Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 836 cases of COVID-19

An Edinburg man who struck and killed an 18-year-old pregnant woman on the side of a road, killing her and her unborn baby, has been sentenced to more than 60 years in prison. The punishment against 45-year-old Carlos Santiago Rodriguez was handed down Monday, weeks after he pleaded guilty to charges of accident involving death, accident involving bodily injury, and evidence tampering. The sentences handed out for each charge will run concurrently, which will have Rodriguez serving a little more than 20 years in prison.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO