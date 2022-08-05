Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 328,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,549,000 after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Equity Residential by 481.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Equity Residential by 68.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO