Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 328,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,549,000 after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Equity Residential by 481.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Equity Residential by 68.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 5,954 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gemsstock Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 877,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,334,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 9,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after buying an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after acquiring an additional 320,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UAA. Wedbush cut their price objective on Under Armour to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen downgraded Under Armour from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.54.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,822 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,078,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,577 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,902,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,839,000 after acquiring an additional 817,400 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 345 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,729,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,316 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after purchasing an additional 823,082 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on August 25th
Westlake Chemical Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.
Lincoln National Corp Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,860,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oppenheimer Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $345.00
GNRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.71.
Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 8,651 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,494,002,000 after buying an additional 1,128,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after purchasing an additional 164,733 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $18.21 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 596,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 468,185 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
