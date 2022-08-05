ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 836 cases of COVID-19

KRGV
 3 days ago
kurv.com

COVID Hospitalizations Decline In The Valley But Coronavirus Spread Still Rampant

Health officials say it’s too early to know if it’ll be a trend but there was a slight decline in the number of people in the Valley hospitalized with COVID-19 last week. Hospitalizations are a key number officials monitor in determining the level of community spread of the coronavirus. And they say that remains high. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says despite the dip in COVID hospitalizations last week, the 4-county Rio Grande Valley remains a “high risk” coronavirus transmission area.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

South Texas Health System opens new patient tower in Edinburg

The first two floors of the new patient tower at South Texas Health System in Edinburg are now open. Advance diagnostic imaging all in one place is what makes the radiology department stand out. "Our whole goal is to make sure that the Valley can stay here and not travel...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

95 reptiles, insects seized at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 95 reptiles and insects from three people attempting to cross into Mexico. On Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 95 specimens of exotic reptiles and insects during an inspection at the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to a news release. Officers inspected a white Ford van […]
HIDALGO, TX
utrgvrider.com

Police Reports: July 28-Aug. 3

The following are among the incidents reported to University Police between July 28 and Aug. 3. 11:58 a.m.: A student reported that while running on the sidewalk of the 700 block of Sugar Road in Edinburg, she had a negative interaction with an unknown male riding a bike. No criminal offense occurred.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito man pleads guilty to illegally having firearms

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man pleaded guilty to illegally possessing multiple firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Marco Antonio Moreno, 27, pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing four semiautomatic rifles and five pistols while under felony indictment. On May 8, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired at a […]
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

Harlingen police searching for dark-colored sedan in connection with homicide investigation

Harlingen police are searching for a dark-colored sedan in connection with the shooting death of a teen in Harlingen last month. Police say on July 5 shortly before 2 a.m., two male subjects drove up to a Harlingen police officer seeking help for their friend who was in the back seat and had been shot, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

DPS identifies driver accused of crashing outside Edinburg shop

A woman is facing charges after crashing into multiple vehicles at an auto shop in Edinburg on Saturday. Maria Del Carmen Gutierrez was the driver of the white SUV seen on surveillance video crashing into multiple vehicles, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Gutierrez has been charged with...
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

First Of Three Sentenced In Grisly Laguna Heights Killing

A 30-year prison sentence has been handed down against one of the three suspects charged in the vicious slashing death of a Laguna Heights man. The Brownsville Herald reports 31-year-old Gloria Rueles Sanchez was sentenced Monday after becoming the third of the trio from Los Fresnos to plead guilty in the murder of Miguel Angel Aguilera almost three years ago.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
kurv.com

Edinburg Man Sentenced In Hit And Run Deaths Of Pregnant Woman, Unborn Baby

An Edinburg man who struck and killed an 18-year-old pregnant woman on the side of a road, killing her and her unborn baby, has been sentenced to more than 60 years in prison. The punishment against 45-year-old Carlos Santiago Rodriguez was handed down Monday, weeks after he pleaded guilty to charges of accident involving death, accident involving bodily injury, and evidence tampering. The sentences handed out for each charge will run concurrently, which will have Rodriguez serving a little more than 20 years in prison.
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Mounce: There’s a Starr in Your Future

There’s a Starr in your future—and in your past and your present. So near, yet, in many ways, so far. I took a trip yesterday to Starr—Starr County, Texas–destination, Rio Grande City, driving from my county, Hidalgo, with natives of that region. We had not returned in many years.
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

North Alamo Water Supply sets Stage 3 water restrictions

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Steven Sanchez, the general manager at the North Alamo Water Supply Corporation said continuous low water levels at Amistad and Falcon Water Reservoirs have led them to enact stage 3 of their drought contingency plan. “Our stage 2 was more on voluntary conservation. When we move to stage 3 that’s when […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Two women killed in head-on crash near Pharr

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that killed two women early Sunday morning. At about 1:11 a.m., a Honda Accord, occupied by a woman driver, was traveling southbound on a northbound lane. The driver of the Honda collided head-on with a GMC Terrain, also occupied by […]
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Back-to-school drive to be held in Mission

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Buckner Rio Grande Valley for a back-to-school drive. The drive will be Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Buckner facility in Mission. Students will receive a backpack filled with school supplies. There will be 500 backpacks to give away.
MISSION, TX

