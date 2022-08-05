ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Suzuki Motor Says Demand Strong Despite Economic Concerns

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago
US News and World Report

The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise

Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Berkshire Hathaway Posts $43.8 Billion Loss as Stock Holdings Tumble

(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Biden Says He Is Concerned About China's Moves Around Taiwan

DOVER, Delaware (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said he was not worried about Taiwan but was concerned about China's actions in the region since House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei. "I’m concerned they are moving as much as they are," Biden said as he left...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Chile to 'Sanction' Those Responsible for Sinkhole Near Copper Mine

SANTIAGO -Chile will seek to apply harsh sanctions on those responsible for a huge sinkhole near a copper mine in the country's north, the mining minister said on Monday. The mysterious hole of 36.5 meters in diameter that emerged in late July has provoked the mobilization of local authorities and led the mining regulator Sernageomin to suspend operations of a nearby mine owned by Canada's Lundin in the northern district of Candelaria.
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Closing Prices for Crude Oil, Gold and Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.75 to $90.76 a barrel Monday. Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.75 to $90.76 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $1.73 to $96.65 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 3 cents to $2.89 a...
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

No Change in U.S. Assessment on China Timeline for Taiwan, Official Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington has not changed its assessment on China's timeline for potentially taking Taiwan militarily, a senior Pentagon official said on Monday, sticking by previous statements that Beijing would not try to take it in the next two years. China announced new military drills around Taiwan on Monday,...
FOREIGN POLICY
960 The Ref

Rains in S. Korea turn Seoul's roads to rivers, leave 7 dead

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Heavy rains drenched South Korea’s capital region, turning the streets of Seoul’s affluent Gangnam district into a river, leaving submerged vehicles and overwhelming public transport systems. At least seven people were killed and six others were missing. Commuters were slowly...
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Putin Allows Russian Banks Under Sanctions to Halt Some FX Operations

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian banks that have their foreign currency funds frozen due to western sanctions can suspend operations in such currencies with their corporate clients, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Russian authorities have stepped up the process of reducing the use of currencies...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Google Down for Thousands of Users - Downdetector

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google was down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. There were more than 40,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the world's largest search engine, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.
INTERNET
US News and World Report

Russia Halts U.S. Inspections of Its Nuclear Arsenals

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Monday announced a freeze on U.S. inspections of its nuclear arsenals under a pivotal arms control treaty, claiming that Western sanctions have hampered similar tours of U.S. facilities by Russian monitors. The move reflects soaring tensions between Moscow and Washington over Russia’s military action...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Devastating Fire May Force Cuba to Resort to Floating Oil Storage

(Reuters) - An inferno at Cuba's largest oil storage facility has killed at least one firefighter, injured many more, and threatens to further swell the fuel import bill for the impoverished island nation that relies on foreign oil for everything from transportation to its power grid. Cuban officials may need...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Chinese and Taiwanese Warships Eye Each Other as Drills Due to End

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese and Taiwanese warships played high-seas "cat and mouse" on Sunday ahead of the scheduled end of four days of unprecedented Chinese military exercises launched in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by the U.S. house speaker. Nancy Pelosi's visit last week to the self-ruled island infuriated China,...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Russian Weapons in Ukraine Powered by Hundreds of Western Parts - RUSI

LONDON (Reuters) - More than 450 foreign-made components have been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine, evidence that Moscow acquired critical technology from companies in the United States, Europe and Asia in the years before the invasion, according to a new report by Royal United Services Institute defence think tank.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

First Ukraine Ship Under Grain Deal Will Not Dock in Lebanon on Time -Embassy

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The first grain ship to leave a Ukrainian port under a deal brokered last month will not arrive in Lebanon on Sunday as planned, the Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon said. The Razoni left Odesa on the Black Sea early last Monday carrying 26,527 tonnes of corn and...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Sri Lanka Asks China to Defer Military Ship Visit After India Protests

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka said on Monday it had asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese ship to the island country after initially approving its arrival this week, yielding to diplomatic pressure from neighbour India to keep the military vessel out. The Yuan Wang 5 was...
INDIA

