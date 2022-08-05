Read on www.americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 4,125 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,011,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,105,000 after acquiring an additional 116,902 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 338,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group
CCXI has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.11.
Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s 4th Largest Position
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance
Shares of HLIT opened at $11.34 on Monday. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.02.
Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $74.00
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NET. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.30.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.07.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $85.00
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.30.
Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gemsstock Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 877,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,334,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 9,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on August 23rd
B. Riley Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 156.6% annually over the last three years. RILY opened at $55.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $91.24.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,316 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.4% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 32,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Biogen by 973.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 146,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after buying an additional 53,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter.
Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after purchasing an additional 823,082 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on August 25th
Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $19.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.
Cowen Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $100.00
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Match Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.86.
Oppenheimer Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $345.00
GNRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.71.
