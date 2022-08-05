MO teachers speak with board of education on turnover issues

Read on www.ky3.com
KYTV
Federal disaster area declared for parts of St. Louis region due to flooding
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - President Joe Biden has approved the request by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to declare parts of the state hit hard by recent flooding a federal disaster area. Parson’s office announced the request had been approved by Biden Monday afternoon and is specifically in response to...
5th abortion clinic opened in Kansas in lead up to vote
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas in the lead-up to a decisive statewide vote in favor of protecting abortion access. The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works but opened with little notice this summer...
Firefighters share the impact of recent rain in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The long stretch of high heat and low rain led to a drought and burn bans in the Ozarks. Firefighters have felt the brunt of it, battling grassfires all over southwest Missouri. Recent rainfall has helped the situation. “For some locations across southwest Missouri, the recent...
WWII veteran in Mount Vernon, Mo. celebrates his 100th birthday on Sunday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the National WWII Museum, around 234 WWII veterans die daily. One WWII veteran in the Missouri Veterans Home in Mount Vernon defies these odds. Raymond “Bud” Clauson turned 100 years old on Sunday. Bud served in the U.S. Navy and went overseas when he...
Motorcycle crashes rising in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri ranks as the No. 7 state in the nation for motorcycle mortality. According to the National Highway Safety Administration, motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than a car driver. And they are four times more likely to be injured. Additionally, only 45% of riders regularly wear their helmets in Missouri.
2 planes damaged in storms at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday
BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - Storms damaged two small planes at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday night. ”It was a mess. The planes in the background, a couple of them that were damaged,“ said David Robinette, one of the employees at Lee C Fine airport. He said he was...
Low-lake levels, trees causing problems for boaters on Table Rock Lake
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Lake levels have dropped to the lowest summer levels in the last few summers. Lake officials say boaters need extra caution, especially if unfamiliar with this lake. The water level is low enough now that trees are starting to show just under the surface. Tow Boat...
