Labour calls for investigation into Rishi Sunak’s boast he took funding from deprived urban areas

By Kate Devlin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Labour has called for an investigation into claims by Rishi Sunak that he took funding away from deprived urban areas when he was chancellor .

A leaked video showed Mr Sunak boasting to Conservative Party members in prosperous Tunbridge Wells that he had diverted money towards towns like theirs instead.

Labour has now written to the levelling up secretary urging him to investigate the comments.

In her letter to Greg Clark, his Labour shadow Lisa Nandy said: “This is deeply concerning. The former chancellor is admitting to fixing the rules to funnel taxpayers’ money to affluent parts of the country at the expense of areas he himself admits are ‘deprived’.

“Public money should always be distributed fairly and spent in areas where it is most needed. It is completely unacceptable for ministers to allocate taxpayer funds in order to secure political gain for themselves or their party.”

She called on him to urgently investigate the justification given for the changes and what assessment was made of their impact.

She also demanded that his department publish measures that had been put in place to ensure the award of funds from the second round of the Levelling Up Fund was fair.

Ministers have been accused of using that and other funds to support seats the party wanted to win at the next general election.

In the footage, obtained by The New Statesman , Mr Sunak claimed that treasury formulas “shoved all the funding into deprived urban areas” of the UK before he became chancellor.

He said he had started changing how money was allocated to ensure more places like the southeast town received “the funding they deserve”.

Senior Tories also criticised Mr Sunak over the comments.

The Foreign Office minister Zac Goldsmith said: “This is one of the weirdest – and dumbest – things I’ve ever heard from a politician.”

Jake Berry, the chair of the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs, said that in public Sunak “claims he wants to level up the north – but here he boasts about trying to funnel vital investment away from deprived areas”.

But Sunak’s supporters defended his remarks. Conservative Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen argued that Boris Johnson had led the party to victory in 2019 on a pledge to invest in areas “that have been ignored at the expense of urban cities”.

The row comes just a day after it emerged that Mr Sunak’s rival for the keys to No 10, Liz Truss, was facing the possibility of her first major sleaze probe amid claims she failed to declare “murky donations” to her leadership campaign.

Labour has asked the cabinet secretary to open an investigation over funding for a so-called “Fizz with Liz” champagne dinner.

Related
The Independent

Cost-of-living talks before Tory leadership concludes branded ‘bizarre’ by Truss

Liz Truss has branded proposals to agree support for rising energy bills with the Government and Rishi Sunak before the Tory leadership contest is over as “bizarre”.The front runner in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister made the comments as she and her opponent faced growing calls to spell out how they will deal with a spike in energy prices.Mr Sunak said he would welcome a meeting to agree emergency support ahead of the winter, but Ms Truss branded the proposal a “kangaroo committee” and ruled out widespread cash handouts to deal with the cost-of-living crisis as...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Tory leadership - live: Liz Truss called out for ‘cheap’ jibe as Sunak denies stabbing Johnson in back

Liz Truss was criticised for her repeated “cheap” jibes at the media by Talk TV host Tom Newton Dunn at the end of the latest Tory leadership hustings event, after she blamed journalists for Boris Johnson’s downfall. The foreign secretary, who is the front runner in the race to succeed Mr Johnson as prime minister, had accused “some of the media” of trying to “talk our country down” in the event and said Newton Dunn asked questions in a “leftwing way”.“For the record, that’s the third time you’ve attacked the media – a lot of which supports your campaign,”...
POLITICS
The Independent

What the papers say – August 10

The papers continue to grapple with the cost-of-living crisis on Wednesday.The Guardian leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson declaring he is “absolutely certain” his successor will offer further help to struggling households.Guardian front page, Wednesday 10 August 2022 – Johnson: new PM 'certain' to bail out households over cost of living pic.twitter.com/1NcSaX9zDM— The Guardian (@guardian) August 9, 2022It comes as Liz Truss has softened on the idea of handouts, according to the i.Wednesday's front page: Truss softens on 'handouts' for cost of living#TomorrowsPapersTodayLatest by @HugoGye @ChaplainChloe @janemerrick23: https://t.co/PTlnODJETj pic.twitter.com/OJyZJSykkl— i newspaper (@theipaper) August 9, 2022Metro carries comments from consumer expert Martin...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Ben Houchen
Person
Zac Goldsmith
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Jake Berry
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Inflation could wipe out billions pledged for public services, warn experts

The Treasury would need to top up spending by more than £8 billion this year and more thereafter to compensate for the squeeze on public services dealt by sky-high inflation, experts have warned.As public service budgets are set in cash terms – and therefore do not enjoy an automatic boost from higher prices, unlike tax revenues – the Government’s spending plans are now “considerably less generous” than originally intended last autumn, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).The think tank estimates that the average, real-terms, growth rate in day-to-day public service funding for the next three years has dropped...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Kenyans waiting for results of close presidential election

Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual.Tuesday's election was likely the final try by longtime opposition leader Raila Odinga, who on his fifth attempt was backed by former rival and outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta. The other top contender is Deputy President William Ruto, who fell out with the president earlier in their decade in power.Voters have expressed little hope of real change and frustration with rising prices and widespread corruption in East Africa’s economic hub.Official election results must be announced within a week of the vote, but there’s some anticipation a winner might be known Wednesday. The electoral commission still must verify results forms coming from across the country.The commission has said it expected turnout to be above 60%, far lower than the 80% in the previous election in 2017. More than 22 million people were registered to vote. Read More How do interest rates affect inflation?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Public services face cuts unless £26bn inflation hole plugged, IFS warns

Public services face deep cuts unless the government acts to plug a £26bn hole caused by inflation in the next two years, economists have warned.A report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned candidates in the Tory leadership race to be “honest and transparent” about the tough decisions that lie ahead this winter in areas from education to healthcare.Senior economist at the think tank, Ben Zaranko, called for clarity on leadership candidates’ spending plans for the sector.He said: “Given the inflation-induced squeeze on departments, and given the clear signs of strain within the NHS in particular, it might make...
BUSINESS
The Independent

London and Manchester mayors join forces to criticise reduction of train services

London mayor Sadiq Khan and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham have criticised Avanti West Coast for drastically reducing its timetables, branding the decision “completely unacceptable”.In a letter to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, the regional leaders said the train operator’s recent timetable cuts were a “national outrage”.Avanti West Coast slashed its timetables and suspended ticket sales on Monday due to “unofficial strike action” by drivers.It said it will run as few as four trains per hour from Sunday in an attempt to halt the short-notice cancellations which have plagued its operations in recent weeks.🗣️"To prevent the enormous disruption and economic damage...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Conservative Party#New Labour#Labour Party#Uk#The Levelling Up Fund#The New Statesman#Treasury
The Independent

‘Enough is enough’: Mick Lynch leads campaign to fight cost of living crisis

Rail, Maritime and Transport Union secretary general Mick Lynch is the face of a new campaign to tackle the cost of living crisis.Enough is Enough, founded by trade unions and community organisations, are calling for pay rises, a reduction in energy bills, the end of food poverty, affordable housing and a tax on the rich.Speaking in the campaign video released on social media, Lynch said: “People are fed up with the way they’re treated at work. We need to turn that mood into real organisation on behalf of the working class.”Sign up to our newsletters.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Households owe £1.3bn to their energy suppliers ahead of winter bill rises

Households already owe £1.3 billion to their energy suppliers two months before bills are set to soar by more than 80%.The overall debt bill is already three times higher than it was a year ago, experts at Uswitch said on Wednesday, and it seems likely it will grow further over the winter.Six million homes across the UK owe an average of £206 to their energy provider, according to a survey from the company. In April the same average debt was £188.Normally at this time of year people have built up a small war chest to help even out the increased...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Third of civil servants skipping meals to save money, survey finds

One in three civil servants have skipped meals to save money as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, a union has claimed.A survey of more than 12,000 members of the PCS public service union found that 9 per cent had claimed benefits and 8 per cent used food banks to get by as inflation soars.PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said that after helping to get the country through the Covid pandemic, civil servants were now being “cast adrift” with a below-inflation pay offer.A framework for 2022/23 pay awards issued by the government in March said departments would be permitted to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

