Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,813,000 after purchasing an additional 275,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,302,000 after purchasing an additional 360,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 200,530 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gemsstock Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 877,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,334,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 9,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after buying an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after acquiring an additional 320,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,860,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,822 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,078,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,577 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,902,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,839,000 after acquiring an additional 817,400 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,316 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance. EVV stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $13.49. Institutional Inflows and Outflows. A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently...
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 4,125 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,011,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,105,000 after acquiring an additional 116,902 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 338,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after purchasing an additional 823,082 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lincoln National Corp Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 5,954 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after buying an additional 797,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after buying an additional 730,170 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $84,849,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.
