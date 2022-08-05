Read on www.americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after purchasing an additional 823,082 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,316 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Research Coverage Started at Barclays
FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Solar from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.92.
393,812 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after buying an additional 53,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter.
Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 328,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,549,000 after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Equity Residential by 481.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Equity Residential by 68.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.4% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 32,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Biogen by 973.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 146,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $74.00
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NET. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.30.
Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 5,954 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance
Shares of HLIT opened at $11.34 on Monday. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.02.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 4,125 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,011,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,105,000 after acquiring an additional 116,902 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 338,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,813,000 after purchasing an additional 275,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,302,000 after purchasing an additional 360,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,822 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,078,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,577 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,902,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,839,000 after acquiring an additional 817,400 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
Oppenheimer Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $345.00
GNRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.71.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com
MKSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.57.
Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.
