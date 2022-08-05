ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

thecapistranodispatch.com

Moments in Time: Barbecue Season Is Back in San Juan Capistrano

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
orangecoast.com

In Plain Sight: A Vans US Open Surfer

A competitor at the Vans US Open of Surfing in 2019. “I was relatively new to Huntington Beach and starting to get into photography again,” Larkin says. “I caught this guy casually taking on this huge wave as I was walking along the pier.”
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Glendora loses in Little League West Region Tournament opener

GLENDORA, Calif. (CNS) — The all-star team from the Glendora American Little League will seek to avoid elimination Sunday when it faces its counterpart from the Sidewinder Little League of Peoria, Arizona in the Little League Baseball West Region tournament. Glendora was relegated to the elimination bracket in the...
GLENDORA, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Utah Investor Pays $283M For Anaheim Apartments

A 768-unit apartment complex in Anaheim has traded hands for a record-setting $283.5 million, in the largest reported single-property real estate sale in Orange County since the onset of the pandemic. Records indicate an affiliate of Utah-based Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) paid nearly $369,000 per unit for...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Dana Wharf Fish Report: 70-Degree Waters Bring Out Bass

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
hhhistory.com

The Woman Who Founded Malibu, CA

Research is one of my favorite parts of the writing experience. I adore digging into history and reading about people who left their mark on the world. Rabbit trails can often lead me astray from the original topic I was researching, but they can also lead to some really cool stuff!
MALIBU, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Venture Property Management Sells Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Southern California for $70.45MM

LOS ANGELES –– Berkadia announced today the combined sales of three multifamily properties located in California. Managing Director Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles teamed up with Mitchell Shapiro to complete the $70.45 million in combined sales on behalf of the seller, California-based Venture Property Management. “We received...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
southocbeaches.com

Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 7 2022

Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 7 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

