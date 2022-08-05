ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baroda, MI

103.3 WKFR

Just Moved to Kalamazoo? Locals Say These 6 Eateries Are a Must

As someone who just moved to Kalamazoo within the last two years, I appreciate it when someone asks this kind of question on a public forum:. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for some recommendations for everyone’s favorite things there. Favorite restaurants, favorite activities, anything really! It’s my first time moving from my home town and am trying to make it the best experience possible.
KALAMAZOO, MI
idesignarch.com

Beautiful Glass Beach Cottage Overlooking Lake Michigan

This gorgeous modern beach cottage in South Haven, Michigan, southwest of Grand Rapids, is a unique lakefront house on North Beach. Guests can enjoy unforgettable views of Lake Michigan on the semi-circular decks facing the beach. An outdoor spiral staircase connects the top two decks which also feature outdoor fireplaces.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
103.3 WKFR

Glei’s Orchard in Coldwater Has Sold. What’s Next?

It's been a rollercoaster of emotions for Coldwater-area residents since Glei's Orchards and Greenhouses announced they were put into "receivership" in December 2021. The Glei family-owned business has been serving the Hillsdale-area for over 100 years and its Coldwater store has been open since 2014. After the recent sale, what's next for Glei's?
COLDWATER, MI
jtv.tv

More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall

A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
wtvbam.com

Crouch and Reif crowned Branch County Fair Queen and King

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Carleigh Crouch and Jacob Reif were announced as the 2022 Branch County Fair queen and king on Sunday night at the Dearth Community Center. Crouch is a 13-year member of Obedient K-9 4-H Club and a six-year member of Branch Area Careers Center FFA Chapter. She is a 2022 graduate of Quincy High School and is the daughter of Chuck and Lisa Crouch.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Chip Shots: From Hell To Heaven, I’m Already Ready

I moved from Gahanna, Ohio to Goshen, Indiana on my 32nd birthday in 1996. Another trip around the sun concludes this coming Wednesday. My outlook was filled with ambivalence. I was excited for my wife because we moved here to secure her first teaching job. I was excited because I made almost 30% more money in the job I landed here in Indiana compared to the job I held in Columbus.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Showers ending; Lower heat index on Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds out of the north keep a comfortable temperature and level of humidity throughout the day. Much different than the past week, in a good way! Very comfortable in the afternoon with a high in the upper 70s and a light breeze. High of 78 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.
SOUTH BEND, IN
michigan.gov

Leading Precision Components Manufacturer Expands in Southwest Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce that precision components manufacturer C&S Machine Products is expanding its operations in Bertrand Township in Berrien County with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka railroad crossing to close for two weeks

The Liberty Dr. railroad crossing, between Jefferson Blvd. and Broadway, will be closed to all traffic beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Canadian National Railway has stated that the crossing is expected to be in place until Friday, August 19 for railroad crossing repairs. Detour signs will be...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WANE-TV

Teen bicyclist airlifted after crash in Steuben County

CLEAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Steuben County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around just after 3 p.m. in the area of C.R. 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive. According to a report from...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN

