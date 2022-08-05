ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 Times People Were Cringey And Proudly In The Wrong On LinkedIn

By Christopher Hudspeth
 3 days ago

1. This person who lied about getting hired at a company and got called out directly by the business.

2. This person trying to convince people that taking time off for themselves is a bad idea.

3. This person driving in the middle of the road and dishing out motivation on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn is the gift that keeps on giving from antiwork

4. This person bragging about not hiring a candidate for a truly moronic reason.

Saw this on LinkedIn today…. And they shamed the candidate for it afterwards. from antiwork

5. This person trying to tell people 24 hours with Elon Musk are more valuable than $1 million.

Again, that's one million USD, or a day with this man:

I put the art in fart

@elonmusk 10:04 AM - 09 Jan 2020

6. This weirdo.

bruh from LinkedInLunatics

7. This person who is trying to use LinkedIn as a dating app and coming with this corny, cringey line.

Saw this posted in a different sub. Warning: super cringe from LinkedInLunatics

8. The person who posted this listing for an unpaid internship that's seeking a skilled individual.

Wtf LinkedIn from ChoosingBeggars

9. This person who thinks their company created lunch breaks just because they're calling 'em a "Power Hour."

10. This person boasting about working on their wedding day.

11. This person who prioritizes checking LinkedIn over making sure their pregnant wife is all good.

12. This person who thinks disdain for recruiters is basically the same as racism.

13. This person who offered condolences by spelling "loss" wrong and then listing every single credential they've got.

14. This person who thinks speakers should be honored to speak at conferences and not ask for, well, anything.

Conference organiser refuses to pay for speakers' travel or accommodation, has a meltdown on LinkedIn from ChoosingBeggars

