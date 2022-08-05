ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MO teachers speak with board of education on turnover issues

By KMOV Staff
KYTV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ky3.com

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

5th abortion clinic opened in Kansas in lead up to vote

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas in the lead-up to a decisive statewide vote in favor of protecting abortion access. The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works but opened with little notice this summer...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KYTV

Firefighters share the impact of recent rain in southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The long stretch of high heat and low rain led to a drought and burn bans in the Ozarks. Firefighters have felt the brunt of it, battling grassfires all over southwest Missouri. Recent rainfall has helped the situation. “For some locations across southwest Missouri, the recent...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
KYTV

Motorcycle crashes rising in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri ranks as the No. 7 state in the nation for motorcycle mortality. According to the National Highway Safety Administration, motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than a car driver. And they are four times more likely to be injured. Additionally, only 45% of riders regularly wear their helmets in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

2 planes damaged in storms at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday

BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - Storms damaged two small planes at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday night. ”It was a mess. The planes in the background, a couple of them that were damaged,“ said David Robinette, one of the employees at Lee C Fine airport. He said he was...
BRUMLEY, MO
KYTV

Low-lake levels, trees causing problems for boaters on Table Rock Lake

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Lake levels have dropped to the lowest summer levels in the last few summers. Lake officials say boaters need extra caution, especially if unfamiliar with this lake. The water level is low enough now that trees are starting to show just under the surface. Tow Boat...

Comments / 0

Community Policy