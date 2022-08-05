ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Beef Barn owner acquires remaining Homestead property; Future plans include car shows, possible farmer’s market

By Sandy Seoane
nrinow.news
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nrinow.news

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Shows#Real Estate Company#Picnic Tables#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Beef Barn#Mmb X2 Realty#Llc#Homestead Garden Gifts#The Industrial Drive#Nri
ABC6.com

Beach in Westport closed due to Portuegese men-of-war sightings

WESTPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Department of Conservation and Recreation closed down a beach in Westport on Sunday. The DCR said that Horseneck Beach State Reservation has a presence of Portuguese Men-of-war (similar to a jellyfish) and an intense rip tide. The beach is expected to open back up...
WESTPORT, MA
1420 WBSM

Seekonk Stop & Shop, CVS Plaza Hit Market for $17 Million

Here is a sweet little investment deal if you just happen to have a few bucks burning a hole in your pocket. It could be a worthwhile venture if you like to eat, too. The Stop & Shop store at 1475-1479 Newman Avenue in Seekonk is for sale. Also included in the deal is a CVS store with a drive-thru window and a 7,810 rentable square foot vacant unit "on a massive parcel" of land.
SEEKONK, MA
nrinow.news

Property sales in North Smithfield between July 26 & August 4

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, July 26 and Thursday, August 4. Seller: Elizabeth Pawlowski (quit claim) Buyer: Kevin & Laurie Doherty. Price: $335,000. 10 Willerval Ave. Seller: Paul & Brenda Paris. Buyer: Christie & Todd Brenner.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Free food, games, and activities coming to Fall River Police Department’s 5th annual Police and Public Palooza block party

The Fall River Police Department, along with members of the community, are planning their 5th annual Palooza block party to celebrate law enforcement and community partnerships. Some of the festivities include giveaways, free food, music, dancing, dj, face painting, arts and crafts, a behind-the-scenes look into police vehicles, canine demonstration,...
rimonthly.com

Friday Food Truck Feature: Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food

When you think of food trucks, do you typically think of deep-fried manicotti? Well, Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food’s goal is to make sure you do! Next time you are in Providence, Warwick or Cumberland, keep an eye out for some delicious Italian cuisine. We spoke with Michael Leverone to dish out more details on the traveling truck.
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: Remembering Norm Schartner and the Daniel Congdon Sweet House

Norm Schartner, who just passed away last week after 81 well spent years with his hands either in the soil as a farmer or clasping a hammer and a nail as a builder was “Wickford” through and through. Why would I say this you might ask? If you knew him, you’d know he was born in Massachusetts and spent much of his life on the border of NK and Exeter. So why is he “Wickford”? Well, this true modern day Renaissance man possessed the two important traits that define a Wickford person in my estimation. He was fiercely independent, and he was as quirky as a summer day is long. Wickford Village has a centuries long tradition of wonderful quirky characters and Norm Schartner would be as pleased as punch to be included in that long-distinguished line of personalities. To honor Norm, lets ponder upon the house he owned for 37 years.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
rimonthly.com

A Walk Down Water Street in Warren

Warren is a bustling community of culinary and visual art. Main Street sees a lot of traffic as it sits on Route 114, but there is so much to explore. Nearby Water Street is home to local artists, unique clothing boutiques, amazing cuisine and more. If you want navigate Warren like a local, take a look at what Water Street has to offer.
WARREN, RI
WPRI

How to try the ‘glamping’ trend in RI

The summer season means camping for many New Englanders. Around the country, camping has evolved into “glamping” – a more luxurious way to spend some time in the great outdoors. Here in Rhode Island, there is a glamping spot you may want to check out. On Friday...
COVENTRY, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival

Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Attleboro urges community to hold themselves, neighbors accountable amidst water ban

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE)– As temperatures remain high, Attleboro is keeping its water use to a minimum. “We had to ban all outdoor, non-essential water use,” said Attleboro Superintendent of Water Kourtney Allen. “More important than your lawn or your flower garden is fire protection, drinking, sanitary water use. Those are the biggest things that we’re here for.”
ATTLEBORO, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Fire Department fights flames at Reis Meat Market

The Fall River Fire Department put out a blaze Sunday at a city market. A call came in for flames inside Reis Meat Market at 375 Alden Street just after 10:15 p.m. According to Fire Chief Roger St. Martin, the owner of the market was notified by an alarm company that there was a fire inside of the building.
FALL RIVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy