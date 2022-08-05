Valley veteran reacts to approval of law granting more benefits for veterans impacted by burn pits

Read on www.krgv.com
MilitaryTimes
Now that PACT Act has passed, how soon will veterans see their benefits?
Just moments after the Senate finalized a military toxic exposure bill that could benefit millions of veterans, activist John Feal issued a warning to the crowd of advocates celebrating outside the Capitol about the moment they had been lobbying for and dreaming about for years:. “The hard part hasn’t begun.”...
Texas judge issues stark warning to US cities, says local efforts to prosecute migrants making 'no difference'
Kinney County Judge Tully Shahan warned Democratic mayors in D.C. and New York City that the immigration crisis is coming to their neighborhoods. Shahan said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday the federal government has the ability to intervene and curb the flow of migrants as local communities are attempting to help by processing cases.
Washington Examiner
Being a sanctuary city is all fun and games until the migrants actually show up
Good grief! Get a load of today's immigration story in the New York Times. It is some of the best unintentional comedy of this election cycle. First, some context: The Biden administration, with its incoherent immigration policy, has been causing a humanitarian disaster that is completely overwhelming border communities in Texas and Arizona. At President Joe Biden's direction, the Border Patrol is now forced to process and release thousands of illegal border crossers into small towns and cities in South Texas, such as Del Rio and Laredo. These municipalities are completely unequipped to deal with this Biden-generated crisis.
New state law gives veterans right to concealed carry without a permit
Beginning Monday, military veterans will have the right to carry a concealed weapon without obtaining a permit. The new law was authored in the legislature by Monroe area
Judge orders Mexican cartel to pay billions of dollars for 2019 killings of nine American women and children
A Mexican drug cartel accused in the gruesome killings of nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community must pay $1.5 billion to the families, a federal judge from North Dakota ruled. The family members of the victims filed a lawsuit accusing the Juarez cartel of carrying out the...
A powerful rifle derived from US Army weaponry is going on sale to civilians amid ongoing gun control debates, report says
SIG Sauer's MCX-Spear is a rifle with military heritage that has recently become available to ordinary buyers, per the Daily Beast.
Washington Examiner
Biden administration offering $10K signing bonus to boost dwindling Border Patrol ranks
The Biden administration will roll out five-figure signing bonuses to new recruits who sign on for at least one year with the Border Patrol, the federal government announced Monday. Amid the worst illegal immigration crisis in U.S. history, staffing levels at the Border Patrol have taken a hit, prompting its...
Texas woman charged with holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage
A Texas woman has been accused of holding over a dozen undocumented immigrants hostage in her home, threatening to deprive them of food and water and refusing to let them leave until they "worked off" thousands of dollars of "debt."
Legal U.S. residency no longer required to receive Colorado benefits
With little notice, Colorado took a huge step this month toward becoming a refuge for undocumented immigrants.Driving the news: Legal U.S. residency is no longer required to obtain state and local government benefits, professional licenses or business permits under a law that took effect July 1.The 2021 law signed by Gov. Jared Polis makes available state benefits, including dental care, mental health counseling and family services. It also expands eligibility for property tax, rent and utility subsidies. The estimated cost for expanding eligibility to immigrants is $12 million a year, according to a legislative analysis.What to watch: The city of...
Navy Times
Jewelry company to pay millions to military families to settle cheating allegations
A now-defunct national jewelry company has agreed to pay millions in refunds to settle allegations it cheated military families across the country with illegal financing and sales practices for overpriced jewelry, in a settlement announced by the Federal Trade Commission and 18 state attorneys general. Two of its stores were...
Californians Can Now Auto-Detect Racist Language in Housing Deeds, HOA Rules and Have It Removed
The consumer rights-focused tech company DoNotPay has developed an automated way for people to quickly and seamlessly remove racist language from California real estate documents like deeds and homeowners’ association rules, the company tells Motherboard. Through the Supreme Court made discriminatory housing restriction illegal in 1968 (and unenforceable in...
agingparents.com
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
Washington Examiner
Congress can make the call to help stop veterans’ suicides
If there’s anything that Congress should be able to do easily and in an overwhelmingly bipartisan fashion, the cause of preventing suicide among veterans should top the list. That’s why, late last week, all seven living former secretaries of the Department of Veterans Affairs released a letter asking Congress...
AboutLawsuits.com
Nearly 1,000 Nursing Home Elopements in Florida Over Last Five Years: Report
Amid continuing concerns about the risk of nursing home neglect due to staffing shortages since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, a new report suggests that a lack of patient oversight has allowed a spike in residents leaving facilities unsupervised, putting them at risk of serious dangers. It is generally accepted that...
Counties Where the Fewest Veterans Live
There are over 17.8 million military veterans living in the United States. These men and women, who have sacrificed more for their country than most lifelong civilians ever will, reside in cities and towns across the country, and are an important part of the social and economic fabric of their communities. Young Americans enlist in […]
survivornet.com
Delaware Woman, 41, Fighting To Keep Her ‘Vulgar’ Personalized ‘FCANCER’ License Plate After It Was Deemed ‘Offensive In Nature’
Kari Overington, 41, was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2018. After having a bilateral mastectomy three months later, doctors determined her cancer was a grade 3, triple negative, BRCA 1 positive, stage 2b invasive ductal carcinoma. After being free of cancer for two years, Overington purchased a new car...
New Texas study finds women face higher health risks in abortion-restrictive states
A new study in Texas finds that pregnant patients in abortion-restrictive states face much higher health risks than patients in states without abortion bans. Researchers looked at 28 recent cases in Dallas where doctors had to delay care until there was an “immediate threat” to patients’ lives. The results showed nearly 60 percent developed severe complications.Aug. 8, 2022.
Former VA secretaries urge Congress to support Warrior Call initiative
Warrior Call is a national suicide prevention effort led by the Troops First Foundation aimed at reaching veterans and service members who may be dangerously disconnected from others.
Grants Available To Help Homeless And At-Risk Veterans
States have several inflation relief measures underway. But the focus is on families and tax-paying low-income earners. These requirements exclude other minority groups who face hardship because of rising prices.
Animal Wellness Action Applauds Rep. David McKinley for Backing Big Cat Public Safety Act to Protect West Virginians
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – With the support of the national law enforcement, animal welfare, and conservation and mainstream zoological communities, the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the Big Cat Public Safety Act, H.R. 263, on Friday by a vote of 278 to 134. H.R. 263 was introduced by Reps. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa. and was actively supported on the floor by Rep. David McKinley, R-W.W., who voted in support of the measure.
