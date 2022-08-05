Connecticut Legislates Equity, But Not a Share of the Profits for Marijuana

Read on ctexaminer.com
Darkstar86
3d ago
or, get this, we could just let people do their thing without trying to get the government to manipulate the market and availability of a plant that the government should have never made illegal in the first place. We don't need corporate or political intervention to grow a plant and use it.
Reply(2)
7
haddam resident
2d ago
So condescending. So you want to have someone be a majority owner of a $ multimillion business, but somehow they aren't qualified to negotiate there own profit sharing deal with investors? This is so Liberal typical. Issue the business license and get out of the way.
Reply(1)
2
Related
NECN
Program for $1,000 ‘Hero' Pay for Essential Conn. Workers to Launch This Week
Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay will be available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a soft launch on Friday and the website for applications went up that morning. While there has been significant interest in the program, officials from the office of the state comptroller said there is more behind-the-scenes work to be done to accommodate that level of demand before the program officially kicks off.
Register Citizen
This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows
Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
Eyewitness News
Essential workers during pandemic eligible for up to $1,000
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A program was established by the Connecticut legislature to provide financial relief to essential workers who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential workers may be eligible for up to a $1,000 payment from the Premium Pay Program. Channel 3 is aware of connection issues with the...
News 12
Connecticut ranks in top 5 for state with most luxury cars in the US
Connecticut has made the top five on a new list for having the most luxury cars in the nation. , luxury cars account for 17.7% of all vehicle sales in the United States. Coming in at number three on the list, Connecticut car owners have 24.6% of the luxury cars in the nation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
What to know in CT about insulin, prescriptions and more following Inflation Reduction Act passage
HARTFORD — Prices for prescription drugs will go down, insulin costs for the elderly will decrease and thousands of dollars in tax incentives will be offered to low and middle-income Connecticut residents under the federal Inflation Reduction Act approved by the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate after marathon negotiations. Along the...
Farmer Turned Activist: Meet Kevin Blacker
It started with an idea about farmland, climate change and a thousand tons of rocks. Kevin Blacker: farmer turned activist. The post Farmer Turned Activist: Meet Kevin Blacker appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Study: Many CT Residents Don’t Make Enough Money to Afford Living Here
This is a sobering reminder and I hate sobering reminders. According to Metro 24/7 News, CT is the 10th most expensive state in the nation to rent a home. But wait, there are more statistics to scare the crap out of you. The Housing/Wage study comes courtesy of the Partnership for Strong Communities who revealed that a person would need to make over 27-dollars an hour to afford a two bedroom apartment in the Nutmeg State where the minimum wage is $14.
New Jersey mostly got rid of cash bail. Why hasn’t Connecticut?
CT's efforts to end cash bail were stymied by the bail bonds industry, a lack of bipartisanship and worry over what would replace it.
RELATED PEOPLE
cbia.com
Connecticut Wins $24M Grant for Workforce Development
Connecticut is set to receive a $23.9 million grant to upskill, reskill, and improve regional sector partnerships in the state. It is part of a federal investment in workforce training across the country. The Office of Workforce Strategy is among 32 workforce training partnerships chosen by the U.S. Department of...
Primary day in Connecticut: Who is running for spots on November ballot
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 is primary day, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. There are several big races we have been following. Both Democrats and Republicans have run-offs. Which Republican will take on U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal in the November election? Three candidates are on the primary ballot: Endorsed party […]
National Farmers Market Week in Connecticut
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is celebrating National Farmers Market Week. The goal is to highlight the vital role farmers markets play in the nation’s food system. State officials say farmers markets fuel local economies, and have increased access to locally fresh grown food for vulnerable populations. They not only feature products from local […]
Register Citizen
CT essential workers can apply for pandemic bonuses worth up to $1,000
Health care workers, grocery store employees and other private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state. Comptroller Natalie Braswell’s office opened the Premium Pay portal on its website Friday. And while...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Like Maine, New Hampshire in ‘unprecedented crisis’ with number of cases pending without an attorney
New Hampshire started a "hold list" of cases in December 2021 after state public defenders reached their maximum caseloads, and contract and private counsel's workloads hit capacity as well. Photo by Gabe Souza. Much like Maine, New Hampshire courts are struggling to find enough lawyers to represent the state’s poor...
Essential Connecticut workers can apply for $1,000 'hero' pay
HARTFORD, Conn — Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay is available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a new website for applications up and running on Friday. Workers must have earned $149,999 annually or less to be...
The Real Deal: Connecticut rental market shows steady growth
The Connecticut rental market is showing steady growth across the state.
Register Citizen
Chelsea Clinton endorses Bhargava in CT Treasurer primary
Chelsea Clinton has weighed into Connecticut’s race for state Treasurer, endorsing Greenwich investment manager, Dita Bhargava, a day before the primary election. In a 55-second video statement released Monday, Clinton calls Bhargava, one of three Democratic candidates running for state Treasurer, “a friend whom I’ve known for many years.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Lt. governor takes swipes at Stefanowski
(WTNH) – Last week, it was Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz’s turn to take some swipes at her boss’s opponent, Bob Stefanowski. Bysiewicz got a Zoom call together so she could call out Stefanowski for addressing a group that calls themselves “Connecticut Residents Against Medical Mandates.” Bysiewicz along with State Senator Saud Anwar, who is also a physician, called out Stefanowski for standing with a group that promotes extreme views.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
wiltonbulletin.com
Three CT hospitals among best in the U.S., federal agency says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut hospitals were ranked among the best in the nation, according to new ratings released by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Sharon Hospital, Stamford Hospital and Greenwich Hospital Association each received five-star ratings, CMS’s...
NBC Connecticut
Town-by-Town List for First Day of School In Connecticut
With just a couple of weeks of summer left, parents and kids warily watch the calendar for when school starts. We compiled the start dates of every public school district in Connecticut and listed them below. Connecticut School Starting Dates. Aug. 24. East Hartford. Glastonbury. Aug. 24 for 7-12 Aug....
Comments / 6