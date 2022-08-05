Read on www.americanbankingnews.com
Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 782 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,713,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,428 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,003,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,203,000 after purchasing an additional 710,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.
Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,860,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
393,812 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance
Shares of HLIT opened at $11.34 on Monday. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.02.
Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gemsstock Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 877,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,334,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 9,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.4% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 32,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Biogen by 973.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 146,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.07.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $85.00
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.30.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on August 23rd
B. Riley Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 156.6% annually over the last three years. RILY opened at $55.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $91.24.
Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s 4th Largest Position
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 345 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,729,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 824 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 328,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,549,000 after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Equity Residential by 481.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Equity Residential by 68.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on August 25th
Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $19.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Royal Bank of Canada
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.40.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after purchasing an additional 823,082 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
