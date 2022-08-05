Read on www.americanbankingnews.com
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 200,530 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,813,000 after purchasing an additional 275,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,302,000 after purchasing an additional 360,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forbes J M & Co. LLP Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,101,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 4,125 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,011,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,105,000 after acquiring an additional 116,902 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 338,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 5,954 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,316 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Corp Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,860,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.07.
Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $74.00
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NET. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.30.
Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 328,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,549,000 after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Equity Residential by 481.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Equity Residential by 68.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 1st
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance. PCQ stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $85.00
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.30.
Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
