Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 836 cases of COVID-19

COVID Hospitalizations Decline In The Valley But Coronavirus Spread Still Rampant
Health officials say it’s too early to know if it’ll be a trend but there was a slight decline in the number of people in the Valley hospitalized with COVID-19 last week. Hospitalizations are a key number officials monitor in determining the level of community spread of the coronavirus. And they say that remains high. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says despite the dip in COVID hospitalizations last week, the 4-county Rio Grande Valley remains a “high risk” coronavirus transmission area.
South Texas Health System opens new patient tower in Edinburg
The first two floors of the new patient tower at South Texas Health System in Edinburg are now open. Advance diagnostic imaging all in one place is what makes the radiology department stand out. "Our whole goal is to make sure that the Valley can stay here and not travel...
4 COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County, 1,127 new cases valleywide
Hidalgo County health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19. The newest data released indicates there were also 836 new cases of the virus in the Upper Valley while Cameron County reported 293 new cases. Three of the people who died of the virus in Hidalgo County were not vaccinated, according to a news […]
95 reptiles, insects seized at Hidalgo International Bridge
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 95 reptiles and insects from three people attempting to cross into Mexico. On Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 95 specimens of exotic reptiles and insects during an inspection at the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to a news release. Officers inspected a white Ford van […]
Police Reports: July 28-Aug. 3
The following are among the incidents reported to University Police between July 28 and Aug. 3. 11:58 a.m.: A student reported that while running on the sidewalk of the 700 block of Sugar Road in Edinburg, she had a negative interaction with an unknown male riding a bike. No criminal offense occurred.
San Benito man pleads guilty to illegally having firearms
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man pleaded guilty to illegally possessing multiple firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Marco Antonio Moreno, 27, pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing four semiautomatic rifles and five pistols while under felony indictment. On May 8, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired at a […]
Harlingen police searching for dark-colored sedan in connection with homicide investigation
Harlingen police are searching for a dark-colored sedan in connection with the shooting death of a teen in Harlingen last month. Police say on July 5 shortly before 2 a.m., two male subjects drove up to a Harlingen police officer seeking help for their friend who was in the back seat and had been shot, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.
DPS identifies driver accused of crashing outside Edinburg shop
A woman is facing charges after crashing into multiple vehicles at an auto shop in Edinburg on Saturday. Maria Del Carmen Gutierrez was the driver of the white SUV seen on surveillance video crashing into multiple vehicles, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Gutierrez has been charged with...
First Of Three Sentenced In Grisly Laguna Heights Killing
A 30-year prison sentence has been handed down against one of the three suspects charged in the vicious slashing death of a Laguna Heights man. The Brownsville Herald reports 31-year-old Gloria Rueles Sanchez was sentenced Monday after becoming the third of the trio from Los Fresnos to plead guilty in the murder of Miguel Angel Aguilera almost three years ago.
Edinburg Man Sentenced In Hit And Run Deaths Of Pregnant Woman, Unborn Baby
An Edinburg man who struck and killed an 18-year-old pregnant woman on the side of a road, killing her and her unborn baby, has been sentenced to more than 60 years in prison. The punishment against 45-year-old Carlos Santiago Rodriguez was handed down Monday, weeks after he pleaded guilty to charges of accident involving death, accident involving bodily injury, and evidence tampering. The sentences handed out for each charge will run concurrently, which will have Rodriguez serving a little more than 20 years in prison.
Mounce: There’s a Starr in Your Future
There’s a Starr in your future—and in your past and your present. So near, yet, in many ways, so far. I took a trip yesterday to Starr—Starr County, Texas–destination, Rio Grande City, driving from my county, Hidalgo, with natives of that region. We had not returned in many years.
RGV True Crime: Man found slumped over steering wheel, shot in the head
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Bystanders called authorities when they found a vehicle on the side of the road; headlights still on and motor still running. Inside the vehicle, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. Over 30 years later, the case remains unsolved. On Thursday, March 18, 1990, authorities received a […]
North Alamo Water Supply sets Stage 3 water restrictions
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Steven Sanchez, the general manager at the North Alamo Water Supply Corporation said continuous low water levels at Amistad and Falcon Water Reservoirs have led them to enact stage 3 of their drought contingency plan. “Our stage 2 was more on voluntary conservation. When we move to stage 3 that’s when […]
Two women killed in head-on crash near Pharr
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that killed two women early Sunday morning. At about 1:11 a.m., a Honda Accord, occupied by a woman driver, was traveling southbound on a northbound lane. The driver of the Honda collided head-on with a GMC Terrain, also occupied by […]
Back-to-school drive to be held in Mission
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Buckner Rio Grande Valley for a back-to-school drive. The drive will be Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Buckner facility in Mission. Students will receive a backpack filled with school supplies. There will be 500 backpacks to give away.
NYPD: Parks Department employee assaulted with folding chair at Brownsville pool
A Parks Department employee was assaulted on the job at the Betsey Head Pool in Brownsville.
Go Mission Foundation held back-to-school teacher supply giveaway
The Go Mission Foundation held a teacher supply drive-by bash at the Mission Event Center Sunday morning. All of the goodies in the supply bag were possible through donations. The Go Mission Foundation got enough donations to fill thousand goodie bags.
Mexican Cartel Drug Runners Caught in Brownsville with $2.7 Million Worth of Cocaine & Meth
BROWNSVILLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $2,669,899. “These significant drug seizures are the direct result of our officers’ dedication and vigilance in securing our borders...
Water restrictions increase along the scorched border as Falcon Reservoir steadily fades
Water levels at Falcon International Reservoir fell to 9.7% as of Friday, according to a report by the Texas Water Development Board, because of the drought currently gripping the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico. Major municipalities downstream from Falcon, including McAllen and Brownsville in the Rio Grande Valley, have enacted...
EXCLUSIVE: Border-barrier crews taking water from South Texas canals despite drought restrictions
Despite water restrictions imposed on residents in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas due to an ongoing drought, water is being taken from area canals beside the river for use on border barrier construction, Border Report has learned.
