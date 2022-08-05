ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Mae Louise Ferrell

Mae Louise Ferrell, age 94 of Fairview, passed away Aug. 4. She was born in Pasadena, Maryland on May 14, 1928 to the late Alvin and Mary Deichmiller. Mae was known for her love of gardening, being an amazing cook and the dedication to her animals that she and Rebecca rescued.
FAIRVIEW, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

The kids in Williamson County may have gone back to school Aug. 5, but there is still some free summer fun to be had in the area. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Blackman WR Justin Brown commits to Mississippi State

Just a few weeks after Franklin Road Academy lineman Joe Crocker committed to Mississippi State, another highly-touted mid-state recruit has joined him. Blackman three-star wide receiver Justin Brown announced on Friday that he had committed to the Bulldogs after he graduates next May. "What stands out to me is just...
STARKVILLE, MS
williamsonhomepage.com

Former Belmont basketball star Muszynski signs in Poland with pro team

Belmont University men's basketball graduate Nick Muszynski has signed a professional playing contract with Enea Astoria Bydgoszcz in Poland, multiple media reports confirmed Friday. Muszynski just completed one of the most decorated playing careers in Belmont program history, including being selected to participate in the 2022 NABC Reese's Division I...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Hill, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Spring Hill, TN
Obituaries
williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill Fire Department collecting school supplies for Kentucky flood victims

The Spring Hill Fire Department have joined Maury County Public Schools in collecting school supplies for students who have been impacted by widespread flooding across Kentucky. That flooding has killed at least 28 people across five counties, including three deaths in Perry County. Robinson Elementary sustained extensive damage, while The...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

BGA alum Bennett ready to make comeback with Virginia football

It's been a long road for Battle Ground Academy alum Chico Bennett Jr. to find himself back on a Virginia football field. After transferring to BGA for his junior and senior seasons after playing at Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, Bennett decided to commit to Georgia Tech to play outside linebacker for the Yellowjackets.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
williamsonhomepage.com

Republicans officially pick Milwaukee over Nashville

National Republican leaders on Friday officially picked Milwaukee as the host site for the 2024 Republican National Convention, finally ending Nashville’s bid for the event. The selection was all but guaranteed before Friday, as Metro Council leaders rejected proposals to cooperate with the Republican National Committee on the event, citing potential violence at the nominating convention.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordyn Jones
williamsonhomepage.com

One person critically injured after falling into 30-foot holding tank at Thompson's Station construction site

One person is in critical condition after falling into a 30-foot concrete holding tank at a Thompson's Station construction site on Monday morning. According to a social media post by the Williamson County Rescue Squad, the unidentified male fell into the tank on Columbia Pike and was rescued by a multi-agency effort before he was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via helicopter.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy