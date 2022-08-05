ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

montanarightnow.com

Mountain biker rescued after crashing on Ross Pass near Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A mountain biker was rescued after crashing and injuring their shoulder on Ross Pass near Bozeman Sunday. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSSAR) said via Facebook the mountain biker requested help getting down the trail. GCSSAR said the biker had enough water and was properly dressed...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Noncommercial beekeeping sees growth in Montana

LIVINGSTON, Mont. — Many people are afraid of bees -- they sting and can cause allergic reactions. But we talked to a Livingston ranch hand who loves them. “They are always doing something new,” said Hazel’s Honey owner Andrew Bauer. “There is always some new behavior I have never seen before. We had an observation hive, and I could just sit there and watch them for hours. They’re just really neat.”
LIVINGSTON, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Wildfire east of Helena forces evacuations

The Matt Staff Fire has led to evacuation orders for the west shore of Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Matt Staff Road in Helena. The fire began earlier today at the intersection of Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to...
HELENA, MT
explorebigsky.com

Gallatin County confronts another hurdle for mental health crisis care

Local advocates continue to spar with county officials, Bozeman Health. Gallatin County officials, community advocates and medical providers have arrived at another crossroads in their efforts to overhaul local mental health services: figuring out where the first-stop destination should be for people experiencing an emergency mental health or substance use crisis.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana National Guard soldiers getting ready to deploy overseas

BELGRADE, Mont. - The Montana National Guard is called on to keep our state and our country safe. Today, August 8, in Belgrade, a deployment ceremony was held as guardsmen prepare to deploy. The Montana National Guard 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion is getting ready to head to Texas for training...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

What Do Montanans Wish Would Make A Comeback? Here Are The Top 5.

Not to sound like that old man who yells at the kids to get off my lawn, but it seems that with every year, I wax nostalgic for days gone by. I mean, who doesn't think back to the "good ole days" and how things used to be? Back before everyone's head was buried in a screen and people actually talked to each other instead of opting for texting the other person. I'm I the only one that misses those days?
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Matt Staff Road fire continues to burn west of Canyon Ferry Lake

OA wildland fire that ignited about five miles east of East Helena Thursday has grown to 1,538 acres with no containment as of Friday. The Lewis and Clark and the Broadwater County Sheriff’s offices said Friday night they have lifted all evacuation orders that were in place due to the Matt Staff Road fire. The areas surrounding the fire will remain closed to the public and are open to local residents only.
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
Alt 95.7

Thieves Return Stolen Montana Property After Twenty Years With an Epic Apology

Two mischievous middle aged men finally mustered up the courage to right a wrong they committed over twenty years ago with a hilarious apology. We were all young once making some less than smart decisions. I look back and I want to laugh and cry. I'm just lucky I made it out alive or not in prison. I do have some regrets, however. I've definitely had a few drinks and in my "less than sober" state, have shared in vandalism. (Here is where I apologize to the hotel in Bozeman for smashing their landscaping lights on Y2K because I was hammered and I thought the world was ending).
BOZEMAN, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities

In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

John Mayer's first "Rise For The River" concert tonight in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, MONT. - John Mayer has been a resident of Paradise Valley for a decade now, so when his community was devastated by the floods he knew that he had to help his neighbors. Gavin Clark, Executive Director of the Park County Community Foundation said that as soon as they...
LIVINGSTON, MT
ncwlife.com

Body of missing angler recovered in Park County

PARK CO., Mont. - A search and rescue mission has been launched for a missing angler. The angler is missing in the river just south of the Carters Bridge area, Park County Sheriff's Office reported. Little information has been released about the search. We will provide updates as we get...
PARK COUNTY, MT

