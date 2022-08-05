Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store Busting At The Seams With Awesome Thrift

Read on womiowensboro.com
There’s a Really Fun Scavenger Hunt in Downtown Owensboro Friday
This Friday night is going to be awesome at Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. Here at WBKR, we're teaming up with the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center to bring you an exciting opportunity for the whole family. We're celebrating FA5's Back to School Night with an interactive scavenger hunt...
Owensboro’s International Center Seeking Back To School Help For Kids
School starts in just two days. Many children will head to their first day of school with no supplies or new clothing and this is something we want to change. To some, this may sound silly but imagine it is your first day of school you wake without a backpack, new shoes, clothing, or anything to be prepared. Every single child in our world should be afforded the same privileges when they walk through the school doors. Think how you feel with a brand-new dress or new pair of shoes. Now multiply that by a thousand for a child. It builds confidence. It makes them feel good. They deserve that.
Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree Combo Store Opening in Hancock County, Kentucky
As Lewisport continues to show substantial growth, a Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree combo store is about to open. The new store will help expand shopping options for residents in the community. It seems everywhere we turn lately dollar-store chains are popping up. They're making their way into just about every...
Tropical Smoothie Café temporarily closes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville café announced they will not be open for nearly a week due to a mechanical issue. According to Tropical Smoothie Café on social media, the restaurant shut down because their air-conditioning was blown out. “Summer is better in the Tropics, unless your AC goes out. Sorry for the inconvenience! […]
Man’s best friend takes a splash in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Dogs from all around the Tri-State got a chance to cool off before Combest Pool in Owensboro closes for the season. The day was full of contests, giveaways and prizes. Local pet stores and veterinarians were also there for the pool party. Dog owners were asked to bring dog food to […]
Love the Movie Home Alone? There’s a House in Kentucky Just Like It & It’s For Sale [PHOTOS]
Are you a fan of the movie Home Alone? We've found a house in Kentucky that is the spitting image of the house in the movie and it's for sale. Take A Look!. Macauley Caulkin may have been the star of Home Alone but let's get real the house stole the show. There is no way that movie could have been set in any other home and still played out the same. I think every kid secretly dreamed they could live in a home like that after watching the movie. From the size of it to all the stairs and that cool but super creepy upstairs where Kevin was sent to suffer his punishment for the night.
wevv.com
Furry Friend Friday: Meet this week's furry friend, Bear the Akita mix
44News This Morning sat down with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue on Friday to meet a new furry friend. Jen Duckworth with PAAWS introduced us to "Bear" on Friday. According to Jen, it's believed that Bear is some sort of Akita mix. Bear also has a sibling named Bumpy that's looking...
Mama Roxie Had 12 (YES 12!) Lab Mix Puppies and They’re Up for Pre-Adoption in Warrick County
Listen, Mama Roxie, I salute YOU. I carried one baby one time and it was enough. I raised one baby one time and it was enough. I take little steps every day to let go and let her grow up and that's enough. You, Mama Roxie, carried 12 babies at once, cared for 12 babies at once, and now have to let go of all 12 of your babies at once. But, I'm 100% sure the good people at Warrick Humane Society will not only find you the most amazing home but will also get you all fixed up so you can spend the rest of your days footloose and fancy-free.
visitowensboro.com
Enjoy millions of sunflowers, live music at Sunflower Music Fest
Bringing together two of the very best things about Owensboro, the Sunflower Music Festival will highlight the talent of local and regional musicians, as well as Daviess County’s flourishing agritourism industry. Held for three days at Trunnell’s Farm Market on September 23-25, the Sunflower Music Festival is a chance...
Kentucky Woman’s HISS-terical Rescue Kitty Post Has Everyone Cracking Up [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky woman has everyone laughing out loud after she posted the cutest story about rescuing a kitty and how she was going to explain it to her husband. WE'RE DYING!. It's inevitable if you love animals you will totally get this story. Sam Ray, from Owensboro, is the epitome of an animal lover. She doesn't just love the cute and cuddly ones she loves the ones that could snatch your face off if they wanted to.
Heartwarming Photos from Olivia Newton-John’s Last Concert in Evansville
It was almost exactly five years ago. In August of 2017, Olivia Newton-John performed at the Victory Theatre in Evansville and I had FRONT ROW seats. For so many kids who grew up in the late 70s and early 80s, Olivia was everything. Come on! You know at some point...
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
Time to Eat! WBKR Yard Party to Benefit Goodfellows Club of Owensboro
It's another WBKR Yard Party! This party involves the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro. They do so many amazing things for so many people in need, so let's support their mission. We all have to eat!. I know the Goodfellows Club very well. They do amazing work with area schools to...
YouTube Paranormal Investigators Are Hosting Overnight Stay at Kentucky’s Waverly Hills Sanatorium
If you're from the Tri-State area, there's a pretty good chance you've heard of the haunted Waverly Hills Sanatorium, it's said to be one of the most haunted places in the U.S. Why is Waverly Hills so chilling?. Waverly Hills Sanatorium is located just outside of Louisville. Waverly Hills is...
AMAZING: Western Kentucky Farmers Drive Six Hours To Aid Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims [PHOTOS]
We are just two weeks out from the devasting flood that took place in Eastern Kentucky. Western Kentucky Farmers and local schools have answered the call in a big way. Last week we shared information about Eastern Kentucky flooding;. There are over 3 million people under a flood alert in...
Downtown Owensboro Business Owner Takes Bold Stand to Combat Unruly Crowds
Friday nights in downtown Owensboro are supposed to be fun- a celebration of music, food and community. But last Friday evening, months of mounting frustrations and concerns led one local business owner to speak up and firmly plant in her feet in the ground. The Creme Coffee House, effective immediately, has announced a major change in their policies.
Heavy police presence expected at former Henderson school
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson State Police Department reassures to not be concerned if you see heavy police presence at the former Jefferson Elementary School on S. Green Street in the coming days. Officers say the department will be conducting training at the school for the next two weeks. During this time, you might […]
wevv.com
Ground broken on new retail development in Evansville
Fulkerson Development broke ground on a new retail building to be located at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road in Evansville. The complex will be called Louis Pointe, and will include tenants such as Heritage Federal, Stretch Works, Eye Mart, Hot Works, and many others. The development will...
Friday Night is AG Night at Friday After 5 in Downtown Owensboro
Believe it or not, we're turning into the home stretch of the 26th season of Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. We have exactly one month left of free music on the riverfront. The season officially wraps up on Friday, September 2nd. However, there's still a lot of fun planned and a lot of great bands still set to play.
UPDATE: 30 Acres of Prime Real Estate Still For Sale on Evansville’s West Side
There was a time when the University Village Shopping Center was THE place to go on Evansville's west side. That area was full of popular businesses, including a Walmart and a Shoe Carnival to name just a few. Over the last several years, that area has been in a steady decline, and it is now on the market.
