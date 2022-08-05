ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Takes Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.americanbankingnews.com

americanbankingnews.com

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.
americanbankingnews.com

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 575 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,175,000 after acquiring an additional 437,845 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 362.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 254,149 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance. EVV stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $13.49. Institutional Inflows and Outflows. A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently...
americanbankingnews.com

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,860,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com

Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,813,000 after purchasing an additional 275,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,302,000 after purchasing an additional 360,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $468,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $750,203,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,723,000 after acquiring an additional 434,699 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com

Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 345 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,729,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com

Lincoln National Corp Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years. Shares of PFN stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.45.
americanbankingnews.com

Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com

Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com

Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,822 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,078,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,577 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,902,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,839,000 after acquiring an additional 817,400 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com

Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 782 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,713,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,428 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,003,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,203,000 after purchasing an additional 710,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.
