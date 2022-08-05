Read on www.montanarightnow.com
Mountain biker rescued after crashing on Ross Pass near Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A mountain biker was rescued after crashing and injuring their shoulder on Ross Pass near Bozeman Sunday. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSSAR) said via Facebook the mountain biker requested help getting down the trail. GCSSAR said the biker had enough water and was properly dressed...
Bozeman Residents Truly Miss This 80’s Hangout. We Need One Again
As I think back to my childhood, there is one thing that will forever stand out. It was the place to be every Friday and Saturday night. You got to hang out with your friends unsupervised and have your first "slow skate" with a crush. This is also the place where the "good kids" would say swears. Ahh...the good times.
Montana is losing it’s trailer parks at the worst possible time
Montana simply cannot have it both ways. Our housing issues are now at crisis level with soaring prices and very little rental inventory. Have you known anyone who has tried to rent a trailer? It's next to impossible with very lengthy waiting lists. Not to mention, living in a trailer...
Noncommercial beekeeping sees growth in Montana
LIVINGSTON, Mont. — Many people are afraid of bees -- they sting and can cause allergic reactions. But we talked to a Livingston ranch hand who loves them. “They are always doing something new,” said Hazel’s Honey owner Andrew Bauer. “There is always some new behavior I have never seen before. We had an observation hive, and I could just sit there and watch them for hours. They’re just really neat.”
Under financial pressure, Bozeman Health lays off dozens of employees
BOZEMAN – Bozeman Health last week laid off nearly 30 leadership staff due to financial pressures on the healthcare industry. According to its CEO, this was an unprecedented decision for the largest private employer in Gallatin County. In an internal Aug. 2 email sent by Bozeman Health CEO John...
Wildfire east of Helena forces evacuations
The Matt Staff Fire has led to evacuation orders for the west shore of Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Matt Staff Road in Helena. The fire began earlier today at the intersection of Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to...
Gallatin County confronts another hurdle for mental health crisis care
Local advocates continue to spar with county officials, Bozeman Health. Gallatin County officials, community advocates and medical providers have arrived at another crossroads in their efforts to overhaul local mental health services: figuring out where the first-stop destination should be for people experiencing an emergency mental health or substance use crisis.
Montana National Guard soldiers getting ready to deploy overseas
BELGRADE, Mont. - The Montana National Guard is called on to keep our state and our country safe. Today, August 8, in Belgrade, a deployment ceremony was held as guardsmen prepare to deploy. The Montana National Guard 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion is getting ready to head to Texas for training...
3 Major Events Happening Soon In Bozeman. Here Is All Your Info
We love summertime here in Montana because that means lots of fun and exciting events happening. The next couple days are some busy ones for both us and you. These three local events are ones you will definitely NOT want to miss. T-MOBILE FOOD TRUCK. As one of the sponsors...
Montanans Vote In Gun Poll And The Results Are Totally One Sided.
Over the weekend, there was a shooting at a Bozeman retailer. While still under investigation, it seems that there was an altercation that led to one man pulling out a gun and shooting the other. Full disclosure, I'm a big believer in the 2nd Amendment, but I understand that not...
What Do Montanans Wish Would Make A Comeback? Here Are The Top 5.
Not to sound like that old man who yells at the kids to get off my lawn, but it seems that with every year, I wax nostalgic for days gone by. I mean, who doesn't think back to the "good ole days" and how things used to be? Back before everyone's head was buried in a screen and people actually talked to each other instead of opting for texting the other person. I'm I the only one that misses those days?
Matt Staff Road fire continues to burn west of Canyon Ferry Lake
OA wildland fire that ignited about five miles east of East Helena Thursday has grown to 1,538 acres with no containment as of Friday. The Lewis and Clark and the Broadwater County Sheriff’s offices said Friday night they have lifted all evacuation orders that were in place due to the Matt Staff Road fire. The areas surrounding the fire will remain closed to the public and are open to local residents only.
UPDATE: Evacuations lifted on Matt Staff Fire
The Matt Staff Fire – the fast-moving wildfire that started outside East Helena Thursday – continued to burn in the Spokane Hills Friday.
Body of missing angler found near Livingston fishing site
The body of a missing woman last seen near Carter's Bridge Fishing Access Site, south of Livingston, has reportedly been found.
Thieves Return Stolen Montana Property After Twenty Years With an Epic Apology
Two mischievous middle aged men finally mustered up the courage to right a wrong they committed over twenty years ago with a hilarious apology. We were all young once making some less than smart decisions. I look back and I want to laugh and cry. I'm just lucky I made it out alive or not in prison. I do have some regrets, however. I've definitely had a few drinks and in my "less than sober" state, have shared in vandalism. (Here is where I apologize to the hotel in Bozeman for smashing their landscaping lights on Y2K because I was hammered and I thought the world was ending).
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Gallatin CSO Search and Rescue teams help hiker who was injured on a steep game trail
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Teams from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Big Sky Section responded to help a hiker who had severely injured their ankle Saturday. The hiker had reportedly got the injury on a steep game trail and was a part of a group of five hiking near mile marker 41 on Highway 191.
John Mayer's first "Rise For The River" concert tonight in Livingston
LIVINGSTON, MONT. - John Mayer has been a resident of Paradise Valley for a decade now, so when his community was devastated by the floods he knew that he had to help his neighbors. Gavin Clark, Executive Director of the Park County Community Foundation said that as soon as they...
Body of missing angler recovered in Park County
PARK CO., Mont. - A search and rescue mission has been launched for a missing angler. The angler is missing in the river just south of the Carters Bridge area, Park County Sheriff's Office reported. Little information has been released about the search. We will provide updates as we get...
Three Forks Airport ready for the 45th annual antique fly-in
Rare airplanes are buzzing over the Three Forks Airport today as pilots get ready for the 45th annual antique fly-in
