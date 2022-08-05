Read on www.americanbankingnews.com
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,813,000 after purchasing an additional 275,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,302,000 after purchasing an additional 360,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gemsstock Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 877,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,334,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 9,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 200,530 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,316 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 328,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,549,000 after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Equity Residential by 481.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Equity Residential by 68.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 782 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,713,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,428 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,003,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,203,000 after purchasing an additional 710,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,614.2% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 66,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 62,358 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 38,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after purchasing an additional 823,082 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Royal Bank of Canada
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.40.
Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 5,954 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $73.00
Several other research firms have also commented on NET. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.30.
Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.4% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 32,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Biogen by 973.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 146,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lincoln National Corp Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.
TD Securities Trims Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Target Price to $140.00
Several other research analysts have also commented on RGLD. Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.40.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UAA. Wedbush cut their price objective on Under Armour to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen downgraded Under Armour from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.54.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
