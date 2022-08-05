The state will have at least three more weeks before it has to pay the more than $2.3 million it allegedly owes Atlantic County.. Superior Court Judge Michael Blee handed the county a multimillion-dollar win last week, giving the state five days to pay $2,362,500 it owes as part of the Casino PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes. That deadline is today.

ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO