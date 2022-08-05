A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 596,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 468,185 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

