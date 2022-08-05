MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Read on www.americanbankingnews.com
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after buying an additional 53,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,316 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 1st
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance. PCQ stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after purchasing an additional 823,082 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lincoln National Corp Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance. EVV stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $13.49. Institutional Inflows and Outflows. A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently...
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 575 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,175,000 after acquiring an additional 437,845 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 362.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 254,149 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.
Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,860,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 18th
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance. Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 31st
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Down 0.1 %. NYSE DBL opened at $16.17 on Monday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high...
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,822 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,078,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,577 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,902,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,839,000 after acquiring an additional 817,400 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,813,000 after purchasing an additional 275,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,302,000 after purchasing an additional 360,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 31st
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Down 0.8 %. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $19.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77.
BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 328,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,549,000 after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Equity Residential by 481.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Equity Residential by 68.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 1st
PCM Fund stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. PCM Fund has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Institutional Inflows and Outflows. A hedge fund recently...
