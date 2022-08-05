Glenvara Drive: Living room set alight after petrol bomb attack

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
BBC
Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford
Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
BBC
Owami Davies: Fifth arrest over missing student nurse
Detectives have arrested a fifth man in the case of a missing student nurse. Owami Davies, 24, who was studying at King's College London, was recorded on CCTV in the company of a man on 7 July - the day she was last seen. Four men previously arrested in connection...
BBC
Oldham man jailed for manslaughter over punch killing
A man who knocked a man unconscious and then "callously continued to assault him" has been jailed for the killing. Jamie Kennedy, 24, punched Robert Payne, 60, in the face, causing him to fall to the floor and hit his head on a pavement in Oldham on 15 October 2021.
BBC
Camber Sands: Seventh murder arrest as holiday park victim named
A seventh person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died at a holiday park in Camber Sands. A 53-year-old man, now identified as Michael McDonagh, from London, died at the Parkdean Resort in Lydd Road in the early hours of Saturday. Emergency services were called to...
BBC
Attempted murder arrest after woman stabbed in Worcester
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Worcester. Emergency services were called to a property on Staplow Road at about 21:00 BST on Saturday, where the victim was found injured. She was taken to hospital following the attack, West Mercia...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
BBC
Girl dies after going missing at Windsor water park
An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water sports and activity park. Police were called to the lake at Liquid Leisure Windsor in Datchet, Berkshire, about 15.55 BST on Saturday after the child got into difficulty. She was found more than an hour later by emergency services...
BBC
Man released after arrest over Lib Dem councillor attack
A man arrested after a councillor reported being assaulted while out leafleting in Edinburgh has been released without charge. Councillor Kevin Lang had said he was "very shaken up" after being confronted by a man who he said grabbed him by the throat and hurled abuse at him. The incident...
BBC
Woman who ran over and killed boyfriend in Fife avoids jail
A 21-year-old woman who killed the "love of her life" by running him over with her car has avoided a prison sentence. Grace Ross struck Joshua Kerr, 18, near the farm where he worked in Leslie, Fife, on 22 May 2020. He died after suffering a catastrophic head injury. Ross,...
BBC
Woman dies after being hit by lorry in Livingston
A 28-year-old woman has died after being hit by a lorry in Livingston, West Lothian. The crash happened at about 02:20 BST on Sunday on Alderstone Road. Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police confirmed a 47-year-old man had been arrested in connection with...
BBC
Martin Dyer: Paraglider died from multiple injuries
A man who died while indulging his passion for paragliding suffered multiple injuries, an inquest has heard. Martin Dyer, 55, from Vale of Clwyd, was killed while flying near Talloires-Montmin in eastern France on 14 July. The senior coroner for north Wales east and central, John Gittins, said no post-mortem...
BBC
Hate awareness course scrapped by Hampshire police chief
Sessions to educate people accused of committing hate crimes have been cancelled after an intervention from a police and crime commissioner (PCC). Donna Jones, PCC for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, scrapped the course after a man was arrested for sharing an anti-LGBT post on social media. The post...
BBC
Man fined £18,000 for illegal River Thames development
A man who built an illegal development on the banks of the River Thames and failed to pull it down has been fined. Simon Courtney-Worthy, 62, built timber decking and a shed on a site in Long Wittenham, Oxfordshire, despite them breaching planning regulations and harming a conservation area. South...
BBC
Spalding: House 'wiped out' after bonfire spreads
A house has been destroyed and another badly damaged after a bonfire or controlled burn spread out of control. Seven fire crews were called to the blaze at Gedney Drove End, near Spalding, Lincolnshire, at about 18:35 BST on Saturday. Resident Stephen Howe said nobody was injured in the blaze...
BBC
Cyclists who kill pedestrians could face tougher sentences
Cyclists who kill pedestrians could face tougher sentences under a planned new law for England. The move proposed by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps would close a loophole which means they can only currently be jailed for two years. He said it would "impress on cyclists the real harm they can...
BBC
Missing Dundee woman's family informed after body found
Police searching for a Dundee mother who has been missing for over a week have found a woman's body in the city. The discovery was made in Sandeman Street, close to the city's football grounds, at about 13:15 on Monday. A Police Scotland spokesperson said the family of Sharon Hutchison...
BBC
Powys crash: Man arrested after motorcyclist, 46, dies
A 46-year-old motorcyclist has died following a three-vehicle crash. It happened on the A470 between Llanidloes and Llandinam in Powys at about 11:25 BST on Sunday. A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and causing death by dangerous driving. A grey Volvo XC90 and a white BMW...
