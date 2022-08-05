Strike-Hit SAS Passenger Count Fell 32% in July From June

Read on money.usnews.com
'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel room, report says
A top Taiwan defence ministry official leading a missile production unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, reported government-controlled Central News Agency (CNA).Ou Yang Li-hsing, who was the deputy head of the Taiwan military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, died from a heart attack.The official was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan but there were no signs of ‘intrusion’, according to CNA.His family had a history of heart disease and he also had a cardiac stent, said the report.News of the official’s death comes amid heightened tensions after US House...
Putin Allows Russian Banks Under Sanctions to Halt Some FX Operations
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian banks that have their foreign currency funds frozen due to western sanctions can suspend operations in such currencies with their corporate clients, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Russian authorities have stepped up the process of reducing the use of currencies...
Chile to 'Sanction' Those Responsible for Sinkhole Near Copper Mine
SANTIAGO -Chile will seek to apply harsh sanctions on those responsible for a huge sinkhole near a copper mine in the country's north, the mining minister said on Monday. The mysterious hole of 36.5 meters in diameter that emerged in late July has provoked the mobilization of local authorities and led the mining regulator Sernageomin to suspend operations of a nearby mine owned by Canada's Lundin in the northern district of Candelaria.
Woman Injured by Polar Bear on Norway’s Svalbard Islands
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A polar bear attacked a campsite Monday in Norway’s remote Arctic Svalbard Islands, injuring a French tourist, authorities said, adding that the wounds weren't life-threatening. The bear was later killed. The woman, who was not identified, was part of a tour group of 25...
Fresh Shelling Delays Reopening of Kherson Bridge -Interfax
(Reuters) - Ukrainian forces again shelled the Antonivskyi bridge in the Russian-controlled city of Kherson, damaging construction equipment and delaying its reopening, Interfax news agency quoted a local Russian-appointed official as saying on Monday. The bridge is one of only two crossing points for Russian forces to territory they have...
UK helpline launched for east and south-east Asian victims of racism
A free nationwide 24-hour helpline offering support for east and south-east Asian victims of racism and other forms of hate in the UK has been launched. The On Your Side helpline will be run by specialist advisers to provide tailored and culturally sensitive support. Longer-term support from a trained casework advocate will be offered, with case workers helping people understand their rights and direct them to specialist support services.
'Time Against Us' in Bid to Rescue 10 Mexican Miners After 3 Days Underground
SABINAS, Mexico (Reuters) -Large pumps sucked water from a flooded coal mine in Mexico on Saturday as authorities weighed whether to send divers to try to save 10 miners who have been trapped underground for more than three days. The miners became trapped at a mine in the northern border...
Devastating Fire May Force Cuba to Resort to Floating Oil Storage
(Reuters) - An inferno at Cuba's largest oil storage facility has killed at least one firefighter, injured many more, and threatens to further swell the fuel import bill for the impoverished island nation that relies on foreign oil for everything from transportation to its power grid. Cuban officials may need...
First Ukraine Ship Under Grain Deal Will Not Dock in Lebanon on Time -Embassy
BEIRUT (Reuters) - The first grain ship to leave a Ukrainian port under a deal brokered last month will not arrive in Lebanon on Sunday as planned, the Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon said. The Razoni left Odesa on the Black Sea early last Monday carrying 26,527 tonnes of corn and...
Chile Sinkhole Grows Large Enough to Swallow France's Arc De Triomphe
(Reuters) -A sinkhole in Chile has doubled in size, growing large enough to engulf France's Arc de Triomphe and prompting officials to order work to stop at a nearby copper mine. The sinkhole, which emerged on July 30, now stretches 50 meters (160 feet) across and goes down 200 meters...
Sri Lanka Asks China to Defer Military Ship Visit After India Protests
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka said on Monday it had asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese ship to the island country after initially approving its arrival this week, yielding to diplomatic pressure from neighbour India to keep the military vessel out. The Yuan Wang 5 was...
In First Visit to China, South Korean Foreign Minister Seeks to Reassure Beijing Over U.S. Ties
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea foreign minister Park Jin is set for his first visit to China on Monday as President Yoon Suk-yeol's government seeks to reassure Beijing about their relationship despite stronger ties with the United States and tensions over Taiwan. Park is scheduled for a three-day stay in...
Tonga, Not China, Must Decide Its Future, Says U.S. Diplomat
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Tonga should determine its future, not China or any other country, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said during a multi-leg trip to Pacific nations amid growing geopolitical tension. At a televised event with university students in the Tonga capital Nuku'alofa on Saturday, Sherman noted the...
Oil dips on chance of Iran supply boost
MELBOURNE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices pulled back slightly on Tuesday on the latest progress in last-ditch talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, which would clear the way to boost its crude exports in a tight market.
Thailand, China to Resume Air Force Exercises After Pandemic Pause
BANGKOK (Reuters) - An annual joint fighter jets exercise between Thailand and China will resume later this month after being put on hold for two years during the pandemic, the Thai air force said, with a former U.S. air base chosen to host the event. The "Falcon Strike" exercise has...
Zelenskiy Calls for Tougher International Response After Shelling of Nuclear Plant
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Sunday for a stronger international response to what he described as Russian "nuclear terror" after shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe. During a phone call with European Council President Charles Michel, Zelenskiy called for sanctions to...
