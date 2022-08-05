Exclusive: Deezer to Begin German Expansion Using Brazil, France Model - CEO

Read on money.usnews.com
US News and World Report
Chile Sinkhole Grows Large Enough to Swallow France's Arc De Triomphe
(Reuters) -A sinkhole in Chile has doubled in size, growing large enough to engulf France's Arc de Triomphe and prompting officials to order work to stop at a nearby copper mine. The sinkhole, which emerged on July 30, now stretches 50 meters (160 feet) across and goes down 200 meters...
US News and World Report
'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
US News and World Report
Berkshire Hathaway Posts $43.8 Billion Loss as Stock Holdings Tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
US News and World Report
Take-Two Forecasts Weak Annual Sales as Lack of Major Titles Hits Gaming Industry
(Reuters) -Take-Two Interactive Software Inc on Monday became the latest videogame publisher to forecast weak annual sales, providing further evidence that absence of major releases and easing COVID-19 curbs have reined in the industry's growth. Shares of the New York-based company dropped nearly 7% in extended trading. The "Grand Theft...
US News and World Report
No Change in U.S. Assessment on China Timeline for Taiwan, Official Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington has not changed its assessment on China's timeline for potentially taking Taiwan militarily, a senior Pentagon official said on Monday, sticking by previous statements that Beijing would not try to take it in the next two years. China announced new military drills around Taiwan on Monday,...
US News and World Report
Devastating Fire May Force Cuba to Resort to Floating Oil Storage
(Reuters) - An inferno at Cuba's largest oil storage facility has killed at least one firefighter, injured many more, and threatens to further swell the fuel import bill for the impoverished island nation that relies on foreign oil for everything from transportation to its power grid. Cuban officials may need...
US News and World Report
Putin Allows Russian Banks Under Sanctions to Halt Some FX Operations
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian banks that have their foreign currency funds frozen due to western sanctions can suspend operations in such currencies with their corporate clients, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Russian authorities have stepped up the process of reducing the use of currencies...
US News and World Report
Analysis-More Chinese Women Delay or Give up on Having Babies After Zero-COVID Ordeal
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Seeing Chinese authorities exercise extraordinary powers during a stringent COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai earlier this year altered Claire Jiang's life plans: she no longer wants to have babies in China. During the April-May lockdown, the hashtag "we are the last generation" briefly went viral on Chinese...
US News and World Report
Chinese and Taiwanese Warships Eye Each Other as Drills Due to End
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese and Taiwanese warships played high-seas "cat and mouse" on Sunday ahead of the scheduled end of four days of unprecedented Chinese military exercises launched in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by the U.S. house speaker. Nancy Pelosi's visit last week to the self-ruled island infuriated China,...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Russian Weapons in Ukraine Powered by Hundreds of Western Parts - RUSI
LONDON (Reuters) - More than 450 foreign-made components have been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine, evidence that Moscow acquired critical technology from companies in the United States, Europe and Asia in the years before the invasion, according to a new report by Royal United Services Institute defence think tank.
US News and World Report
Palantir Cuts Revenue Forecast, Says Govt Contracts Timing 'Uncertain'
(Reuters) -Palantir Technologies Inc lowered its annual revenue forecast to below market estimates after the data analytics software company reported a surprise quarterly loss on Monday, sending its shares down 15%. The company had to temper its revenue forecast as the timing of some government contracts remained uncertain, Chief Executive...
US News and World Report
Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee Steps Down in Abrupt Early Departure
(Reuters) -Carlyle Group Inc Chief Executive Kewsong Lee has abruptly stepped down months before the scheduled end of his five-year contract, raising questions about succession plans at the private equity firm. Washington, D.C.-based Carlyle said it mutually agreed with Lee not to renew his contract, which was due to expire...
US News and World Report
U.S. Seeks to Seize $90 Million Plane Owned by Russian Oligarch
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A judge has authorized U.S. prosecutors to seize a $90 million Airbus. plane owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Andrei Skoch, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Monday. Skoch, a member of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, was initially sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury...
US News and World Report
Sri Lanka Asks China to Defer Military Ship Visit After India Protests
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka said on Monday it had asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese ship to the island country after initially approving its arrival this week, yielding to diplomatic pressure from neighbour India to keep the military vessel out. The Yuan Wang 5 was...
US News and World Report
Cold and Hungry: Food Inflation Bites Canada's North
IQALUIT, Nunavut (Reuters) - In Canada's remote north, residents have long paid dearly for food, and rising prices have worsened an already dire situation, exposing the vulnerability of one of the world's biggest exporters of grains and meat. Communities in Nunavut -- the largest of the three territories that make...
US News and World Report
In First Visit to China, South Korean Foreign Minister Seeks to Reassure Beijing Over U.S. Ties
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea foreign minister Park Jin is set for his first visit to China on Monday as President Yoon Suk-yeol's government seeks to reassure Beijing about their relationship despite stronger ties with the United States and tensions over Taiwan. Park is scheduled for a three-day stay in...
US News and World Report
Biden 'Concerned' as China Extends Military Drills Around Taiwan
TAIPEI (Reuters) -China announced new military drills around Taiwan on Monday, eliciting concern from U.S. President Joe Biden, a day after the scheduled end of Beijing's largest exercises to protest last week's visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China's Eastern Theatre Command said it would conduct...
US News and World Report
Former Polish President Walesa Is in Hospital With an Infection
WARSAW (Reuters) - Lech Walesa, the former Polish president and Solidarity trade union leader who played a leading role in the fall of Communism, is in hospital with an infection and will remain there for at least a week, his spokesman said on Monday. Originally a shipyard electrician in the...
US News and World Report
Tonga, Not China, Must Decide Its Future, Says U.S. Diplomat
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Tonga should determine its future, not China or any other country, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said during a multi-leg trip to Pacific nations amid growing geopolitical tension. At a televised event with university students in the Tonga capital Nuku'alofa on Saturday, Sherman noted the...
US News and World Report
US Official Says Solomon Islands Leader 'Missed Opportunity'
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The U.S. deputy secretary of state said Monday the prime minister of the Solomon Islands “missed an important opportunity” by failing to attend a memorial service to mark the anniversary of a key World War II battle, amid concerns the South Pacific island nation is building closer ties with China.
