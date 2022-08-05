ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with killing woman whose remains were found in Flowery Branch

By Nick Watson
 3 days ago
Timothy James Krueger Sr.

A Duluth man was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found six weeks ago in a wooded area of Flowery Branch, according to authorities.

Timothy James Krueger Sr., 49, was taken into custody Thursday, Aug. 4 on charges he killed Sarai Llanos Gomez, 19, of Atlanta.

Gwinnett County Police Sgt. Jennifer Richter said they believe Gomez was a sex worker and was with him for that reason when she was killed.

Gomez’s body was found June 20 in the woods off Paradise Point Road. Her family was notified Monday, July 25. Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman B.J. Williams said the agency now knows the body was left in Flowery Branch on June 16.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators identified Krueger as a suspect.

“Hall County detectives believed that the incident most likely took place at Krueger’s home located in Duluth and contacted Gwinnett Police homicide detectives on August 3,” according to a Gwinnett County Police release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Vm9N_0h66n5ct00
Sarai Llanos Gomez

After obtaining a warrant for concealing a death, Gwinnett’s homicide unit got search warrants for Krueger’s home.

“Ultimately Krueger provided a full confession,” according to the news release.

Richter did not have details on the murder weapon and only said that Gomez was stabbed at least once.

Richter and Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said they don’t know why Krueger selected the woods in Flowery Branch.

The Hall Sheriff’s Office also collaborated with the Department of Homeland Security and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Williams did not clarify what Homeland Security’s involvement in the case was.

“Six weeks ago we had no idea who our victim was and we had no leads on her killer,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said in a statement. “After hundreds of hours of intense investigative work, our team was able to put a suspect behind bars. I pray this brings a sense of justice to Ms. Gomez and her family.”

Williams said Krueger is believed to be the man seen in the video released by the Sheriff’s Office in late June near the scene on Paradise Point Road.

One investigator said this morning that if the murder happened 20 years ago, it likely would have gone unsolved, Williams recounted.

“But technology today helped our detectives track this fella down,” Williams said, though she did not elaborate further.

Person of interest

Hall County Sheriff's Office released a video of a person of interest in the death of a woman found in Flowery Branch on June 20.

