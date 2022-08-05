ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

downbeach.com

Margate to amend city ordinance to require lead-based paint inspections

MARGATE – The Board of Commissioners Thursday, Aug. 4 introduced an ordinance amending its municipal code for rental properties to ensure children are safe from the dangers of lead-based paints. According to a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy last year, municipalities must perform, or require landlords to...
MARGATE, FL
Talk Media

Rising Rent? Coral Springs Launches New Program

The City of Coral Springs is taking action against the rising rents outpacing residents’ incomes. With the commission’s okay, city staff has been asked to look for solutions to the dramatic increase in rising residential rental costs. Presenting a plan to reallocate more than $1 million of federal...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
downbeach.com

Public comment period for Ocean Wind extended to Aug. 23

A 45-day public comment period on the proposed wind energy project off the coast of Ocean City has been extended by 15 days. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) – one of the federal agencies that will decide the fate of the project – announced the extension on Aug. 4.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

Margate volunteers ensure children have ‘Tools for School’

MARGATE – Tools For Schools held its 10th back-to-school backpack filling event Sunday in the parking lot at Tomatoe’s restaurant on Amherst Avenue. The Margate City Police Department joined the volunteers for the annual packing event, which will provide a backpack filled with school supplies for students who need them.
MARGATE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Readers ask: What are local leaders doing about the housing crisis?

This is a first in a series of stories based on reader questions regarding the housing affordability crisis in South Florida. Q: What measures are being taken to make sure that moderately paid professionals, like teachers and most government employees, are able to secure and maintain housing? –Kimberly Rhoden, long-time teacher A: Both rents and home prices have boomed in South Florida since ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? More than 560 apartments and townhomes planned for Plantation development

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
PLANTATION, FL
roi-nj.com

A.C. Electric to begin upgrading customers to smart meters

Everyone knows they can be more energy efficient — which will save them money and help the environment. Atlantic City Electric is giving its customers the ability to do just that. On Thursday, Atlantic City Electric announced it will start the broad installation of new smart meters for its...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

Atlantic County to hold workshops to apply for arts, history grants

MAYS LANDING – Applications for 2023 state arts and history grants are now available through the Atlantic County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, which regranted more than $218,000 to successful local non-profit applicants in 2022 for projects that promote art or history and provide public benefit and accessibility.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Street Sign Sale Sells Out

This was Sea Isle City’s version of the Powerball or Mega Millions lottery. Would-be winners began lining up at around 6 a.m. Saturday for a chance at getting their hands on the grand prize – or in this case, the grand prizes. But instead of dreaming of winning...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Gloucester Premium Outlets Launches Back-to-School “Do Good with Denim” Initiative Aug. 8-Sept. 5

Gloucester Premium Outlets is proud to host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim”, to support sustainability and positively impact the community. In collaboration with The Angels Community Outreach, Gloucester Premium Outlets invites shoppers during the busy back-to-school season to drop off their denim-exclusive clothing to be recycled.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Construction Work to Add Detours to Route 47 in Cumberland County

There will be some traffic detours on Route 47 in Cumberland County starting Tuesday morning. State officials announced that a contractor will come in to work on a culvert repair project on the highway, and both lanes of the highway will be blocked, with traffic detoured. The area near Kates Boulevard will be closed to traffic.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
850wftl.com

Palm Beach County schools let back in this week- Things to know

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL)- The 2022-23 school year officially begins for Palm Beach County students and teachers this Wednesday, August 10th. Concerns over teacher and school bus driver shortages loom, however district officials say all bus routes will be covered by the start of the school year. Palm Beach school...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

