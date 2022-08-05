Read on www.downbeach.com
Related
downbeach.com
Margate to amend city ordinance to require lead-based paint inspections
MARGATE – The Board of Commissioners Thursday, Aug. 4 introduced an ordinance amending its municipal code for rental properties to ensure children are safe from the dangers of lead-based paints. According to a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy last year, municipalities must perform, or require landlords to...
Rising Rent? Coral Springs Launches New Program
The City of Coral Springs is taking action against the rising rents outpacing residents’ incomes. With the commission’s okay, city staff has been asked to look for solutions to the dramatic increase in rising residential rental costs. Presenting a plan to reallocate more than $1 million of federal...
downbeach.com
Public comment period for Ocean Wind extended to Aug. 23
A 45-day public comment period on the proposed wind energy project off the coast of Ocean City has been extended by 15 days. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) – one of the federal agencies that will decide the fate of the project – announced the extension on Aug. 4.
downbeach.com
Margate volunteers ensure children have ‘Tools for School’
MARGATE – Tools For Schools held its 10th back-to-school backpack filling event Sunday in the parking lot at Tomatoe’s restaurant on Amherst Avenue. The Margate City Police Department joined the volunteers for the annual packing event, which will provide a backpack filled with school supplies for students who need them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Readers ask: What are local leaders doing about the housing crisis?
This is a first in a series of stories based on reader questions regarding the housing affordability crisis in South Florida. Q: What measures are being taken to make sure that moderately paid professionals, like teachers and most government employees, are able to secure and maintain housing? –Kimberly Rhoden, long-time teacher A: Both rents and home prices have boomed in South Florida since ...
State gets temporary stay in paying out millions to Atlantic County
The state will have at least three more weeks before it has to pay the more than $2.3 million it allegedly owes Atlantic County.. Superior Court Judge Michael Blee handed the county a multimillion-dollar win last week, giving the state five days to pay $2,362,500 it owes as part of the Casino PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes. That deadline is today.
phillyvoice.com
Comcast requires office workers to return to Center City three days a week starting in September
Comcast, one of Philadelphia's largest employers, is bringing its remote workers back into the office next month. Starting Sept. 12, all Comcast employees in the U.S. will be required to come in at least three days a week, Technical.ly reported. That means about 8,000 workers will be returning to Comcast's...
What’s being built there? More than 560 apartments and townhomes planned for Plantation development
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
roi-nj.com
A.C. Electric to begin upgrading customers to smart meters
Everyone knows they can be more energy efficient — which will save them money and help the environment. Atlantic City Electric is giving its customers the ability to do just that. On Thursday, Atlantic City Electric announced it will start the broad installation of new smart meters for its...
Rollerskating and Skating Boarding is Illegal in This Jersey Shore Town
OCEAN CITY, NJ – If your idea of a Jersey Shore vacation includes lacing up...
downbeach.com
Atlantic County to hold workshops to apply for arts, history grants
MAYS LANDING – Applications for 2023 state arts and history grants are now available through the Atlantic County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, which regranted more than $218,000 to successful local non-profit applicants in 2022 for projects that promote art or history and provide public benefit and accessibility.
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Street Sign Sale Sells Out
This was Sea Isle City’s version of the Powerball or Mega Millions lottery. Would-be winners began lining up at around 6 a.m. Saturday for a chance at getting their hands on the grand prize – or in this case, the grand prizes. But instead of dreaming of winning...
NJ hot spot named one of the priciest summer destinations
At $384 a night, New Jersey's Long Beach Island (LBI) has been ranked as the 4th most expensive summer vacation destination in the entire United States. This study by CheapHotels.org compared average double occupancy accommodation rates for the month of August 2022. The rankings include some pretty ritzy locales. Topping...
wlrn.org
Affordable housing at the cost of the Agricultural Reserve, and a plan to rehome the homeless on Virginia Key
On July 28, the Palm Beach County Commission voted 5-1 to approve plans for an affordable housing complex in the Agricultural Reserve. The project includes 357-market rate apartments and 119 workforce housing units — which would be income restricted. According to the Palm Beach County website, The Agricultural Reserve...
southjerseyobserver.com
Gloucester Premium Outlets Launches Back-to-School “Do Good with Denim” Initiative Aug. 8-Sept. 5
Gloucester Premium Outlets is proud to host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim”, to support sustainability and positively impact the community. In collaboration with The Angels Community Outreach, Gloucester Premium Outlets invites shoppers during the busy back-to-school season to drop off their denim-exclusive clothing to be recycled.
987thecoast.com
Construction Work to Add Detours to Route 47 in Cumberland County
There will be some traffic detours on Route 47 in Cumberland County starting Tuesday morning. State officials announced that a contractor will come in to work on a culvert repair project on the highway, and both lanes of the highway will be blocked, with traffic detoured. The area near Kates Boulevard will be closed to traffic.
850wftl.com
Palm Beach County schools let back in this week- Things to know
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL)- The 2022-23 school year officially begins for Palm Beach County students and teachers this Wednesday, August 10th. Concerns over teacher and school bus driver shortages loom, however district officials say all bus routes will be covered by the start of the school year. Palm Beach school...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
Atlantic County’s Green Tree Golf Course in Poor Condition
What's with the county-owned - and taxpayer-funded (at least partially) golf course?. In a sentence: It kind of sucks. A couple of friends and I played the Green Tree Golf Course in Egg Harbor Township this past weekend, and we were terribly disappointed by the shape of the course. A...
Residents, city officials weigh in on plans for a redeveloped downtown district
Oakland Park – Tensions ran high at last week’s commission meeting, as residents, community members and city officials discussed the pros and cons that would come with a new large-scale redevelopment project planned for the downtown area. During the scheduled public hearing, several individuals shared their concerns about...
Comments / 0