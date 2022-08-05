Beef Barn owner acquires remaining Homestead property; Future plans include car shows, possible farmer’s market

Read on nrinow.news
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Horseneck Beach State Reservation closes according to Department of Conservation and Recreation
Effective at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, the Department of Conservation and Recreation has implemented a closure of Horseneck Beach State Reservation in the Town of Westport for the remainder of the day due to a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, as well as dangerous ocean conditions, including intense rip tide.
nrinow.news
Village Haven purchased for $860K: New era set to begin for a North Smithfield classic
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The sale of a popular School Street restaurant to a neighboring business was finalized last week, with a deed for the purchase of Village Haven for $861,700 recorded in the North Smitihfield Town Clerk’s office. Dog Pack, LLC, a company registered in March by Lucky...
nrinow.news
Craft fair, Juice Box Challenge: Five things to know in Burrillville this week
Town offices will be closed on Monday, August 8 in observance of Victory Day, and there will be no trash or recycling pickup. Pickup will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week. Any questions can be directed to the Department of Public Works Refuse & Recycling division at (401) 568-4440 ext. 12.
whatsupnewp.com
Liquor store, Food Magazine, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Beach in Westport closed due to Portuegese men-of-war sightings
WESTPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Department of Conservation and Recreation closed down a beach in Westport on Sunday. The DCR said that Horseneck Beach State Reservation has a presence of Portuguese Men-of-war (similar to a jellyfish) and an intense rip tide. The beach is expected to open back up...
Seekonk Stop & Shop, CVS Plaza Hit Market for $17 Million
Here is a sweet little investment deal if you just happen to have a few bucks burning a hole in your pocket. It could be a worthwhile venture if you like to eat, too. The Stop & Shop store at 1475-1479 Newman Avenue in Seekonk is for sale. Also included in the deal is a CVS store with a drive-thru window and a 7,810 rentable square foot vacant unit "on a massive parcel" of land.
nrinow.news
Property sales in North Smithfield between July 26 & August 4
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, July 26 and Thursday, August 4. Seller: Elizabeth Pawlowski (quit claim) Buyer: Kevin & Laurie Doherty. Price: $335,000. 10 Willerval Ave. Seller: Paul & Brenda Paris. Buyer: Christie & Todd Brenner.
nrinow.news
Games in the Park, trailer premiere: Five things to know in North Smithfield this week
North Smithfield Town Hall will be closed on Monday, August 8 in observance of Victory Day. There will be no trash or recycling pickup on Monday, and collection will be postponed by one day for the remainder of the week. Trailer premiere. The world premiere of a three-minute trailer for...
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode Island
A popular supermarket chain is planning to open another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, Trader Joe's has confirmed that it will be opening a new grocery store location in Providence later this year.
fallriverreporter.com
Free food, games, and activities coming to Fall River Police Department’s 5th annual Police and Public Palooza block party
The Fall River Police Department, along with members of the community, are planning their 5th annual Palooza block party to celebrate law enforcement and community partnerships. Some of the festivities include giveaways, free food, music, dancing, dj, face painting, arts and crafts, a behind-the-scenes look into police vehicles, canine demonstration,...
rimonthly.com
Friday Food Truck Feature: Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food
When you think of food trucks, do you typically think of deep-fried manicotti? Well, Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food’s goal is to make sure you do! Next time you are in Providence, Warwick or Cumberland, keep an eye out for some delicious Italian cuisine. We spoke with Michael Leverone to dish out more details on the traveling truck.
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: Remembering Norm Schartner and the Daniel Congdon Sweet House
Norm Schartner, who just passed away last week after 81 well spent years with his hands either in the soil as a farmer or clasping a hammer and a nail as a builder was “Wickford” through and through. Why would I say this you might ask? If you knew him, you’d know he was born in Massachusetts and spent much of his life on the border of NK and Exeter. So why is he “Wickford”? Well, this true modern day Renaissance man possessed the two important traits that define a Wickford person in my estimation. He was fiercely independent, and he was as quirky as a summer day is long. Wickford Village has a centuries long tradition of wonderful quirky characters and Norm Schartner would be as pleased as punch to be included in that long-distinguished line of personalities. To honor Norm, lets ponder upon the house he owned for 37 years.
rimonthly.com
A Walk Down Water Street in Warren
Warren is a bustling community of culinary and visual art. Main Street sees a lot of traffic as it sits on Route 114, but there is so much to explore. Nearby Water Street is home to local artists, unique clothing boutiques, amazing cuisine and more. If you want navigate Warren like a local, take a look at what Water Street has to offer.
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
WPRI
How to try the ‘glamping’ trend in RI
The summer season means camping for many New Englanders. Around the country, camping has evolved into “glamping” – a more luxurious way to spend some time in the great outdoors. Here in Rhode Island, there is a glamping spot you may want to check out. On Friday...
ecori.org
Poultry Farmers Take ‘Biosecurity’ Measures as Bird Flu Makes Contact in R.I.
Donald Baffoni, of Baffoni's Poultry Farm in Johnston, looks over part of the farm's flock. There are about 20,000 birds, which are raised for eggs and meat. (Mary Lhowe/ecoRI News photos) Maybe it’s a matter of geography; maybe it’s the diligence of local farmers and veterinarians. Or maybe it’s a...
fallriverreporter.com
Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival
Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
ABC6.com
Attleboro urges community to hold themselves, neighbors accountable amidst water ban
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE)– As temperatures remain high, Attleboro is keeping its water use to a minimum. “We had to ban all outdoor, non-essential water use,” said Attleboro Superintendent of Water Kourtney Allen. “More important than your lawn or your flower garden is fire protection, drinking, sanitary water use. Those are the biggest things that we’re here for.”
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Fire Department fights flames at Reis Meat Market
The Fall River Fire Department put out a blaze Sunday at a city market. A call came in for flames inside Reis Meat Market at 375 Alden Street just after 10:15 p.m. According to Fire Chief Roger St. Martin, the owner of the market was notified by an alarm company that there was a fire inside of the building.
Future of Rhode Island’s Crook Point Bascule Bridge Remains Uncertain
Anyone crossing from Seekonk, Massachusetts to Providence, Rhode Island on I-195 has probably noticed the railroad bridge suspended in mid-air over the Seekonk River. It's been that way since I graduated from New Bedford High School in 1976. My wife, who grew up in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, said locals refer...
Comments / 3