward to returning to the 132nd Adams County Fair

Comments / 0

