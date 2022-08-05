ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 782 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,713,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,428 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,003,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,203,000 after purchasing an additional 710,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 824 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $85.00

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.30.
Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

CCXI has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.11.
BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,860,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on August 25th

Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $19.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Solar from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.92.
Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after buying an additional 797,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after buying an additional 730,170 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $84,849,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 865 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 751.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 175,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after buying an additional 155,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,650,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $74.00

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NET. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.30.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on August 23rd

B. Riley Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 156.6% annually over the last three years. RILY opened at $55.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $91.24.
Insider Buying: Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) CEO Purchases $1,017,280.00 in Stock

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.57.
