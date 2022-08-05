Read on www.americanbankingnews.com
Related
americanbankingnews.com
B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on August 23rd
B. Riley Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 156.6% annually over the last three years. RILY opened at $55.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $91.24.
americanbankingnews.com
TD Securities Trims Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Target Price to $140.00
Several other research analysts have also commented on RGLD. Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.40.
americanbankingnews.com
Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $74.00
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NET. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.30.
americanbankingnews.com
Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th
Wintrust Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $9.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.07.
americanbankingnews.com
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance
Shares of HLIT opened at $11.34 on Monday. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.02.
americanbankingnews.com
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s 4th Largest Position
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 328,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,549,000 after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Equity Residential by 481.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Equity Residential by 68.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
393,812 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 865 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 751.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 175,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after buying an additional 155,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,650,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after purchasing an additional 823,082 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $73.00
Several other research firms have also commented on NET. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.30.
americanbankingnews.com
BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.11.
americanbankingnews.com
Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,316 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 782 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,713,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,428 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,003,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,203,000 after purchasing an additional 710,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comments / 0