Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $750,203,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,723,000 after acquiring an additional 434,699 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO