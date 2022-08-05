Read on www.tvfanatic.com
What Has Ronnie Been Up to Since He Left 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'?
When Jersey Shore first premiered in 2009, the MTV series took the world by storm. The series followed a group of eight strangers as they spent a summer living in a share house in Seaside Heights, N.J. (and working at a t-shirt shop). After six seasons came out in rapid...
Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby No. 2
Watch: Mike "The Situation" & Lauren Sorrentino Welcome Baby Boy. Start fist pumping and get ready to celebrate because Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino are expecting another baby. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation couple announced her pregnancy on Instagram July 31. "We have an amazing announcement!!" Mike wrote....
‘Jersey Shore’ House Rules: The Dos and Don’ts of Living With the Cast
The 'Jersey Shore' cast break down the dos and don'ts of living in a shore house together.
‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Star Breaks Down His Relationship with ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick [EXCLUSIVE]
'FBoy Island' star Danny Louisa gave Showbiz Cheat Sheet the inside scoop on all of that Angelina drama from this season!
JWoww Rips Angelina on Jersey Shore for Deciding to 'Pre-Ejaculate and Sell' Wedding Speech
While Snooki told Angelina to stop playing "the victim card," Pivarnick turned the tables on her costars and said, "Shame on Mike" The fallout from Chris Larangeira's claims Angelina Pivarnick sold out her costars by selling the infamous wedding speech to the press loomed large on this week's new episode of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Are Married! Inside the 'RHONJ' Couple's Romantic and Starry Wedding
Congratulations are in order for Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas!. The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple tied the knot on Saturday in front of 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Giudice's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and...
Tami Roman Reveals What Happened When She Tried To Join ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise
While moving on from 'Basketball Wives,' Tami Roman wanted to take her talents to the 'Real Housewives' franchise.
Selena Gomez Seen on a Yacht With Andrea Iervolino: What to Know About the Film Producer
A new man? Selena Gomez has been spotted vacationing in Italy with Andrea Iervolino. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 34-year-old Italian film producer helped the 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star into the water as they spent the day on a yacht on Wednesday, August 3. In another set of snaps, […]
'Laguna Beach' star Kristin Cavallari says she and Lauren Conrad were 'never friends'
"Laguna Beach" star Kristin Cavallari is cohosting "Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen." The podcast will look back on the '00s reality show including Cavallari's feud with Lauren Conrad. She says their relationship was simple: They were just "never friends."
Stars Who Skipped Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ Wedding: Melissa Gorga, Andy Cohen and More
No shows. Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas had a huge wedding ceremony on Saturday, August 6, but some familiar faces weren't seen in the crowd. “I’m inviting a lot of Housewives. … We’ll see who comes and who can make it and who can’t make it,” the bride, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly in […]
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Milania Giudice Just Recreated an Iconic RHONJ Moment While Visiting Her Dad Joe in the Bahamas
The RHONJ daughter reminded us of one of her ultimate throwback moments. Many Bravolebs have released songs over the years, and they have all touched our hearts. But, we should note, that we are still singing the bop that Milania Giudice released a few years back. That track, of course, is "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." During a recent trip to visit her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter performed the iconic tune, and her proud dad shared the moment on Instagram.
Why Joe and Melissa Gorga Did Not Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding
Teresa Giudice may be in love, love, love, but it doesn't seem like the feeling is mutual with her brother and sister-in-law. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star tied the knot on Saturday, marrying Louie Ruelas after two years of dating. The highly anticipated event, held at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, featured a star-studded guest list of Bravo personalities, including Teresa's castmates, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider. However, one of the show's signature housewives was noticeably missing from Teresa's big night: sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Returns to ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Next Week After 19 Episode Hiatus
Ronnie is back! Everything we know about the reality star's return to 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' on Aug. 11.
‘Home Improvement’ Star Debbe Dunning Is Still Stunning At 56
On the popular sitcom Home Improvement, Pamela Anderson served as the original Tool Time girl but ultimately left the show for Baywatch. Debbe Dunning stepped in as her replacement and played Heidi Keppert, the new assistant on Tool Time from seasons 3 to 8. After the series ended in 1999,...
#RHOP Pettiness Completely Canceled: Monique Samuels Speaks On Turning Down ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’
#RHOP fans hoping to ever see a former housewife on screen with two housewives she previously feuded with shouldn’t hold their breaths as that part of her life is completely canceled. Monique Samuels, originally of Bravos’s “The Real Housewives Of Potomac” and now OWN’s “Love & Marriage D.C.” spoke...
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Hasn’t Returned to ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5: Why He Left in the First Place
Details about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's exit from 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' and why he hasn't appeared in season 5.
Tamra Judge Confirms Her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Return: ‘Drama Is in Session’
“Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” star Tamra Judge confirmed Wednesday that she is returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for Season 17. After appearing on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday evening, fans were waiting for the former “Orange County” star to confirm the rumors that she would be returning to the franchise — but it wasn’t until Wednesday night’s “WWHL” Judge made a surprise appearance and finally confirmed her return.
Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding
Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.
Complete Guide to ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: When It Started, Season 6 Details, How to Stream, and More
Details about the beginning of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,' information about future seasons, and how to stream the MTV series.
