bravotv.com

Milania Giudice Just Recreated an Iconic RHONJ Moment While Visiting Her Dad Joe in the Bahamas

The RHONJ daughter reminded us of one of her ultimate throwback moments. Many Bravolebs have released songs over the years, and they have all touched our hearts. But, we should note, that we are still singing the bop that Milania Giudice released a few years back. That track, of course, is "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." During a recent trip to visit her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter performed the iconic tune, and her proud dad shared the moment on Instagram.
ETOnline.com

Why Joe and Melissa Gorga Did Not Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding

Teresa Giudice may be in love, love, love, but it doesn't seem like the feeling is mutual with her brother and sister-in-law. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star tied the knot on Saturday, marrying Louie Ruelas after two years of dating. The highly anticipated event, held at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, featured a star-studded guest list of Bravo personalities, including Teresa's castmates, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider. However, one of the show's signature housewives was noticeably missing from Teresa's big night: sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.
TheWrap

Tamra Judge Confirms Her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Return: ‘Drama Is in Session’

“Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” star Tamra Judge confirmed Wednesday that she is returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for Season 17. After appearing on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday evening, fans were waiting for the former “Orange County” star to confirm the rumors that she would be returning to the franchise — but it wasn’t until Wednesday night’s “WWHL” Judge made a surprise appearance and finally confirmed her return.
