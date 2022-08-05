Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 14,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

