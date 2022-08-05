Read on www.thecapistranodispatch.com
thecapistranodispatch.com
Moments in Time: Barbecue Season Is Back in San Juan Capistrano
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
lafocusnewspaper.com
US Open of Surfing: Hawaiians dominate big Huntington Beach event
Hawaiian surfer Ezekiel Lau didn’t need the victory-lap wave in the final moments of the Vans US Open of Surfing, but the powerhouse surfer didn’t waste the moment to wow the crowd as he rode toward shore, his fists in the air as fans rushed him on the sand.
orangecoast.com
In Plain Sight: A Vans US Open Surfer
A competitor at the Vans US Open of Surfing in 2019. “I was relatively new to Huntington Beach and starting to get into photography again,” Larkin says. “I caught this guy casually taking on this huge wave as I was walking along the pier.”
southocbeaches.com
Ride The Laguna Beach Trolley To Dana Point Free Concert In The Park Sunday August 7 2022
Ride The Laguna Beach Trolley to Dana Point Free Concert In The Park Sunday August 7 2022. Ride the Laguna Beach Trolley to Sea Terrace Park on Sunday August 7 2022 at 3:00pm-6:00pm for Dana Point Free Concert In the Park Featuring Bob Seger Tribute Band. Exit at Salt Creek...
spectrumnews1.com
Glendora loses in Little League West Region Tournament opener
GLENDORA, Calif. (CNS) — The all-star team from the Glendora American Little League will seek to avoid elimination Sunday when it faces its counterpart from the Sidewinder Little League of Peoria, Arizona in the Little League Baseball West Region tournament. Glendora was relegated to the elimination bracket in the...
tornadopix.com
Laguna Woods diners shine at Pancho – Orange County Register
There’s a new employee at The Towers in Laguna Woods, and he’s been a hit with the residents. His name is Pancho, and he’s a server in the crystal dining room, and he buzzes softly as he walks—or slips—between tables, serving dinner to hungry diners.
Orange County Business Journal
Utah Investor Pays $283M For Anaheim Apartments
A 768-unit apartment complex in Anaheim has traded hands for a record-setting $283.5 million, in the largest reported single-property real estate sale in Orange County since the onset of the pandemic. Records indicate an affiliate of Utah-based Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) paid nearly $369,000 per unit for...
sanclementetimes.com
Dana Wharf Fish Report: 70-Degree Waters Bring Out Bass
hhhistory.com
The Woman Who Founded Malibu, CA
Research is one of my favorite parts of the writing experience. I adore digging into history and reading about people who left their mark on the world. Rabbit trails can often lead me astray from the original topic I was researching, but they can also lead to some really cool stuff!
theregistrysocal.com
Venture Property Management Sells Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Southern California for $70.45MM
LOS ANGELES –– Berkadia announced today the combined sales of three multifamily properties located in California. Managing Director Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles teamed up with Mitchell Shapiro to complete the $70.45 million in combined sales on behalf of the seller, California-based Venture Property Management. “We received...
southocbeaches.com
Dana Point Free Concerts In The Park Features Bob Seger Tribute Band Sunday August 7 2022
Dana Point Free Concerts in the Park features Bob Seger Tribute Band on Sunday August 7 2022. Dana Point Free Concerts in the Park are on select Sundays in the Summer of 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy Dana Point’s Free Concerts in the Park.
Weather Heating Up Across Southern California
A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday in parts of Los Angeles County, where many areas are expected to see highs over 100 degrees.
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
Taco Mesa Owner Opening New Drive-Up Concept in Tustin
Taco Mesita will move into the former home of Alberta's Mexican Food
southocbeaches.com
Huntington Beach Vans US Open of Surfing Guide Saturday August 6 2022
Huntington Beach Vans US Open of Surfing Guide Saturday August 6 2022. Huntington Beach Vans US Open of Surfing is ongoing thru Sunday August 7 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy Huntington Beach Vans US Open of Surfing!. Info on Schedule/Parking/Live Stream/Family Friendly Events/BMX...
Study: Central Valley one of the most competitive rental markets in California
While home prices have started to cool from their highs, when it comes to renting in some California cities the competition remains cutthroat.
“Enough is Enough”: Anaheim’s Edison Community Demands Safer Streets
Anaheim parents in the Edison neighborhood have had enough. They’re demanding city officials address safety and equity concerns in their neighborhood – calls they say city council members have ignored for years. Their renewed demands come about a month after Juan Carlos Reynaga, a 17-year-old Anaheim High School...
southocbeaches.com
San Clemente South OC Cars and Coffee Features Porsche Club of America Saturday August 6 2022
San Clemente Cars & Coffee Features Porsche Club of America on Saturday August 6 2022. San Clemente’s Cars & Coffee is Saturday mornings in 2022. South OC Cars and Coffee reports that, “Porsche Club of America will be out in full force, they’re bringing around 50 vehicles.”
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 7 2022
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 7 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Features Journey Tribute Band Saturday August 6 2022
OC Fair Features Rebelution Good Vibes Summer Tour at The Pacific Amphitheatre and Journey Tribute Band at the Hangar on Saturday August 6 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022. The Orange County Fair...
